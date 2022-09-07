Pakistan captain Babar Azam got out for a golden duck vs Afghanistan in Sharjah in the Super stage of Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday (September 7). Chasing just 130 to win, Pakistan's openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar came out to bat. Rizwan took a quick single off the first ball and gave strike to Babar. Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled a brilliant inswinger which Babar completely misread and it hit his pads, right in front of the stumps. All 11 Afghans appealed and umpire had not doubt in his mind. The finger was raised and it was clearly out as Babar himself did not want to take the review and walked out.

As Babar departed, his fans were not too kind to him. He has been going through a lean patch. Babar has been struggling in Asia Cup 2022, he has scored 10, 9,14, and 0 in the four matches of the tournament so far and is looking completely out of touch.

Check out how fans reactd when he was sent packing for a golden duck on Wednesday night.

What a great career that was . Such a sad end . Babar Azam is Finished — dhoni _ and Rohit _ (@random745fAn) September 7, 2022

Babar Azam Golden duck __ - I knew that _ — _Y_a_s_h (@Yash__101) September 7, 2022

A Golden Duck for Babar Azam tonight - he hasn't scored anything over 15 in this Asia Cup. #Cricket — Younus Basheer (@Younus__Bashir) September 7, 2022

What's wrong with babar azam,he has lost all his charm,so heartbreaking to see him like this September 7, 2022

Pakistan dished out a fine bowling display to restrict Afghanistan to a below-par 129 for six in a crucial Asia Cup match. Afghanistan made a positive start after being sent in to bat with Hazratullah Zazai (21) and wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz (17) sharing 36 runs for the opening wicket. After a sedate opening over, Afghanistan broke free in the next over with Gurbaz hitting Mohammad Hasnain for back-to-back sixes to pick up 16 runs.

Zazai matched his partner by finding the boundary twice in the next over before Haris Rauf cleaned up Gurbaz in the fifth delivery of the fourth over. Despite the fall of wicket, Zazai continued his attacking vein, hitting Hasnain for a boundary before perishing in the fifth delivery after the bowler castled him with a deceptive slower delivery. Karim Janat (15) and Ibrahim Zadran (35 off 37) then tried to steady the ship as Afghanistan reached 72 for two in 10 overs.

With runs hard to come by, Janat tried to force the pace of the innings but in vain as he was holed out by Fakhar Zaman off Mohammad Nawaz in the 12th over while trying for an extravagant slog sweep.

With PTI inputs