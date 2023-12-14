IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Vs South Africa Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India take on South Africa in the third T20I with an aim to win the game and level the series. The match will be played at the iconic The Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg. It is here that India had won the T20 World Cup final in 2007. There are some really good memories attached with this ground and Indians will be hoping to make one more good memory at 'The Bull Ring'.

After the first match was washed out in Durban, India lost the second match in Gqeberha despite the brilliancr from skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh. Both of them had hit fifties but other batters had fallen flat. Ishan Kishan may return to replace Jitesh Sharma as the wicketkeeper and batter as India aims to avoid the series loss. India's bowling is a big concern with Arshdeep Singh consistently failing to seize the big moments and Mohammed Siraj looking rusty.

In batting, the call for the opening slot has to be taken after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill scored ducks in the 2nd T20I. Ruturaj Gaikwad should return to the mix, either in place of Shubman or Jaiswal.

Here are all the details of the upcoming match series between India and South Africa:

When will the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa will take place on December 14, Thursday.

Where will the 3rd T20I match India vs South Africa be played?

The 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa will be played at Johannesburg.

What time will the 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa begin?

The 3rd T20I match between India and South Africa will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs South Africa matches live in India. You can also watch the India tour of South Africa on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Probable Playing XIs

SA Possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman

India Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar