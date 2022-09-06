NewsAuto
Top 5 cars with 6 AIRBAGS to buy in India under Rs 15 lakh - Kia, Hyundai and more

The recent tragic accident of Cyrus Mistry has put focus on the growing need of 6 airbags in a car and we have compiled a list of vehicles from each segment offering 6 airbags under Rs 15 lakh in India.

  • 6 airbags are available on top-spec variants of most cars
  • Kia Carenshave 6 airbags in lower variants as well
  • Hyundai i20 is the most affordable car on the list

Renowned business personality and former Tata Sons chairman recently died in a road accident raising serious questions about road safety in India. While Indian roads are some of the most dangerous ones in the world to drive a vehicle, given the number of fatalities that are reported every year, but then, it's also the sub-standard and less equipped cars that's partially responsible for such a high fatality rate. The government of India is working at a fast pace to mandate the use of safety equipments in cars and after making ABS with EBD and dual airbags mandatory, the govt has taken a step forward to mandate 6 airbags in a car. With things changing rapidly and incidents like Cyrus Mistry's death putting focus on the road safety, we have compiled a list of top 5 cars from every segment offering 6 airbags under Rs 15 lakh-

Kia Carens

Starting the list with the latest offering in the market Kia Carens, a car, fulfils our criteria. Recently, Carens is one of the MPVs competing against Hyundai's Alcazar through offering its top-end variants at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom.) However, to get the 6 airbags, you do not need the top-end variant. You can get it as a standard feature.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue offers 6 airbags with pocket-friendly numbers on the price tag. You can have it on its SX (O) variant, which is one of the higher-spec variants. The price of the six airbag Venue starts at Rs 11.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Astor 

To make sure that we diversify our list to every segment, we have MG Astor to represent the mid-size vehicles. Even though it is just barely under the Rs 15 lakh barrier with a price of Rs 14.28 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards for the higher variants. We mentioned the higher-spec variants because they are the ones that offer the 6 airbags.

Hyundai Verna

Verna is the only Sedan on this list and probably the most affordable one with 6 airbags. 6 airbags are included in the Verna SX (O) model. The Verna is also available with two petrol engine options, both with automatic transmissions. You may also obtain a Verna with a diesel engine and a torque converter automatic gearbox. The Verna with 6 airbags starts at Rs 11.1 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up from there.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 is a hatchback and also the most affordable car on this list. The Asta (O) variant 6 airbags comes at Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Even with such an affordable price tag, it offers multiple convenient features along with 6 airbags.

