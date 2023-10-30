Highlights | PAK Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Pakistan Beat Bangladesh By 7 Wickets

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Highlights: In a high-stakes clash in Kolkata, Pakistan showcased a masterful performance, rekindling their hopes in the competition. With three strategic changes to their playing eleven, Pakistan was tasked with bowling first on a parched pitch. The charismatic Shaheen Afridi immediately set the tone with a couple of early wickets, and later, he returned to dismiss Mahmudullah with a breathtaking delivery. Haris Rauf capitalized on the opportunity, sending the two most experienced Bangladeshi batsmen back to the pavilion. Iftikhar also played a pivotal role in breaking a significant partnership.

The fiery Mohammad Wasim wreaked havoc in the Bangladeshi tail with his pace and reverse swing. Despite an expensive spell, Usama Mir managed to claim a crucial wicket. Pakistan's fielding was impeccable, and they skittled out Bangladesh for a mere 204 runs. In response, the opening duo made the chase look effortless. Abdullah Shafique's elegant strokes yielded his fourth 50+ score in the tournament, while Fakhar Zaman, making a comeback, showcased his ferocity at the top of the order with seven sixes and three fours. Pakistan, losing three wickets in pursuit of a brisk run rate, sealed a commanding victory with a staggering 17.3 overs to spare, rejuvenating their prospects in the tournament.

