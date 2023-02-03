After IndiGo Flies Passenger to Udaipur Instead of Patna, DGCA Initiates Investigation

Boarding a flight does take some time, as you have to pass through multiple screening points, showing your baggage, identity proofs and more for security checks. In fact, while boarding the aircraft, a final screening of boarding passes is performed to ensure that you are not getting on a wrong flight. However, recently a man with a ticket to Patna, ended up landing in Udaipur, almost 1,400 km away from his original destination. The incident took place on an IndiGo flight. Identified as Afsar Hussain had to board flight 6E-214 from Delhi, but mistakenly boarded 6E-319, which was flying to Udaipur.

The passenger realised the mistake only after landing at Udaipur Airport. After which he informed officials at Udaipur Airport, who then alerted the airline about the matter. The airline reportedly flew him back to Delhi the same day and then to Patna on January 31. Now, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an inquiry on the incident.

"We are seeking a report into the matter and appropriate action will be taken against the airline," the DGCA official said. In the inquiry, DGCA will find out as to why the boarding pass of the passenger was not scanned thoroughly and how he boarded the wrong flight when as per the rule boarding passes are checked at two points before the boarding, he added.

The airline in a statement released on Friday said, "We are aware of the incident that took place with a passenger in 6E319 Delhi-Udaipur flight." "We are engaged with the authorities on this matter. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passenger," the airline added.

This is the second such incident reported in an Indigo`s flight in the last 20 days. Earlier on January 13, a passenger who had the airline`s ticket and boarding pass for an Indore-bound flight boarded a wrong flight and was taken to Nagpur airport.

With ANI inputs