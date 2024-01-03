IND vs SA 2nd Test Live Streaming Details, Probable 11s: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs South Africa Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

Team India look to win the 2nd Test vs South Africa which starts today in Cape Town in order to level the series 1-1. If they do that, they will draw solace from the fact that they were competitive in the series. Yes, India have never a Test series on South Africa soil but the history should trouble them but it is time to forget all of that and focus on the job. India captain Rohit Sharma said that he has faith in the players and the loss in first Test by an innings does not shake his belief in the team.

Rohit said that he has not finalised his playing 11 and that everyone was fit to be picked in the team. "That can happen to any team. Like I said in the last post-match press conference about Prasidh playing his first game, we all get nervous when you are playing your first game. I will still back that thought of mine that he has got good ability to succeed at this level, especially in this format. It's just about showing faith and trust in everyone, and getting the job done from them," said Rohit at the pre-match press conference.

Shardul Thakur was hit in the nets on the shoulder but has recovered in time to be available for the 2nd Test. Goin by Rohit's words, even Krishna can play. It will all depend on who the management trusts more among the players.

Here are all the details of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa:

When will the 2nd Test between India and South Africa be played?

The 2nd Test match between India and South Africa will be played from January 3 to 7.

Where will the 2nd Test match India vs South Africa be played?

The 2nd Test match between India and South Africa will be played at Newlands, Cape Town.

What time will the 2nd Test match between India and South Africa begin?

The 2nd Test match between India and South Africa will begin at 2 PM IST everyday from January 3 to 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs South Africa matches live in India. You can also watch the India tour of South Africa on Disney+Hotstar app and website. You can follow the live score on Zee News English.

India vs South Africa Test squad:

South Africa Squad: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Wiaan Mulder, Nandre Burger, Tristan Stubbs

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mukesh Kumar

India vs South Africa 1st Test Match Probable Playing 11s

South Africa Probable XI: Dean Elgar (capt), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna/Avesh Khan