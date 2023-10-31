trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682317
NewsAviation
INDIGO

IndiGo Begins Flights From Salem In Tamil Nadu; Adds 114th Overall Destination In Network

With the beginning of the flight operations from Salem, the city will be connected to multiple cities in India, including Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Last Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 11:57 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IndiGo Begins Flights From Salem In Tamil Nadu; Adds 114th Overall Destination In Network Image for representation

Private carrier IndiGo has commenced flight operations to Tamil Nadu's Salem, the 82nd domestic and 114th overall destination of the airline, an official said on Monday.

"The airline will seamlessly connect Salem to Chennai daily from Sunday and to Hyderabad and Bengaluru four times a week from Monday. This strategic launch will enhance interstate accessibility and foster economic growth in the region, aligning with the regional connectivity scheme's objectives,” said an airline spokesperson.

Also read: Vistara Begins Daily Delhi-Hong Kong Non-Stop Flight Services

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said these new routes connecting Salem to the commercial and cultural hubs of Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru will bolster tourism, trade, and provide increased accessibility.

“Customers can now travel to their favourite destinations in a significantly reduced travel time and with efficient flight options," said Malhotra.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?