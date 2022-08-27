Star India batter Virat Kohli is all set to return for the Indian cricket team after a break of 1.5 months from cricket against Pakistan on Sunday (August 28), in what will be the beginning of the Men in Blue's Asia Cup title defence. After taking a break from cricket due to his struggling form, Kohli recently revealed that it is the first time he hasn't even touched a bat for straight one month before the Asia Cup 2022. The star right-handed batter was rested for the recent West Indies and Zimbabwe tours and was last seen in action when India played England in July. (Virat Kohli's STATS at Asia Cup for India will shock you! check HERE)

What remains a worry for all, is Kohli's form. It has been over 2 years since Kohli scored a century and everyone around the globe is just waiting for his 71st ton. Back in 2012, Kohli played one of his career-best knocks to date against Pakistan when he scored 183 runs helping India pull off a memorable run chase. He does has a personal score to settle with Babar Azam's Pakistan as the Men in Green won their first match against India in an ICC tournament last year in the T20 World Cup at the very same venue.

Kohli will be seen speaking out of his long break of cricket and the mental issues he faced during this rough patch of his career.

Checkout Virat Kohli's Heart to Heart Livestreaming details below...

The Virat Kohli interview today at 5pm. pic.twitter.com/iTt6pCJl5c — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2022

When will the Virat Kohli's Heart to Heart episode come live?

Virat Kohli's Heart to Heart episode will come live on Saturday (August 27).

What time will the Virat Kohli's Heart to Heart episode come live?

Virat Kohli's Heart to Heart episode will come live on 5:00 PM (IST).

Where to watch Virat Kohli's Heart to Heart episode?

The Virat Kohli's Heart to Heart episode can be watched on Star Sports network.

Where to Livestream Virat Kohli's Heart to Heart episode?

Virat Kohli's Heart to Heart episode can livestreamed on Disney+Hotstar.