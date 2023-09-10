India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Why Rohit Sharma And Co Would Not Be Interested To Play On Reserve Day If Rain Spoils Match Today?

The Super 4 clash of the Asia Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan has been interrupted by rain and it is likely to be called off given the current scenario at the venue of Sri Lanka's Colombo. It was a bright and sunny day at the starting of the contest but dark clouds gathered suddenly which spoiled the fun of the clash.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) have already added a reserve day for the clash between India and Pakistan which means if the game is not completed today, it will take place tomorrow. The bad news is that the weather forecast for tomorrow is not very promising as well.

Why Will India Hope To Finish Things Today?

If the game gets shifted to the reserve day, that would mean India will play on three consecutive days which are September 10, 11 and 12. With numerous players in the lineup returning from injuries, India will hope to get things done today only so that the players don't get exhausted much. Likes of KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah are returning to the team after long-term injuries. (Asia Cup 2023: What Happens If Rain Washes Out India Vs Pakistan Match Today? Check Reserve Day Details Here)

In the latest injury update, Rohit Sharma informed that Shreyas Iyer was a 'forced' change made in the lineup because the batter was struggling from back spasm. Iyer himself joined the team after a back surgery and months of rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is another name which is missing from the side due to a major accident.

India Squad Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).