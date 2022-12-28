AUS vs SA 2nd Test: After Anrich Nortje accident, Spidercam operator at MCG STOOD DOWN for remainder of Boxing Day Test

On day 2 of the Australia vs South Africa Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a strange incident happened with the spidercam that is used to bring a close look at the match, hitting South African pacer Anrich Nortje. The good thing was that Nortje was not hurt by the accident and he recovered quickly. But the accident could have been dangerous. As a result the broadcast Fox Cricket, who used the spidercam, has asked the operater to stand down. Fox also issued an apology to Nortje after the end of the second day and the spidercam was back to doing its job on Day 3.

Speaking about the accident, Nortje told the media, "I saw cables and then I moved my head and then I saw the camera and I was a little bit too late. It was quite quick. I didn’t know what really hit me, to be honest. It didn’t really change my mindset or anything. I tried to stay focused."

"The one thing we’ve spoken about earlier is how low it is, and it probably shouldn’t be … unless for interviews or something. I don’t think it should be travelling at head height,” he added.

Coming to the AUS vs SA 2nd Test, the hosts are in a dominant position. Thanks to a double ton from David Warner and hundred from Alex Carey, Australia posted 575 for 8 in 145 overs before declaring the innings. In reply, South Africa had reached 15 for 1 in 7 overs. Dean Elgar, the Proteas captain, had lost his wicket, going back for a duck after playing just three deliveries. He was dismissed by his rival captain Pat Cummins, who found an outside edge to the keeper. Sarel Erwee (7) and Theunis de Bruyn (6) will resume innings at 15 for 1 tomorrow morning on day 4.