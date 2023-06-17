Saif Ali Khan Steals The Show As Lankesh In Adipurush With Powerful Performance, Trends On Twitter

New Delhi: The 'Adipurush' mania is here! The one performance that everyone was waiting for was that of 'Raavan' aka Saif Ali Khan. Soon after the release, social media went into a frenzy as Saif's performance has been hailed as the best part of the Om Raut directorial.

Twitter went into overdrive with Saif Ali Khan's name in trends. Saif's dialogue delivery in the film as antagonist Lankesh has won viewers' hearts. 'Adipurush', directed by Om Raut, is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Shesh and Devdatta Nage as Hanuman. The film arrived in theatres on June 17 amid much fanfare and heightened emotions.

Meanwhile, social media users began hailing the actor for his brilliant performance in the film. A Twitter user wrote, "Saif is totally Nailing it in style, what a solid act #Adipurush"

Another user commented, "Totally incredible performance diya hai Saif Ali khan sir nen #Adipurush Mein one of the Greatest."

Another user tweeted, "Saif Ali khan best acting in Adipurush I liked very much #Adipurush"

"The performance by Saif Ali Khan is really amazing and mind blowing! It's really remarkable and perfect ! #Adipurush," wrote another.



"Time and again Saif Ali Khan proves his acting mettle #Adipurush," read another tweet.

Hats off to the role of Ravan played by Saif Ali Khan!! He is just outstanding in #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/fkj1hjo9cd June 16, 2023

Saif Ali Khan steals the show as Ravan in Adipurush! His performance is powerful and memorable, making him an unforgettable villain! ____#TheBestRaavanSaif pic.twitter.com/g6FdAbLLmh — Anurag Malik (@anurag_malik1) June 16, 2023

A standout performance by Saif ali khan in Adipurush. His acting is mond blowing #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/rM2jjHInhg — Vtv Ganesh __ (@ganesh_vtv) June 16, 2023

Saif Ali Khan absolutely nails it as Ravan in Adipurush! His acting is mind-blowing!_ pic.twitter.com/vto4YyTmUq — __ ______ ______ (@_priya9) June 16, 2023

Saif Ali Khan is known for his versatility, talent, and grit. The actor always gives his best to every performance and his career graph goes to prove that he is not afraid of taking risks. 'Adipurush' is yet another testament of the fact that Saif Ali Khan is one of the finest actor's today!

Well the audience verdict is the best verdict ever!