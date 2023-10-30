Highlights | PAK Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 7 Wickets
Pakistan vs Bangladesh (PAK vs BAN), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Bangladesh was knocked out of the semi-final race.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Highlights: In a high-stakes clash in Kolkata, Pakistan showcased a masterful performance, rekindling their hopes in the competition. With three strategic changes to their playing eleven, Pakistan was tasked with bowling first on a parched pitch. The charismatic Shaheen Afridi immediately set the tone with a couple of early wickets, and later, he returned to dismiss Mahmudullah with a breathtaking delivery. Haris Rauf capitalized on the opportunity, sending the two most experienced Bangladeshi batsmen back to the pavilion. Iftikhar also played a pivotal role in breaking a significant partnership.
The fiery Mohammad Wasim wreaked havoc in the Bangladeshi tail with his pace and reverse swing. Despite an expensive spell, Usama Mir managed to claim a crucial wicket. Pakistan's fielding was impeccable, and they skittled out Bangladesh for a mere 204 runs. In response, the opening duo made the chase look effortless. Abdullah Shafique's elegant strokes yielded his fourth 50+ score in the tournament, while Fakhar Zaman, making a comeback, showcased his ferocity at the top of the order with seven sixes and three fours. Pakistan, losing three wickets in pursuit of a brisk run rate, sealed a commanding victory with a staggering 17.3 overs to spare, rejuvenating their prospects in the tournament.
Follow Highlights Score And Updates From Match Number 31 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Pakistan vs Bangladesh.
PAK vs BAN Live: Pakisan Captain Babar Azam
"All credit to the boys the way we played in all three departments. We know, if Fakhar bats for 20-30 overs, it's a different ball game, he played his natural game. Good to see him. We are trying to win the next two matches, we'll see where we stand. We started well, the way Shaheen started. After 15-20 overs, they built a partnership, our main bowlers picked wickets. We picked wickets in the middle overs. Thank you (fans) so much for the support."
PAK vs BAN Live: Fakhar Zaman After Winning Player of the Match
"After the Asia Cup, I practiced a lot on my batting, I was looking good at the camp and was looking forward to making it to the team. Today, my hard work paid off after I was given a chance. I told Abdullah that I will see off the first few overs, I knew I could hit big sixes. My role is to make it easy for my partner, so it was important to see off the first few overs and then play my shots. NRR was in our mind after we reached 100, the aim was to finish it off in 30 overs. I had too many failures, I was looking towards such a knock and hopefully I'll make bigger scores in the next few games."
PAK vs BAN Live: Bangladesh Captain Shakib Al Hasan
"Not enough runs, The wicket was really good, we lost early wickets again. There were some partnerships, but not big partnerships. Disappointing with the bat. Credit should go to Pakistan, the way they bowled and the way they batted in the first 10 overs. (On his batting position) We'll have to think about that. We are not getting many runs from the top four batsmen. I was batting in the top four, I wasn't scoring. My confidence was low too. Luckily I got some runs, felling better now. At this moment, changing too many things gets difficult. We have to keep moving forward. We have to perform together. We need collective performance, which is not happening. Two more matches, hopefully we can bounce back. Everywhere we go, they (fans) keep supporting us. We have to give something back to them so they can smile."
PAK vs BAN Live: Tumping Win For Pakistan
In a commanding display, Pakistan's bowlers excelled, limiting Bangladesh to 204, while their openers, led by Fakhar Zaman's explosive comeback, ensured a straightforward victory with 17.3 overs to spare, rekindling their tournament aspirations.
PAK vs BAN Live: Pakistan Win
Rizwan pushes a flighted delivery from Shakib towards the cover region for a speedy single, sealing Pakistan's 7-wicket victory and eliminating Bangladesh from the semi-final contention.
Live Score
BAN 204 (45.1)
PAK 205/3 (32.3)
Pakistan won by 7 wkts
PAK vs BAN Live: Pakistan Near Win
In this over by Shakib, Iftikhar Ahmed collects a single with a cut to deep point, while Rizwan adds a run with a punch to long-off, and Iftikhar Ahmed hits a boundary by waiting for a slow delivery and smashing it past extra cover, with the remaining deliveries resulting in no runs.
Live Score PAK 198/3 (31) CRR: 6.39 REQ: 0.37
Pakistan need 7 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: 3 Boundaries In The Over
In this over by Mustafizur, Iftikhar Ahmed smashes a lofted drive for a boundary, Rizwan escapes a direct hit, and then Rizwan delivers two consecutive fours - one with a powerful straight drive and the other with a top-edged sweep, with the final ball being guided to backward point for no run.
Live Score PAK 185/3 (29) CRR: 6.38 REQ: 0.95
Pakistan need 20 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Pakistan 3 Down
Fakhar Zaman's innings comes to an end as he is caught by Towhid Hridoy off Mehidy Hasan Miraz's delivery, departing after a splendid knock of 81 runs from 74 balls, which included 3 boundaries and 7 impressive sixes.
