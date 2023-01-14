Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2023: E-commerce offering HUGE discounts & offers on iPhone 13

New Delhi: Amazon is bringing the Great Republic Day sale for customers from January 15th onwards. The e-commerce will provide great offers and deals on different products ranging from smartphones, accessories, Smart TVs, home appliances, smart watches, clothes and more. Customers can get offers and deal by January 20, 2023. There are discounts on SBI Card with up to 10% instant discounts. Prime users will get early access and special offers during the sale.

Apple iPhone 13 is getting 14% discount

Customers have good opportunity to buy the Apple iPhone 13 at the cost of Rs 59,999 with 14% discount. You can also purchase the iPhone at EMI of Rs 2,867. There is also 10% instant discounts on SBI Credit Card.

Apple iPhone 13 specs

iPhone is available in four different colours of Starlight, Blue, Midnight, and Red. It comes with two variant of128GB and 256GB.

Speaking of other specification, it has 6.1-inch super Retina XDR display, cinematic mode for shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically, advanced dual-camera system with 12 MP wide and ultra wide cameras, photographic styles, smart HDR 4, night mode, 4K Dolby Vision, and 12 MP front camera. It has A 15 Bionic chip for lighting fast performance.