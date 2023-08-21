Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Picks Up Another Injury, Captain Rohit Sharma And Ajit Agarkar Provide Huge Update

India's star batter KL Rahul who recently underwent surgery to recover from the knee injury he sustained during the IPL 2023 season has picked up another injury ahead of the all-important Asia Cup tournament 2023. Rahul who has not played any competitive cricket since March 2023 was picked up in the India squad for the upcoming tournament alongside Shreyas Iyer, the middle-order batter who is also coming back in the team after a long time.

Although BCCI have informed that Rahul's injury is not that serious, Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar said that Rahul could be available after the first game in the Asia Cup if he is not fit in the mean time. In the meanwhile, Sanju Samson has been named as a travelling reserve if things don't go as planned for KL Rahul.

“Shreyas has been declared completely fit. Rahul, in the last few days, not his original injury, has incurred a niggle which is why Sanju will be travelling with the team. But the physio...I'm sure there will be an official statement, but we are at some stage expecting him to be completely fit if not at the start of the Asia Cup, but in the second or the third game. But he is well on track,” said the BCCI chief selector.



Coming to the team news, there were no major surprises in the squad picked by selectors for the Asia Cup 2023. However, Tilak Varma has been given a chance to make an impact in the lineup and he is likely to make his ODI debut in the upcoming tournament. Suryakumar Yadav has been struggling in the 50-over format for a while but he has also got picked in the side and shown a lot of trust by the team and management.

Asia Cup 2023 India Squad

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.