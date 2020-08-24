Born August 24, 1997: Deepti Sharma, Indian woman cricketer

Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who appeared in a total of 102 international matches for the Women in Blue and was recently honoured with the Arjuna Award, was born on this day in 1997.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and extended its warm birthday greetings to Deepti, who turned 23 on Monday.

Posting a picture of Deepti from the cricket field, the world's cricket governing body wrote, "No.4 all-rounder in ODIs, No.5 all-rounder in T20Is, No.6 bowler in T20Is

Happy birthday to India's @Deepti_Sharma06."

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) also took to social media and wished the newest Arjuna Award winner on her special occasion by sharing a video of her match-winning half-century against England.

"Wishing #TeamIndia’s newest Arjuna Award winner, @Deepti_Sharma06, a very happy birthday. On her special day, let’s relive her match-winning fifty against England," the BCCI tweeted.

Wishing #TeamIndia’s newest Arjuna Award winner, @Deepti_Sharma06, a very happy birthday. On her special day, let’s relive her match-winning fifty against England. pic.twitter.com/TnTxLPvokG — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 24, 2020

Deepti received her maiden cap for India during a One-Day International (ODI) match against South Africa Women in November 2014.

The Indian all-rounder made her debut in the shortest format of the game against Australian eves in January 2016.

She has so far amassed 1,417 runs and bagged 64 wickets in 54 ODIs besides notching up 423 runs and 53 wickets in 48 Twenty20I matches for India.

Deepti is the only Indian spinner to take six wickets in an ODI.She is also the fastest woman player from the country to achieve the double of 1,000 runs and 50 wickets in ODIs.

Deepti is among 27 sportspersons who have been chosen for this year's prestigious Arjuna Award.The awardees will receive their awards from President Ram Nath Kovind at a specially organized function through virtual mode from Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 29, 2020.