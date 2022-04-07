हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

KKR vs MI IPL 2022: Pat Cummins joins Chris Gayle and Ravindra Jadeja with THIS unique record

KKR pacer Pat Cummins joined Chris Gayle and Ravindra Jadeja on the list of batters to score most runs against a bowler in a single over. Cummins smashes MI bowler Daniel Sams for 34 runs in one over. 

KKR vs MI IPL 2022: Pat Cummins joins Chris Gayle and Ravindra Jadeja with THIS unique record
Pat Cummins (left), Ravindra Jadeja and Chris Gayle. (Source: Twitter)

Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins created mayhem against Mumbai Indians, scoring a record fastest 14-ball fifty in Match No. 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (April 6). Cummins on course of his whirlwind 56 off 15 balls, smashed 34 runs in fellow Australian pacer Daniel Sams’s third over in which he conceded a total of 35 runs.

Cummins joined Chris Gayle and Ravindra Jadeja on the list of batters to score most runs against a bowler in a single over. West Indian powerhouse Chris Gayle leads the way with 36 runs against Kochi Tuskers bowler Prasanth Parameswaran back in IPL 2011 while Jadeja smashed RCB’s Harshal Patel for 36 runs in IPL 2021.

Batters with most runs against a bowlers in a single over

Chris Gayle (RCB) – 36 vs Prasanth Parameswaran (Kochi Tuskers), IPL 2011

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) – 36 vs Harshal Patel (RCB), IPL 2021

Pat Cummins (KKR) – 34 vs Daniel Sams (MI), IPL 2022

Cummins’s superlative knock of 56 runs from 15 balls against Mumbai Indians took everyone by surprise and the man who did the unthinkable was also surprised after making the match a one-sided contest in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders. “I am more surprised. It just came off. I was not trying to overthink. That’s really satisfying, “ said Pat Cummins in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Cummins smashed the joint-fastest fifty in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) in just 14 balls and equalled the record of KL Rahul, who achieved the same milestone in 2018 against the Delhi Capitals. The Australian took two wickets with the ball and planned his attack with the bat to perfection hitting Daniel Sams for 35 runs in an over and his blistering performance helped him earn the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

“The ball seems to fly here. So just hitting on the shorter side. I am sure it sends a message,” said Pat Cummins.

(with ANI inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022Kolkata Knight RidersMumbai IndiansPat CumminsChris GayleRavindra JadejaKKR vs MIDaniel Sams
Next
Story

MI vs KKR IPL 2022: Tilak Varma’s range of strokes leaves Ravi Shastri impressed, WATCH

Must Watch

PT11M7S

Watch exclusive reports from 4 countries