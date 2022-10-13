German flag carrier Lufthansa renounces its ban on Apple AirTags; Here's WHY?

German flag carrier Lufthansa has stated that it will now permit Apple devices on its aircrafts after previously prohibiting AirTags on its flights. AirTags were prohibited from bags by Lufthansa last week because they posed a risk to aircraft. The airline's regulation, however, made no mention of this. The airline's Twitter account was requested to confirm the suspension after the first reports in German media. These devices are permitted on Lufthansa flights, the airline announced on Twitter.

"The German Aviation Authorities (Luftfahrtbundesamt) confirmed today that they share our risk assessment, that tracking devices with very low battery and transmission power in checked luggage do not pose a safety risk. With that, these devices are allowed on Lufthansa flights," the airline tweeted.

In one tweet, Lufthansa wrote: "Banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off." Pressed further on the classification, the carrier claimed: "According to International Civilian Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines, baggage trackers are subject to the dangerous goods regulations."

Apple Insider previously stated that Lufthansa's ban on AirTags was incorrectly based on ICAO restrictions. It claims that if CR2032 batteries were truly dangerous, it would be illegal to bring watches that also used CR2032 on aeroplanes.

Apple unveiled AirTag in April 2021. It is designed to serve as a key finder that helps people locate their belongings. It is a small, lightweight device with a perfectly engraved polished stainless steel body. It connects to an iPhone, so you can track other devices. The device has an IP67 classification, meaning it is water and dustproof. It may be purchased in India for Rs 3,190. The device has been known to help its users in finding lost objects ranging from small wallets to expensive cars.

