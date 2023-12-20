Highlights | IND Vs SA, 3rd ODI Cricket Score and Updates: India Beat South Africa By 78 Runs
India Vs South Africa (IND Vs SA), 3rd ODI Cricket Scorecard & Updates: India won the first game but South Africa bounced back in the second game.
Highlights IND VS SA 3rd ODI: In the 3rd ODI between India and South Africa, India aims for a series win, hinging on a solid start from openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and B Sai Sudharsan. While Sudharsan impressed with scores of 55 and 62, Gaikwad struggled, leading to a fragile opening partnership. South Africa's openers, Tony de Zorzi and Reeza Hendricks, built a successful 130-run partnership in the previous match. Young talent Tilak Varma has faced challenges, needing to rediscover his form. Without Shreyas Iyer in the middle-order, the responsibility falls on the top order.
Boland Park's batsman-friendly pitch may favour India. Concerns exist in India's bowling, with Mukesh Kumar yet to make an impact. The team contemplates changes, possibly introducing veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. South Africa looks to De Zorzi and fast bowler Nandre Burger for strong performances. Squads include KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan for India, and Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, and Beuran Hendricks for South Africa.
Check Highlights Score Of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI of three-match ODI series.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: India Beat South Africa
Team India have beaten South Africa in the 3-match ODI series by a scoreline of 2-1. The hosts would be disappointed with the result. Arshdeep Singh took four wickets for India today.
LIVE IND vs SA: India need one wicket
Team India just one wicket away from beating South Africa at their home in this ODI series.
SA: 216/9 (45 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Gone!
David Miller 10 (20) caught by KL Rahul bowled by Mukesh Kumar. India have got it right this time, Mukesh gets his first wicket of the day.
SA: 196/7 (39.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Hopes on Miller
David Miller is the last hope for South Africa now alongside Keshav Maharaj who can also do a bit of damage in his good day.
SA: 190/6 (37 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Another one!
Wiaan Mulder 1 (3) caught by Rahul bowled by Washington Sundar. South Africa lose six wickets in chase of 297.
SA: 186/6 (35 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Gone!
India on top as South Africa lose Heinrichh Klaasen. David Miller in the middle facing Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.
SA: 174/5 (33.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Another one
Tony de Zorzi 81 (87) LBW by Arshdeep Singh. India bounce back with another wicket as the set batter departs now.
SA: 161/4 (31 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: India need wickets
Team India need to find some wickets and they need to find them quickly. Klaasen is a dangerous batter if he gets going.
SA: 161/3 (29.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Gone!
Aiden Markram 36 (41) caught behind by KL Rahul bowled by Washington Sundar. Proteas captain goes for the reverse sweep and the ball touches his gloves.
SA: 141/3 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: South Africa steady now
South Africa steady in chase now as Markram and Zorvi keep their cool in the middle. India in a spot of worry now.
SA: 118/2 (23.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: SA need 196 runs
South Africa need 196 runs in 29 overs. Mukesh Kumar comes into the attack now. Markram in the middle will look to attack the pacer.
SA: 101/2 (21 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: India bounce back
Team India have the upper hand at the moment but South Africa can turn the contest around once again with a solid partnership.
SA: 90/2 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Fifty for Zorzi
Zorzi has completed his fifty in 54 balls. Axar Patel and Sundar continue attack for Team India looking for attacks.
SA: 65/1 (16.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Sundar comes in
Washington Sundar joins Axar Patel in the middle in search of a wicket. South Africa looking to build up a solid partnership.
SA: 65/1 (14 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Axar Patel comes in
India in search of a wicket at the moment. South Africa's Zorzi is in fine rhythm at the moment.
SA: 65/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Powerplay finished
Powerplay has been finished. Zorzi is joined by Rassie van der Dussen in the middle now.
SA: 63/1 (10.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Gone!
Arhseep Singh gets the first wicket. Hendricks 19 (24) caught behind by KL Rahul. A roaring celebration from the left armer.
SA: 59/1 (8.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Mukesh attacked
Mukesh Kumar smashed for a four and six by Zorzi. South Africa off to a fine start now. India in a little bit of trouble at the moment.
IND: 46/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Avesh Khan comes in
Avesh Khan comes into the attack now. India searching for an early wicket in the start. Hendricks and Zorzi looking to counter attack now.
SA: 27/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: SA start safe
South Africa keen on not losing early wickets as they take the safe approach. Hendricks and De Zorzi will eye a good start for their team.
SA: 9/0 (2.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Chase Begins
South Africa begin chase with Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi. India give the new ball to Mukesh Kumar.
