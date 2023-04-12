Watch: Ponting Consoles Suryakumar Yadav After 4th Golden Duck In Last 6 Outings

IPL 2023: ICC T20 cricketer of year in 2022, Suryakumar Yadav was in the form of his life last year. India's leading run-scorer in the shorter format last year is struggling to keep up to his expectations since getting selected in the Men in Blue ODI squad recently. Cricket is a game which gets you right on top of the world at one moment but is also known for dragging you down in blink of an eye. From becoming the highest run-getter in six months and scoring three international hundreds in the format, Surya is now struggling. Yesterday in the IPL clash against the Delhi Capitals, SKY registered his fourth first-ball in his last six innings.

Last month, Suryakumar Yadav got out on three golden ducks against Australia's Mitchell Starc (twice) and Adam Zampa (once). Many were hoping that Surya would bounce back once the IPL 2023 begins, but it has been the same case in the cash-rich league. (Ahead Of CSK vs RR Clash, MS Dhoni And Sanju Samson Bat Alongside In Nets; Watch Viral Video)

After the game, DC head coach Ricky Ponting was seen talking to the star batter sharing some thoughts. Ponting himself is a big figure in cricket, he has won the World Cup three times for Australia leading his country from the front.

Watch the video here:

Veteran spinner and MI teammate Piyush Chawla also backed up SKY explaining that it only takes 10 balls to make a comeback in the game of cricket. (IPL 2023: Prithvi Shaw And Arjun Tendulkar Rekindle Childhood Friendship In Delhi, Check PIC)

"Surya's form was never a concern. It takes only 10 balls to make a comeback in this format, you hit four fours and you are back in form. He got out on the first ball, but that happens, the situation was such. That could have been a four or a six too so this happens. The kind of batter Surya is, he is high on confidence and it's only a matter of 10 balls; he'll be back to his form," he said.