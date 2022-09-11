NewsCricket
AUSTRALIA LEGENDS 2022

Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Cricket match Highlights, Road Safety World Series 2022: Sri Lanka Legends win by 38 runs

Follow LIVE score and updates of the Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2022 match no.4 here

Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Cricket match Highlights, Road Safety World Series 2022: Sri Lanka Legends win by 38 runs
LIVE Blog

Australia Legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends in what will be the opener for both the legendary sides of the Road Safety World Series 2022 on Sunday (September 11). Shane Watson will lead the former Aussies players whereas Tillakratne Dilshan will be the captain of the Sri Lankan side having players like Sanath Jayasuria, Upul Tharanga and more.

Every member from the both the sides need no introduction courtesy their iconic performances in the past and fans will once again have the opportunity to see the legends in action once more.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Legends Squad

Australia Legends: Shane Watson(c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Alex Doolan, Brad Haddin(w), Brad Hodge, Brett Lee, Ben Dunk, Nathan Reardon, Chadd Sayers, Dirk Nannes, John Hastings, Bryce McGain, Jason Krejza, Stuart Clark

Sri Lanka Legends: Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Chamara Kapugedera, Chamara Silva, Thisara Perera, Chaturanga de Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chaminda Vaas, Dhammika Prasad, Dilruwan Perera, Mahela Udawatte, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Jeevan Mendis, Ishan Jayaratne, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne

11 September 2022
23:17 PM
22:56 PM

Sri Lanka Legends win by 38 runs

Australia Legends bowled out for 180 runs, good fight by the Aussies but Dilshal and Munaweera were on a different level tonight as their individual knocks of 107 (56) and 95 (63)* made the difference in the end.

22:54 PM

Sri Lanka Legends on top

Australia Legends are now 7 down in their chase of 219 runs and it looks like Sri Lanka have gained control over the Aussies but they are not willing to giveup. The required rate is above 14 runs and Australia are giving their best fight to the Lankan Lions (retired) to get the victory.

AUS L - 156/7 (15.5 Overs), Nathan Reardon 22 (11) & Jason Kreiza 1 (1)

22:16 PM

Equation after 12 overs

Australia need runs in 48 balls to win the game against Sri Lanka Legends. It is stil anybody's game to take as even after losing 4 wickets, Callum Ferguson 27 (14) is still in the middle. Ben Dunk has just departed after firing 18 off 11 balls.

AUS L - 126/4 (12 Overs), Callum Ferguson 27 (14)

22:05 PM

AUS 3 down in chase

Sri Lanka Legends are back into the contest and Australia Legends have fallen apart in quick succession now. Brad Hodge and Cameron White were trapped by Mendis and now the Australians need to get going as the required is about to get up.

AUS L - 93/3 (9.4 Overs)

21:50 PM

Wicket!

Shane Watson 39 (23) caught by Dilshan bowled de Silva. Sri Lanka Legends get the breakthrough as Australia Legends lose their skipper after a brilliant effort from the right-hander.

AUS L - 75/1 (7 Overs), White 28 (19)

21:46 PM

Australia Legends off to fiery start

Captain Shane Watson and Cameron White have taken Australia Legends to fiery start in their chase of 219 runs. Brilliant batting by both the opening batters so far.

AUS L - 42/0 (4 Overs), Watson 13 (10) & White 23 (14)

21:14 PM

Record Alert!

21:10 PM

Sri Lanka Legends post 218

Sri Lanka Legends finish at 218/1 after 20 overs as the opening pair of Dilshan Munaweera 95 (63) and Tillakaratne Dilshan 107 (56) took the Australian Legends bowling attack to the cleaners.

20:56 PM

Dilshan completes 100

Sri Lanka Legends captain Tillakaratne Dilshan smashed 107 runs off 56 balls with 14 fours and 4 sixes in his innings. He was later bowled by Brett Lee but the damage has been done now to the Australia Legends.

SL L - 209/1 (19 Overs), Munaweera 88 (59)

20:44 PM

SL Legends all over AUS Legends

Tillakaratne Dilshan and Dilshan Munaweera have taken the Australia Legends bowling attack to the cleaners as they go past 170 runs in 17 overs. 

SL L - 177/0 (17 Overs), Munaweera 78 (54) & Dilshan 87 (49)

20:39 PM
20:12 PM

Australia Legends in trouble

Captain Dilshan and Munaweera have shown no mercy to the Australia Legends bowling attack as they have scored over 9 runs per over so far. It has been 13 overs now and Australia are yet to find a wicket.

SL L - 140/0 (13.4 Overs), Dilshan 65 (39) & Munaweera 66 (44)

19:47 PM

Sri Lanka Legends mean business

Sri Lanka Legends Dilshan and Munaweera are taking the charge against Australia Legends as they keep the runrate going over 8 runs per over. Shane Watson and co need to find a wicket as soon as possible. The partnership between the opening pair go past 70 runs now.

SL L - 71/0 (8 Overs), Dilshan 32 (21) & Munaweera 32 (28)

19:45 PM

Sri Lanka Legends off to steady start

Sri Lanka Legends Dilshan and Munaweera face Brett Lee and Chadd Sayers in the start of their innings as they eye to buildup a commanding total.

SL L - 27/0 (3.3 Overs), Dilshan 11 (9) & Munaweera 16 (12)

19:31 PM

Australia Legends Playing XI

Shane Watson(c), Cameron White, Callum Ferguson, Ben Dunk(w), Brad Hodge, Nathan Reardon, John Hastings, Jason Krejza, Brett Lee, Dirk Nannes, Chadd Sayers

19:31 PM

Sri Lanka Legends Playing XI

Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Upul Tharanga(w), Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Chamara Silva, Ishan Jayaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Chaminda Vaas, Dilshan Munaweera

19:14 PM

Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

19:10 PM

SL-L vs AUS-L: Toss update!

Sri Lanka Legends win the toss and opt to bat against Australia Legends.

 

