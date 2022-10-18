King meeting fan: Pakistan cricket fans react as Babar Azam meets Sunil Gavaskar ahead of IND vs PAK clash in T20 WC

Babar Azam is certainly one of the most loved cricketer in Pakistan. He will be captaining Men in Green in their first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 vs India at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 23. Babar is the first Pakistan skipper to beat India in the World Cup and thus he is being loved from all around the world. Talismanic Pakistan batter celebrated his 28th birthday on October 15.

Pakistan cricket team hosted a private party for their captain in which India legend Sunil Gavaskar was also invited. Gavaskar had a little chat with Babar at the party and also presented him with an autographed cap. "Shot selection acchi ho toh koi problem nehi. Situation ke hisaab se shot selection karein, koi problem nahi (If your shot selection is right, then you won’t have any problem. Always pick your shots as per the match situation and you won’t have to worry about anything else),” Gavaskar told Babar.

While some Pakistan fans appreciated Babar's gesture to invite Gavaskar, some were angry on him - Here are some reactions

What a lovely gesture. Love you Sunil Gawaskar ji __ — Soulmate (@RebelPakistani) October 17, 2022

The humbleness of the king while meeting India's little master. Great to see the legend, i'm sure he keeps Babar in high regards. — TEAM SM 18 __ (@SM18_squad) October 17, 2022

What a moment when you met with the Legand of cricket

Specially

When Sunil Gavasker praised to muhammad Yousuf about his test record highest runs in calander year



Such a proud moment to him and all the pakistan nation — Tahir khan (@imtahirkhan81) October 17, 2022

Babar taking his autograph so wholesome __ — Momina Rehan (@MominaRehan30) October 17, 2022

Excellent gesture. One legend gifting a memento to the modern legend. What a picture.



__ Cricket unites talent __#BabarAzam_ #T20WorldCup2022 — Rohan Pramod Manoor __ (@rohanmanoor) October 17, 2022

Secret message from Sunny G : start converting 1s into 2s in PP. — mon (@4sacinom) October 17, 2022

Ap mulaqat krte raho, score hum krlete hain. PCB IS MORE LIKE A SOCIAL INTERACTION TEAM THAN CRICKETING TEAM.

Ramiz raja believe in making brand through media than talking through performance. October 17, 2022

Such a humble man __ — R (@Cricketdose9) October 17, 2022

This is the content we are here on twitter. Top stuff _ — Ahmer Najeeb Satti (@AhmerNajeeb) October 17, 2022

The greatest batsman India ever produced

Sunil Gavaskar

Fan moment for King — Syed Mohtishim Shah (@syedsmart21) October 17, 2022

How professional he still looks while Yousaf and Saqlain are just there for the food. Besharm. October 17, 2022

Decent BOBBY ___ — Ali Arslan (_____ __ ______) (@Aliarslan_17) October 17, 2022