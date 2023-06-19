Watch: Joe Root's Audacious Reverse Sweep Shock Australia Once Again, Video Goes Viral

Joe Root commenced day four of the inaugural Ashes Test in a truly astonishing manner, showcasing his audacious skill by executing three reverse scoops within the first seven balls he faced. Remarkably, two of those audacious strokes led to boundaries. The equilibrium of the opening Ashes Test hangs in the balance as England commenced day four with a lead of 35 runs and eight wickets in hand. Following a rain-interrupted day three, where they lost two wickets swiftly under gloomy conditions, it was anticipated that Joe Root and Ollie Pope, the undefeated batsmen overnight, would carefully settle in before unleashing their aggressive style of play.

However, Root displayed no inclination to waste even a moment. Having already achieved an unbeaten century in the initial innings and having mastered the art of executing the reverse ramp over the slip cordon against fast bowlers, Root's unwavering confidence in his go-to shot shone brilliantly. He astounded both the Australian team and everyone observing the match as he unleashed a flurry of reverse scoops right from the beginning, catching them off guard.

Cummins charged in to deliver the first ball of the day, only to be confronted with a daring attempted reverse scoop from Root. Unfortunately, he missed it by a narrow margin as the ball whizzed past the top of his off stump. However, Root was undeterred. Boland, on the other end, experienced the same audacious stroke not once, but twice. Both endeavours resulted in boundaries, with the initial one soaring for six runs and the subsequent shot earning a four. England has initiated their innings in a spectacular fashion, courtesy of Root's courageous batting display.