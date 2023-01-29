IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs NZ 2nd T20I match in Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 7PM IST, January 29
India vs New Zealand Dream11 Team Prediction India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs NZ, India Dream11 Team Player List, New Zealand Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Hardik Pandya-led Team India will take on New Zealand in the second T20I of the 3-match series on Sunday (January 29) at the Ekana Sports City Stadium, Lucknow. Kiwis are leading the series 1-0 after their impressive win in the first game by 21 runs. Batting first, New Zealand scored 176 runs on the board with the help Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 59 and Devon Conway (52 runs).
India finished at 155 as they failed to chase their target of 177 runs. Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi were disappointing for the Men in Blue as they struggled in front of a well-organized New Zealand bowling attack. Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson and captain Mitchell Santner, all picked up 3 wickets each.
India will aim to win this match to stay alive in the series while New Zealand will look to seal the deal in Lucknow. It is expected to be a thriller game with the series on the line. (Follow LIVE Score IND vs NZ 2nd T20I here)
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Match Details
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Date & Time: January 29, 7pm IST onwards
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Daryll Mitchell, Shubman Gill
All-rounders: Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson
Captain: Shubman Gill
Vice-captain: Washington Sundar
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Match Predicted 11
India: Ishan Kishan(wk), Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
Live Tv
More Stories