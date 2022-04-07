Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins created mayhem against Mumbai Indians, scoring a record fastest 14-ball fifty in Match No. 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (April 6). Cummins on course of his whirlwind 56 off 15 balls, smashed 34 runs in fellow Australian pacer Daniel Sams’s third over in which he conceded a total of 35 runs.

Cummins joined Chris Gayle and Ravindra Jadeja on the list of batters to score most runs against a bowler in a single over. West Indian powerhouse Chris Gayle leads the way with 36 runs against Kochi Tuskers bowler Prasanth Parameswaran back in IPL 2011 while Jadeja smashed RCB’s Harshal Patel for 36 runs in IPL 2021.

Batters with most runs against a bowlers in a single over

Chris Gayle (RCB) – 36 vs Prasanth Parameswaran (Kochi Tuskers), IPL 2011

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) – 36 vs Harshal Patel (RCB), IPL 2021

Pat Cummins (KKR) – 34 vs Daniel Sams (MI), IPL 2022

Cummins’s superlative knock of 56 runs from 15 balls against Mumbai Indians took everyone by surprise and the man who did the unthinkable was also surprised after making the match a one-sided contest in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders. “I am more surprised. It just came off. I was not trying to overthink. That’s really satisfying, “ said Pat Cummins in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Moonh se nivala cheen liya ,, sorry vada pav cheen liya.

Pat Cummins, one of the most insane display of clean hitting , 15 ball 56 ...

Jeera Batti #MIvKKR pic.twitter.com/Npi2TybgP9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 6, 2022

Cummins smashed the joint-fastest fifty in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) in just 14 balls and equalled the record of KL Rahul, who achieved the same milestone in 2018 against the Delhi Capitals. The Australian took two wickets with the ball and planned his attack with the bat to perfection hitting Daniel Sams for 35 runs in an over and his blistering performance helped him earn the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

“The ball seems to fly here. So just hitting on the shorter side. I am sure it sends a message,” said Pat Cummins.

(with ANI inputs)