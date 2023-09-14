Pakistan Not Favourites Against Sri Lanka, Says Ex-India Opener Ahead Of PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2023 Clash

Pakistan will be under pressure on Thursday when they take on Sri Lanka in the virtual semi-final of Asia Cup 2023. In the penultimate game of Asia Cup Super 4 clash, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be aiming for a win as the victory will gurantee them the berth in the Asia Cup final. Pakistan had started the Super 4 stage with a thumping win over Bangladesh. However, in the next game vs arch-rivals India, Babar Azam's men faced an embarassing 228-run loss that puts them under massive pressure.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka too have won their first match vs Bangladesh followed by a defeat to India in the second game of the Super 4 stage. Both the teams have just 2 points from 2 games and a win on Thursday will take them to the final. Former India batter Aakash Chopra feels the World No 2 will not be the favourites when they take on Lanka in the Super 4 match. Lanka might be World No 8 in rankings but they are surely not playing like one in the Asia Cup. The India loss was their first defeat of the tournament despite the fact that they playing without the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera.

Aakash says that injured to Pakistani pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah has pushed the team on the back foot. "After Pakistan’s recent injury woes their bowling attack, the playing eleven that they have put together is not the strongest and to give them a proper challenge is a very capable Sri Lankan side as well," said Aakash on JioCinema’s daily sports show 'Aakashvani'. He added that no Pakistani batter has scored a single hundred at No 4 since the last ODI World Cup. "Ever since the last World Cup, no batter from Pakistan has been able to make a century at the No. 4 position. And now we might see Saud Shakeel, there is Iftikhar Ahmed as well and Rizwan’s position can also be tweaked in the lineup. We might be able to see an extra spinner due to the wicket conditions in Colombo - they should capitalise on that. The team will also be relying on Babar Azam to play an important knock since the team is now in deep trouble.

"They started off the tournament being a very stable and strong team, but I believe that they are not favourites going into this matchup. Sri Lanka is also a team that can punch above their weight and have a very deep batting order. So, it will be imperative for Pakistan to get their first three wickets early on," said Aakash.

Not to forget, Pakistan are worried more about the weather on Thursday in Colombo. Sri Lanka have a slightly better NRR than Pakistan heading into the match. If the match gets washed out, Sri Lanka will go through with 2 points, same as Pakistan, and with better NRR than Babar Azam and Co.