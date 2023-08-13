Gadar 2 Collections: Sunny Deol-Starrer Mints Rs 83 Crore In Two Days, Shatters Several Box Office Records

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's iconic pair has once again left the audiences in awe of their on-screen romance in 'Gadar 2'. The film, which is the sequel to Anil Sharma's 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', has set the cash registers ringing at ticket windows. Within two days of its release, the film has collected Rs 83 crore, which is a humongous figure for a Hindi release, and has already been declared a blockbuster. It is to be noted that not many Bollywood films have been able to achieve this feat in their opening weekend.

GADAR 2 COLLECTIONS

On Saturday, day two of its release, 'Gadar 2' collected Rs 43.08 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 83.18 crore. Sharing the latest collections of the film, noted film critic Tarad Adarsh wrote, "It’s a TSUNAMI… #Gadar2 continues to ROAR, ROCK and RULE… East - West - North - South, #Gadar2 is all set for a historic run… Will comfortably cross *₹ 200 cr* in *Week 1* itself… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr. Total: ₹ 83.18 cr. #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."



It is to be noted that 'Gadar 2', which arrived in theatres on August 11, shattered several Box Office records as it saw a bumper opening of Rs 40 crore. As per Taran, the film minted Rs 40.10 crore and is expected to fare well on Independance Day weekend.

GADAR 2 RELEASE

'Gadar 2', which has been helmed by Anil Sharma, focuses on Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, who returns to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh, who he believes is imprisioned by the army. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

As per a report, director Anil Sharma will hold a special screening of 'Gadar 2' for the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, on August 13. He said, "Yesterday, we received a call from the censor board. They informed us that the President wishes to watch our film. We feel honoured and thrilled that 'Gadar 2' has garnered such recognition. The screening is scheduled for Sunday, and the entire team is overjoyed," he told in an exclusive interaction with India Today.

The music of 'Gadar 2' is composed by Mithoon while lyrics are written by Sayeed Quadri. The background score is composed by Monty Sharma.