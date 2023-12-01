EXPLAINED: Why Dominica Has Withdrawn As One Of The Venues In West Indies For T20 World Cup 2024

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 encountered a setback as Dominica withdrew its venues, Windsor Park Sports Stadium and Benjamin's Park, for the event co-hosted by West Indies and the United States in June 2024. This is a huge blow to the West Indies Cricket which is already under crisis with players retiring and the accusations of favourisms in selection of the teams. The reason for withdrawal could upset the Internationak Cricket Council (ICC).

Initially shortlisted to host one group stage match and two games in the Super 8 stage, Dominica's withdrawal came due to challenges in meeting the obligations outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) within the stipulated timelines. Citing difficulties in completing the necessary infrastructure works before the tournament's commencement, the Government of Dominica opted not to host any matches for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, deeming it imprudent to commit to hosting the games.

The government statement highlighted efforts undertaken at Windsor Park Sports Stadium and Benjamin's Park, including upgrades, venue enhancements, assessments, and the creation of additional pitches as part of the preparation. Twenty teams, including the top eight from the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, have qualified for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Wich 20 teams are taking part in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024?

For the first time in the history of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, as many as 20 teams are taking part. The top eight teams from 2022 World Cup qualified automatically. They are: India, Australia, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, New Zealand, Netherlands.

USA and West Indies have got automatic qualification as they are the hosts. Afghanistan and Bangladesh are two teams who were next best in the ICC T20 rankings after the 8 teams that qualified from T20 World Cup 2022. Canada won the Americas qualifier to make it to the last 20 teams. Irelandand Scotland came through via the Europe Qualifiers. Nepal and Oman through Asia Qualifiers while Papue New Guinea topped the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier. Namibia and Uganda have come through Africa Qualifiers.

What are the venues for T20 World Cup 2024?

The ICC had announced all the venues for the T20 World Cup 2024 in September 2023. They are Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, and St Vincent & The Grenadines as the seven Caribbean venues that will host matches during the T20 World Cup 2024 from 4 to 30 June. Dominica was also one of the venues but they have pulled back their name now. Grand Prairie in Dallas, Broward County in Florida and Nassau County in New York were announced as USA venues.