Salman Khan's big Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai creates HISTORY, becomes most-watched film on Day 1!

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan has once again proved that he is the king at the Box Office - be it the ticket counters or OTT windows! His latest Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has created history by becoming the most-watched film on Day 1 of its release.

Salman Khan wished his fans on Eid along with a 'thank you' post for fans. He wrote: Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u

The film has received a warm reception from fans and it being an Eid release makes it even more special for Bhaijaan followers.

Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in lead roles.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing simultaneously on ZEE PLEX, ZEE5 along with a theatrical release.