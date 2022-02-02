Dabur Q3 profit rises 2.19% to Rs 504.35 crore, net sales up 7.8% at Rs 2,941.75 crore

New Delhi: Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India on Wednesday reported a 2.19 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 504.35 crore for the third quarter ended on December 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 493.50 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Dabur India said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose by 7.8 per cent to Rs 2,941.75 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,728.84 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Dabur's total expenses were at Rs 2,388.53 crore, up 7.65 per cent in Q3/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 2,218.68 crore of the last year.

Shares of Dabur India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 557.40 on BSE, up 2.01 per cent from the previous close.

