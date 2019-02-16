PM Narendra Modi biopic: Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht Sengupta's first look out—Pics

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi's biopic which stars Vivek Oberoi in the titular role is currently being filmed. Titled as 'PM Narendra Modi', makers have started releasing first look of the characters. Zarina Wahab and Barkha Bisht Sengupta's looks in the film have now been unveiled and they are mind-blowing.

Zarina will play the role of PM Modi's mother while Barkha will portray his wife.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news as well as first looks of both actresses.

He wrote, “IT'S OFFICIAL... Zarina Wahab to portray PM Narendra Modi’s mother and Barkha Bisht Sengupta to enact the part of his wife in the biopic #PMNarendraModi... Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh... Official look”

IT'S OFFICIAL... Zarina Wahab to portray PM Narendra Modi’s mother and Barkha Bisht Sengupta to enact the part of his wife in the biopic #PMNarendraModi... Stars Vivek Anand Oberoi... Directed by Omung Kumar... Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh... Official look: pic.twitter.com/KdbBLN7ujI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2019

A few days ago, Manoj Joshi's first pictures as BJP National President Amit Shah had been unveiled and he has aced his look.

The biopic has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Darshan Kumaar, Boman Irani, Vivek Oberoi, Zarina Wahab, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar playing pivotal parts.

The film is produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh. It will trace the journey of Prime Minister Modi from his humble start to serving the nation as the Chief Minister onto his historic rise after the 2014 elections and finally becoming the Prime Minister of India.

Omung Kumar is directing the film.