Kugadas Mathulan: 17-Year-Old Sri Lankan Impresses MS Dhoni, CSK Call Him In As Net Bowler

Kugadas Mathulan is a 17-year-old fast bowler from Sri Lanka.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 04:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Just 17 years of age, a fast bowler named Kugadas Mathulan recently caught the attention of CSK captain MS Dhoni, and reportedly 'Thala' was so much impressed with his bowling that the five-time champion side has brought the pacer to the team's pre-season camp which went underway earlier in March 2024.

Mathulan bowled a toe-crushing yorker during a match between St. John's College and Jaffna Central College. The clip of that ball which left a batter on the ground is going viral at the moment.

Watch the video here:

(More to follow)

