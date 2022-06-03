A Dornier 228 aircraft operated by Alliance Air landed at Tezu airstrip in the Lohit region of Arunachal Pradesh, marking the start of commercial operations, officials said. According to them, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) 17-seater aircraft took roughly 20 minutes to reach Tezu from Dibrugarh in Assam. The ticket will set you back Rs 1,600.

"We extend our deep gratitude to the government for bringing Tezu on the aviation map of the country, which will benefit the people immensely during medical emergencies, besides promoting tourism," said Ojimso Tayeng, who, along with his wife, were the only passengers on the maiden flight.

Captain TS Negi and Flying Officer Nishit Tare said that air connectivity is getting a new boost in the Northeast, and the economy of the state would witness a significant growth "Tezu and adjoining districts have tremendous tourism potentials, which will receive a major boost with air connectivity," Negi said.

The flight service would be available three days a week -- Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. On April 12 this year, Alliance Air's first flight landed at Pasighat in East Siang district, where Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju were received by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

