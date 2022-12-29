'India ko hazam nahi hua ki...', Ramiz Raja's EXPLOSIVE comment after fired as PCB chairman, READ HERE

A lot has happened in Pakistan cricket in last few days and a lot still continues to happen. Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja was fired from his job with journalist Najam Sethi for former president taking charge. Raja revealed that he was literally thrown out of his office and was not even given time to take his things from the office. PCB is undergoing a transformation, yet again. Sethi announced an interim selection committee that includes Shahid Afridi and Abdul Razzaq. The previous officials have been asked to go and PCB reboot and relaunch.

Not to forget, Ramiz has already launched an attack into the new PCB regime. He counted the achievements of the Pakistan cricket team which played under his chairmanship and in doing that, he also took a potshot at India. Since Raja took over, Pakistan reached the semi-finals and final of two back-to-back T20 World Cups. In an interview to a news channel, Raja said that the Pakistan team left India, a billion dollar industry, behind.

Ramiz Raja on Najam Sethi appointment. pic.twitter.com/V8TUaWwm8z — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) December 26, 2022

"We gave outstanding performances in white-ball cricket. We played the Asia Cup final, India didn't play that. India, a billion-dollar industry, was left behind. Tod phod hui, unhone apna chief selector, selection committee fire kar di, captain badal diye kyunki unko hazam nahi hua ki Pakistan unse kaise aage nikal gaya. (They fired their chief selector, selection committee, changed the captain because they couldn't digest how Pakistan went ahead of them)," Ramiz told Suno TV.

Ramiz should be back to the commentary box after he was fired as PCB boss. He was named the chairman when the Imran Khan government was in power. When it fell, Ramiz's ouster was also due but he hung on to it somehow until a few days ago when the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made Najam Sethi the new president.