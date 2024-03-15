Kugadas Mathulan: 17-Year-Old Sri Lankan Impresses MS Dhoni, CSK Call Him In As Net Bowler

Just 17 years of age, a fast bowler named Kugadas Mathulan recently caught the attention of CSK captain MS Dhoni, and reportedly 'Thala' was so much impressed with his bowling that the five-time champion side has brought the pacer to the team's pre-season camp which went underway earlier in March 2024.

Mathulan bowled a toe-crushing yorker during a match between St. John's College and Jaffna Central College. The clip of that ball which left a batter on the ground is going viral at the moment.

Watch the video here:

17 year old Jaffna slinga “Kugadas Mathulan” is currently at Chennai as M s Dhoni wanted to have a look at his Bowling. He wil be a net bowler for @ChennaiIPL during the IPL 2024. pic.twitter.com/3lHMzcHSJd Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) March 14, 2024

(More to follow)