Live Score PAK 169/3 (27.3) CRR: 6.15 REQ: 1.6
Pakistan need 36 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Babar Azam Departs
Babar Azam's attempt to replicate his partner's performance ends in a catch as he ventures down the pitch, misjudging the off-break and attempting a wild swing that results in a simple catch at long-on. Babar Azam departs, scoring 9 runs from 16 balls with 1 boundary, courtesy of Mehidy Hasan Miraz's delivery.
Live Score PAK 160/2 (25.4) CRR: 6.23 REQ: 1.85
Pakistan need 45 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Babar Azam In The Middle
In this over by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman managed to score two singles and a massive six over deep mid-wicket, displaying controlled and aggressive batting.
Live Score PAK 160/1 (25.3) CRR: 6.27 REQ: 1.84
Pakistan need 45 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Pakistan Lose 1st Wicket
Shafique is dismissed for 68 runs, caught LBW by Mehidy Hasan Miraz with a well-pitched over spinner, ending the opening partnership and prompting Shafique to use an unsuccessful review.
Live Score PAK 142/1 (23) CRR: 6.17 REQ: 2.33
Pakistan need 63 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Bangladesh desperate for wickets
Shakib bowled a variety of deliveries, with Shafique and Fakhar Zaman managing to score singles by playing different shots.
Live Score PAK 128/0 (21) CRR: 6.1 REQ: 2.66
Pakistan need 77 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Fifties For Pak Openers
Taskin Ahmed bowls a tight delivery defended by Fakhar Zaman, but he later smashes a six to reach his fifty and complete a 100-run partnership, while Shafique also reaches his fifty and blocks a good-length delivery.
Live Score PAK 114/0 (19) CRR: 6 REQ: 2.94
Pakistan need 91 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Shakib Into The Attack
Fakhar Zaman takes a single with a leg-side flick, and the subsequent delivery is a dot ball, while Shafique manages to score two runs with a well-placed shot to backward square leg.
Live Score PAK 97/0 (17) CRR: 5.71 REQ: 3.27
Pakistan need 108 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Zaman On Attack
Fakhar Zaman hits his fourth six, charging down the pitch and lofting a flighted delivery over long-on, marking an impressive performance in the ODI.
Live Score PAK 84/0 (14) CRR: 6 REQ: 3.36
Pakistan need 121 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Fakhar Zaman Hits A Six
Shoriful Islam varies his deliveries, but Fakhar Zaman responds with a well-executed six, while a brief break due to injuries and the crowd's use of mobile torches adds to the spectacle.
Live Score PAK 65/0 (12.1) CRR: 5.34 REQ: 3.7
Pakistan need 140 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Pakistan Showcasing Strong Intent
Shoriful Islam delivers a mixed bag with a boundary off the first ball and follows with three dot balls, showcasing strong intent in Pakistan's top order batsman.
Live Score PAK 52/0 (10) CRR: 5.2 REQ: 3.82
Pakistan need 153 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Pakistan On Top
Taskin Ahmed delivers a mix of deliveries, with Shafique punching to cover, attempting a big drive and missing, and then hitting a four off a flick to mid-wicket, while Fakhar Zaman gets a single and misses a nudge on a short delivery.
Live Score PAK 42/0 (8) CRR: 5.25 REQ: 3.88
Pakistan need 163 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Good Start For Pakistan
Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowled a tight over, including a dot ball to Shafique, a well-placed four by Shafique, another dot ball, a single for Fakhar Zaman, and a final dot ball, while bowling from round the wicket with a slip in.
Live Score PAK 28/0 (6) CRR: 4.67 REQ: 4.02
Pakistan need 177 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Boundary For Shafique
In the 3rd over of the match, Shoriful Islam bowled a mix of deliveries - a dot ball, two runs conceded, a close call where Shafique was lucky, followed by a well-timed four, and a wide.
Live Score PAK 16/0 (4) CRR: 3 REQ: 4.15
Pakistan need 199 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Bangladesh Need Wickets Upfront
Taskin Ahmed delivers a series of deliveries in the opening over, with Shafique showing skill in a cover drive and surviving a potential run-out scare.
Live Score PAK 6/0 (2) CRR: 3 REQ: 4.15
Pakistan need 199 runs
PAK vs BAN Live: Can Pakistan Chase It?
Pakistan's bowlers excelled, limiting Bangladesh to 205 runs. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf took crucial early wickets. Pakistan appears poised to chase the target, though Bangladesh's bowlers may challenge it.
PAK vs BAN Live: Bangladesh All Out
Mustafizur's stumps are shattered as Mohammad Wasim Jr fires in a quick yorker at 144.8kph, and though it's not directed at the stumps, Mustafizur shifts to the leg side in an attempt to dig it out but ends up getting bowled. Bangladesh's innings comes to an end with Mustafizur's dismissal, having scored 3 runs from 7 balls.
Live Score BAN 204 (45.1) CRR: 4.52
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Taskin Ahmed Departs
Taskin Ahmed's stumps are rattled once more by a rapid delivery from Mohammad Wasim Jr at 142.5kph. Taskin attempts to play it on the line, but the ball reverse-swings away, narrowly missing his outside edge. Taskin Ahmed departs after scoring 6 runs from 13 balls.
