King meeting fan: Pakistan cricket fans react as Babar Azam meets Sunil Gavaskar ahead of IND vs PAK clash in T20 WC

Pakistan cricket team hosted a private party for their captain in which India legend Sunil Gavaskar was also invited. Gavaskar had a little chat with Babar at the party and also presented him with an autographed cap.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 08:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Babar Azam is certainly one of the most loved cricketer in Pakistan. He will be captaining Men in Green in their first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 vs India at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 23. Babar is the first Pakistan skipper to beat India in the World Cup and thus he is being loved from all around the world. Talismanic Pakistan batter celebrated his 28th birthday on October 15.

Pakistan cricket team hosted a private party for their captain in which India legend Sunil Gavaskar was also invited. Gavaskar had a little chat with Babar at the party and also presented him with an autographed cap. "Shot selection acchi ho toh koi problem nehi. Situation ke hisaab se shot selection karein, koi problem nahi (If your shot selection is right, then you won’t have any problem. Always pick your shots as per the match situation and you won’t have to worry about anything else),” Gavaskar told Babar.

While some Pakistan fans appreciated Babar's gesture to invite Gavaskar, some were angry on him - Here are some reactions

