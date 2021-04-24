COVID-19: Xiaomi India to divert promotional funds towards relief work

Xiaomi India on Friday said it is stopping social media contests, freebies and diverting the promotional funds towards COVID-19 relief. The company has already pledged Rs 3 crore to procure over 1,000 oxygen concentrators for hospitals across states and partnered with Give India to raise Rs 1 crore for COVID warriors.

"In light of the current situation, we are cutting down on our budget allocated for giveaways and social media promotions. The money we save will be contributed towards the covid relief," Xiaomi said on Twitter.

The company runs a contest whenever it launches products. The announcement from the company came when it unveiled new products- Mi 11 Ultra, flagship Mi QLED 75 inch TV and two new models in Mi11 X series.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan reported 75.01 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases registered in a day.

According to official data, India added a record 3,32,730 new coronavirus cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's infection tally to 1,62,63,695. Total 2,263 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the period.

Delhi and nine states account for 81.79 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (568). Delhi follows with 306 daily deaths.

Several hospitals in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad are reported to have been running out of oxygen.

People on social media have been reporting about shortage of several medicines, hospital beds and other facilities.