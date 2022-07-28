NewsCricket
India marked a remarkable 119 run victory over the West Indies on Wednesday (July 27) to seal the 3-match ODI series with a cleansweep in Port of Spain. The main aspect for India was Shubman Gill, who was later rewarded as the Player of the Series for his astonishing batting in all three matches. Unfortunately, the batter was stranded on 98 due to rain as the Indian innings had to come to an end. ('Biased selection': Arshdeep Singh fans slam Team India management after another 'snub' in IND vs WI 3rd ODI, check reactions)

With the bat, it was Shubman Gill who was the key to India's win in the 3rd ODI. However, with the ball it was Mohammed Siraj, who knocked over two wickets of the West Indies batters in the second over of the WI innings itself. ('Shubman Gill - Remember the name', social media all praise for Player of the Series, check reactions here)

Siraj first thumped Kyle Mayers' stumps with a cracking delivery into the left-hander and then a ball later, Shamarh Brooks was LBW with a lighting quick delivery as well. Brooks had a long chat with non-striker Shai Hope about taking the review but decided not to take it later.

Watch Siraj's two wicket in one over against the West Indies here...

While all the three ODIs were played at the same venue, Shikhar Dhawan and his men deserve full credit for making most of the opportunities, showing good game awareness in crunch situations throughout the series. With every player performing with the opportunity they are being handed, the job for Rahul Dravid and the Indian selectors is getting more tough as Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, all were missing from the ODI series against the West Indies.

Brief Scores: India 225/3 in 36 ovs (Shubman Gill 98 n.o., Shikhar Dhawan 58, Shreyas Iyer 44; Hayden Walsh 2/57) bt West Indies 137 in 26 ovs (Nicholas Pooran 42, Brandon King 42; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/17, Mohammad Siraj 2/14, Shardul Thakur 2/17) by 119 runs (D/L method)

