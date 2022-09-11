Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Cricket match Highlights, Road Safety World Series 2022: Sri Lanka Legends win by 38 runs

Australia Legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends in what will be the opener for both the legendary sides of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Sunday (September 11). Shane Watson will lead the former Aussies players whereas Tillakratne Dilshan will be the captain of the Sri Lankan side having players like Sanath Jayasuria, Upul Tharanga and more.

Every member from the both the sides need no introduction courtesy their iconic performances in the past and fans will once again have the opportunity to see the legends in action once more.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Legends Squad

Australia Legends: Shane Watson(c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Alex Doolan, Brad Haddin(w), Brad Hodge, Brett Lee, Ben Dunk, Nathan Reardon, Chadd Sayers, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Bryce McGain, Jason Krejza, Stuart Clark

Sri Lanka Legends: Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Chamara Kapugedera, Chamara Silva, Thisara Perera, Chaturanga de Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chaminda Vaas, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Mahela Udawatte, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Jeevan Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne