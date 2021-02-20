हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021 Auction

IPL 2021: Sara Tendulkar's special message for brother Arjun after Mumbai Indians selection

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahel Jayawardene said Arjun Tendulkar is a very focused cricketer, however, there will be a big tag on his head because of his father. The 21-year-old was roped in by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 20 lakhs. 

Arjun Tendulkar along with sister Sara

Arjun Tendulkar was the final cricketer to be picked in the IPL mini-auctions on Thursday as the 21-year-old was roped in by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 20 lakhs

The cricketer, who has often been spotted with the Mumbai Indians unit as a net bowler, finally makes his entry as an official cricketer in the cash-rich league. 

Read in HINDI 

Reacting to the development, Arjun's sister Sara Tendulkar sent out a special message to the 21-year-old and shared stories on her official Instagram account.

In the first story, Sara shared a post from Mumbai Indians and wrote “Nobody can take this achievement away from you. It is yours.” While in the other she posted a photo alongside him. 

Arjun Tendulkar can’t wait to don MI jersey, watch video

Interestingly, Arjun’s father, Sachin Tendulkar also played for Mumbai Indians during his cricketing days and also led the franchise in the initial seasons.

Commenting on Arjun's selection, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahel Jayawardene said the youngster is a very focused cricketer, before adding there will be a big tag on his head because of his father. 

IPL 2021 | Mumbai Indians full squad, player list

“We’ve looked at it purely on a skill basis. I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But, luckily, he’s a bowler, not a batsman. So I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun,” Jayawardene was quoted as saying in a report in ESPNcricinfo.

“I think it’s going to be a learning process for Arjun. He just started playing for Mumbai, and now the franchise. He will learn the ropes; he will evolve. He’s still young. A very focused young man,” he further said.

The former Sri Lanka captain also insisted that the franchise needs to back the youngster instead of piling him with pressure.

“We have to give him time and hopefully not put a lot of pressure on him either. Just let him evolve and work his way up, and that’s what we’re there to help him to do,” Jayawardene added. 

