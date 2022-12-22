IPL 2023 Mini Auction: ‘Mr IPL’ Suresh Raina says 15-year-old Allah Mohammad Ghaznafar can be ‘SUPERSTAR’

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auction on Friday (December 23) will witness one of the youngest participant in 15-year-old Afghanistan spinner Allah Mohammad Ghaznafar. He is the youngest of the 405 participants in this auction and ‘Mr IPL’ Suresh Raina believes that the kid has the potential to be one of the ‘superstars’ of the mini auction.

Raina shared his thoughts on the who could be the top uncapped players to watch out for during the IPL 2023 Player Auction. First up, the former Chennai Super Kings batter picked Jammu and Kashmir left-arm pacer Mujtaba Yousuf, who had played against and even dismissed Raina in the past.

Raina also felt that Saurashtra’s Samarth Vyas, who had an outstanding Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy and hit the most sixes in the tournament (22), could be one to watch out for. He also scored a double century during the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 and played a key role in Saurashtra winning the title. Raina spoke highly of 15-year-old Afghanistan spinner, who is the youngest in the auction.

“I played with Mujtaba (Yousuf) in the Syed Mushtaq Ali. As a left-arm fast bowler, he has a good action, and a good control on swing. Then you have Samarth Vyas from Saurashtra who has scored at a strike rate of over 150 and was among the top five run-getters in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and just won the Vijay Hazare Trophy,” Jio Cinema expert Suresh Raina said.

“He is a very good future prospect. But watch out for Allah Mohammad. At 6ft 2inches and 15 years old, he is an off spinner with a big heart. A lot of talent coming from Afghanistan,” Raina added.

Who is Allah Mohammad Ghaznafar?

After playing local U-16 tournaments, Ghaznafar started to train with the Afghanistan Under-19 team and made his debut in the Shpageeza League for Mis Ainak Knights. He claimed five in his first three matches including a 4/15 in his second match against Hindkush Stars.