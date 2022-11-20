Air India Mumbai-Calicut flight makes emergency landing soon after take off due to technical snag

Aviation sector has been going through a turbulent times as technical issues in aircrafts are increasing day by day. Today, a similar incident happened as a Calicut-bound Air India flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai was delayed by more than three hours on Sunday (November 20) due to a "technical issue", Air India stated. There were 114 passengers on board the aircraft when it returned to the bay after the push back, an Air India spokesperson mentioned in a statement. Air India flight AI 581, operating on the Mumbai-Calicut sector, came back at 6:25 am after the push back at 6:13 am owing to a "technical issue", the airline reported.

Thorough engineering checks were carried out before the aircraft was cleared for operations again, it stated. The flight finally took off for its destination Calicut at 9:50 am, the airline added.

ANI took to twitter to share the news. "Air India 581, operating on Mumbai Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 am after pushback at 6.13 am owing to a technical issue. After engineering checks, flight is now ready for take off: Air India spox," read the tweet.

Air India 581, operating on Mumbai Calicut sector, came back at 6.25 am after pushback at 6.13 am owing to a technical issue. After engineering checks, flight is now ready for take off: Air India spox — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

However, this is not the first time such a long delay has happened. A few months ago, A three-hour delay in Air India's Delhi-London flight taking off caused chaos among the passengers. The passengers complained that the delay in the flight was caused because of the problems with seat allocation as some seats were not "working". However, the airlines said that the delay was because of the previous day's bad weather. After the incident, DGCA got involved in issuing a warning for the airlines not to sell unserviceable seats to passengers

