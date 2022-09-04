A huge battle, a much-awaited one, between India and Pakistan will take place in Dubai in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday (September 4). The two sides will meet each other in what is expected to be a close fight between T20 giants. The last time met Pakistan was in Asia Cup Group A match, and they beat them by 5 wickets, all thanks to all-round show from Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma-led India will be banking on the all-rounder yet again to come good vs the arch-rivals while the Men in Green will be eyeing revenge on the cricket field for the loss in the last encounter.

But there will also be battles within the battle. Do you know that Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwam are fighting a close battle themselves. Yes, you read it right and there is an Indian - Suryakumar Yadav - also in it, making it a three-way fight. That fight is to become or retain the No 1 spot in ICC T20 batters rankings.

Babar is currently the No 1 T20 batter in the ICC rankings with 810 points. But Rizwan is not far behind with 796 points. Behind him is Suryakumar Yadav at No 3 with 792 points. Rizwan and Surya played brilliant innings vs Hong Kong while Babar is struggling and needs to come good in the game vs India.

Babar made 10 vs India and 9 vs Hong Kong respectively and is finding it tough to get going in Asia Cup 2022. He needs a big knock or either Rizwan or Surya might take his place in the ICC T20 batters rankings.

If Rizwan and Suryakumar shine again, it will help them gain more points and if Babar continues to have a bad Asia Cup, the rankings may look a bit different when the tournament comes to an end. All 3 batters will play 3 matches each at least in the competition, including tonight's match and have ample number of opportunities to better each other.