Live Score BAN 201/9 (43.3) CRR: 4.62
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Bangladesh 8 Down
Mehidy Hasan Miraz's stumps are shattered by a sharply in-swinging delivery from Mohammad Wasim Jr at 141kph as he attempts a wild heave across the line, missing the ball completely. He departs with 25 runs from 30 balls, including one four and one six.
Live Score BAN 200/8 (43.1) CRR: 4.63
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Shakib Departs
Shakib falls to a short delivery from Haris Rauf, trying to pull it at 141.3kph but only managing a top-edge. Agha Salman at mid-wicket takes the catch after a brief scare. A crucial wicket for Pakistan as Shakib was gaining momentum, scoring 43 runs (4 boundaries) from 64 balls.
Live Score BAN 192/7 (41.1) CRR: 4.66
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Mohammad Wasim Jr Bowls Tight Over
In the 38th over, Mohammad Wasim Jr delivered a series of deliveries, including a rib-tickler and in-swinging balls, with the batsmen attempting to play defensively and occasionally missing or making contact, while Shakib also faced a back-of-a-length delivery, resulting in a dot ball.
Live Score BAN 183/6 (39) CRR: 4.69
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Tight Over By Mir
Shakib and Mehidy score singles off Usama Mir's bowling in the 35th over, with some variation in delivery speeds and shot placements.
Live Score BAN 158/6 (36) CRR: 4.39
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: All Eyes On Shakib Now
In the 32nd over, Shaheen Afridi delivers a mix of deliveries, including a low full toss, a yorker, a fuller delivery, and a length ball, with a wide slip in place, as Babar exhibits improved captaincy, and the batsmen respond with a combination of defensive strokes, drives, and a flick through backward square leg.
Live Score BAN 149/6 (34) CRR: 4.38
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Another Wicket For Pakistan
Usama Mir tempts Towhid Hridoy with a loopy leg-break, inducing an edge caught by Iftikhar Ahmed at slip, and Bangladesh loses their 6th wicket.
Live Score BAN 140/6 (31.3) CRR: 4.44
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Bangladesh 5 Down
Shaheen Afridi bowls a stunning delivery to Mahmudullah, who is bowled for 56, a crucial wicket for Bangladesh.
Live Score BAN 133/5 (31) CRR: 4.29
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Boundary For Shakib
During Mohammad Wasim Jr's over, Shakib faced six deliveries, scoring four runs with a beautifully timed drive wide of cover off a full and wide delivery, while the other five balls were defensively played.
Live Score BAN 124/4 (29) CRR: 4.28
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Iftikhar Ahmed gives just 3 singles
During Iftikhar Ahmed's over, Shakib and Mahmudullah managed to score three singles by nudging the ball into gaps on the on-side and off-side.
Live Score BAN 117/4 (27) CRR: 4.33
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Haris Rauf Keep Things Tight
In this over by Haris Rauf, Mahmudullah and Shakib managed to score only one run, with Mahmudullah attempting a quick single but being sent back by Shakib, and Rauf bowled two wide deliveries down the leg side, while the other deliveries were defended by Mahmudullah.
Live Score BAN 109/4 (25) CRR: 4.36
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Tight Over By Iftikhar
Shakib faced five deliveries from Iftikhar Ahmed, attempting to defend each ball without scoring, while Mahmudullah managed to take a single off the last delivery by playing it behind square on the off-side.
Live Score BAN 104/4 (23) CRR: 4.52
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Bangladesh 4 Down
Litton Das was dismissed for 45 runs, caught by Agha Salman at mid-wicket off Iftikhar Ahmed's gently floated off-break, breaking a crucial partnership.
Live Score BAN 102/4 (21) CRR: 4.86
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Usama Mir Leak Runs
In this over from Usama Mir, Mahmudullah scored six runs by smashing a long hop delivery for a six over deep mid-wicket, while Litton Das managed to get a boundary by swiping a low full-toss over mid-wicket, resulting in four runs.
Live Score BAN 96/3 (20) CRR: 4.8
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Boundary For Mahmudullah
In this over from Mohammad Wasim Jr, Litton Das and Mahmudullah scored a total of two runs, with Litton Das pulling one to long leg for a single, while Mahmudullah played a well-timed cut shot that went for four through the off-side.
Live Score BAN 81/3 (18) CRR: 4.5
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Maiden Over By Mohammad Wasim Jr
In this over from Mohammad Wasim Jr, Litton Das faced six deliveries, but there were no runs scored as he defended each ball.
Live Score BAN 66/3 (15) CRR: 4.4
Bangladesh opt to bat
PAK vs BAN Live: Boundary For Mahmudullah
Usama Mir bowled a mix of deliveries, with Mahmudullah hitting a four through deep extra cover, while Litton Das managed singles and a couple in the over.
Live Score BAN 61/3 (13.1) CRR: 4.63
Bangladesh opt to bat
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Cricket World Cup 2023 match no. 31 between Pakistan and Bangladesh set to take place at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.