SA: 2/0 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI Score: India post 296
Team India have posted 296 runs on the board in the third and final ODI of this series. Rinku Singh in the end ran havoc on Burger and other bowlers as he smashed 38 runs in 27 balls.
IND: 296/8 (50 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI Score: Rinku to carry
Rinku Singh batting on 27 off 23 balls with 2 fours and a six so far. India looking to put up 300 plus on the board.
IND: 271/6 (48 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Gone!
Axar Patel 1 (3) caught by Wiaan Mulder bowled by Hendricks. India lose three wickets in quick succession as the batters try to attack.
IND: 257/6 (46.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Samson hits ton
Sanju Samson hits century in 110 balls with 6 fours and 2 sixes. What a sensational knock from him.
IND: 235/3 (44 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Samson close to ton
Sanju Samson on fire at the moment. Samson has smashed six fours and 2 maximums. Maharaj into the attack now.
IND: 216/3 (41 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA: Samson on fire
Sanju Samson is on ire at the moment as he smashes Williams for a maximum. India looking very dangerous at the moment.
IND: 198/3 (39 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: When will India attack?
India now have seven wickets in hand and they can surely afford to take the counter-attack on the Proteas. We all know how dangerous Varma and Samson can be when they take charge.
IND: 178/3 (37 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: India steady now
With just fifteen overs left now, India can shift the gears and counter-attack the South African bowling attack.
IND: 160/3 (35.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Smart from Samson
Sanju Samson has batted very smartly today although this is not his style to bat for so long and just find 4 boundaries. Tilak Varma is on 24 off 49 balls, he just smashed one six off Markram.
IND: 149/3 (33 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Proteas want wickets
Proteas want wickets as they know how dangerous both of these batters can be when they get going after setting down. Tilak Varma is taking the slow and steady approach.
IND: 135/3 (31 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Sanju hits fifty
Sanju Samson hits fifty in 67 balls, a well-played knock by the batter who came in at number 3 for India. South Africa keen on getting another wicket.
IND: 126/3 (29 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Markram comes in
Aiden Markram comes into the attack now. Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson are taking the safe approach at the moment.
IND: 117/3 (27 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: 25 Overs done
Half of the overs have been done for the innings of India and they have 113 runs on the board with the loss of three wickets.
IND: 113/3 (25 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa: Sanju near fifty
Sanju Samson inches close to his fifty. India need him and Tilak Varma to build up a partnership now to get to a respectable total.
IND: 108/3 (23 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa: Tilak Varma comes in
Tilak Varma has joined Sanju Samson in the middle. Keshav Mahraj and Mulder continue attack for the Proteas.
IND: 104/3 (21.4 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa: Gone!
KL Rahul 21 (35) caught behind by the keeper. India lose another wicket as the captain tries to pull and the ball goes up in air slowly.
IND: 101/3 (18.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Maharaj comes in
Keshav Maharaj comes into the attack with Wiaan Mulder for South Africa. India slowly coming back into this contest.
IND: 91/2 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND VS SA 3rd ODI Score: India need a partnership
Team India have slowed the momentum down for South Africa but the pressure is still on. They cannot afford to lose a wicket at the moment.
IND: 71/2 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND VS SA 3rd ODI Score: First four for Sanju
Sanju Samson with a wonderful cover drive for a four. This will give him a huge boost in confidence.
IND: 68/2 (11.3 Overs)
LIVE India vs South Africa Score: India look to build
KL Rahul and Sanju Samson looking to buildup a solid partnership after their side loses two wickets early in this contest. The wicket looks difficult for batters against pace.
IND: 59/2 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Gone!
Sai Sudharsan LBW by Hendricks. South Africa have got both India openers out now. A bright start for the hosts at the moment.
IND: 50/2 (7.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: All eyes on Samson
Sanju Samson is in the limelight now. He has got a chance to prove himself today and he can do it in style with a fabulous knock against the Proteas.
IND: 49/1 (7.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Gone!
Rajat Patidar departs, not an ideal debut for Team India for the RCB batter. Now, Sanju Samson comes in at number 3 for Team India.
IND: 41/1 (5.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Eyes on Patidar
All eyes on debutant Rajat Patidar who is smoking Burger for fours and sixes. He is batting on 22 off 15 balls with 3 boundaries and a six so far.
IND: 30/0 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Patidar in the mood
Rajat Patidar feeling no pressure of the debut. He is leaving the good balls and punishing the loose ones. A fine start from both openers.
IND: 20/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Fine start for India
Sai Sudharsan and Rajat Patidar are off to a fine start for Team India. Lizaad Williams gets smacked for a stylish boundary in the second over by Patidar.
IND: 12/0 (1.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Match Begins
Debutant Rajat Patidar opens the batting for Team India along with Sai Sudharsan in the middle. They will face Burger with the new ball.
IND: 0/0 (0.1 Over)
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Playing 11s
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Toss Report
South Africa captain Aiden Markram wins the toss and elects to bowl first against India.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Patidar makes debut
Rajat Patidar has been handed the India cap which means he will make his debut for the team today. He plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Tough Test For Rahul
Team India captain KL Rahul has a tough test ahead of the final match of the series. Beating South Africa at home is a big task even for a quality side like Team India.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Toss coming up
Toss coming up shortly for the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI. The final game of the series will decide the winners of the series. KL Rahul and Aiden Markram will be coming out for toss shortly, stay tuned!
IND vs SA: Toss To Take Place At 4 PM IST
The toss for the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will take place at 1.30 pm IST. Keep watching this space for latest udpates from the toss as well live score when the match starts at 4.30 pm.
India Vs South Africa LIVE: Check Both The Squads
IND vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE: Indian Players To Watch Out For
There are some exciting Indian players playing in the third ODI. KL Rahul hit a fifty in the 2nd match and would want a big hundred to not just help India win the series but also get ready for the Tests ahead. Let's see of Rinku Singh gets another game. Shubman Gill's bat also needs to do some talking before the series ends.
IND vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE: Who Is The Leading Run-Scorer in Series?
SA batter Tony de Zorzi is the leading run-scorer in the series but India's youngster Sai Sudharsan is ot behind. Tony has 147 runs in 2 matches while Sudharsan has 117 runs in same number if matches. KL Rahul is on the third with 56 runs on 2 games.
IND vs SA LIVE: Toss time?
The third ODI Between India and South Africa will start at 4.30 pm IST. The toss for which will take place at 4 pm IST. Keep watching this space for latest updates from the game.
IND vs SA LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
SA Possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks
India Possible XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (capt), Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar
IND vs SA LIVE Updates: Check LIVE Streaming Details
In case you did not know, India vs South Africa third ODI is available to be watched on both TV and online.
Read all the key details related to broadcast and live streaming here
India vs South Africa LIVE Updates: What Is The Venue Of This Match?
The third ODI between India and South Africa will be played in Paarl. It will be played at the Boland Park. The venue is known for its balanced pitches, giving scope for batters to score runs and bowlers the chance to pick wickets.
LIVE Score India Vs South Africa: When Does The Match Start?
The third ODI between India and South Africa will start at 4.30 pm IS. Keep watching this space for all latest updates from the match.
IND vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE Updates: Check Dream11 Prediction
Big game today starring many good cricketers. Making your fantasy team should involve a lot of research into players' form, knowledge of conditions and injuries among other things. Take our help in making the best fantasy team for IND vs SA 3rd ODI.
LIVE Updates IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Check Head-To-Head Record
In the 93 ODIs played between India and South Africa, the Proteas hold the advantage in head-to-head records. They've secured victory in 51 matches, while India has emerged triumphant in 39 encounters.
IND vs SA LIVE: All Eyes On Sai Sudharsan
Said Sudharsan has had a terrific start to his international career, striking two fifties in first 2 ODIs of this series, and that too in overseason conditions. Watching Sudharsan bat, it does not feel like he is batting in his first international series. He already looks very polished for this stage and these are great signs for Indian cricket.
IND vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE: Check weather update
Anticipate scorching thirty-six-degree heat, a gentle breeze barely whispering relief, and not a single hint of rain. The pitch, though not lightning-fast, has seen 300 runs breached thrice in the 15 men's ODIs held here, yet the elusive 400 remains unattained. But amidst it all, expect the most exuberant crowd, arguably the most spirited in the entire cricketing world.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Probable 11s
SA Possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Beuran Hendricks.
IND Possible XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (capt), Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
LIVE India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Weather Report
Good news for cricket fans is that the chances of rain are less at the venue where this contest is going to take place. The game will begin at 1:00 PM local time of South Africa.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Finale game
The winner of the third and final ODI game will win the series. India knew before the tour it will be a tough against the Proteas at their home soil and similar thing is on the plate for them at the moment.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Press on Samson
Sanju Samson needs to perform if he gets a chance in the third and final ODI of the 3-match series. He has been many chances in Indian jersey but has failed to impress.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Rahul key for India
KL Rahul is key for Team India for their upcoming contest against the Proteas. The hosts will be keen getting the win and sealing the series but India would like to change their mission.
LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage
Hello, we will take you through all the key updates from India vs South Africa 3rd ODI match here. Team India will look to bounce back in this contest after losing the second ODI of the series.