17 April 2022, 23:06 PM GT beat CSK by 3 wickets Gujarat Titans beat the Chennai Super Kings with 3 wickets in hand. David Miller smashed an unbeaten 94 off just 51 balls to guide his team home. GT were in deep trouble as all the batters fell short quickly but he was the main man tonight. Stand-in skipper Rashid Khan also contributed 40 (21) in GT's chase of 170.

17 April 2022, 23:03 PM OUT! Rashid Khan departs after scoring his highest IPL score of 40 (21). Well played by the stand-in skipper, all the pressure on David Miller now as he needs to take his team home. GT need 13 runs in balls to win GT- 157/7 (19 Overs), Miller 82 (45)

17 April 2022, 22:58 PM RASHID on FIRE Rashid Khan on FIRE, but this time with the bat as he smacks CSK bowler Chris Jordan for 23 runs on his own. GT stand in skipper is in blistering form tonight with the bat. GT- 147/5 (18 Overs), Miller 81 (44) & Rashid 31 (17)

17 April 2022, 22:47 PM CLOSE CONTEST! Close contest between the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings as GT need 48 runs in 18 balls to win with Rashid Khan and David Miller in the middle. GT- 122/5 (17 Overs), Miller 79 (42) & Rashid 8 (12)

17 April 2022, 22:37 PM Miller on FIRE! David Miller is on FIRE as he keeps Gujarat Titans in the contest with a lone-wolf performance against the Chennai Super Kings. He's batting 69 off just 37 balls, so far he has smashed 7 boundaries and 4 sixes. GT's last hope is Miller as he's with Rashid Khan in the middle. GT- 108/5 (15 Overs), need 62 runs in 30 balls

17 April 2022, 22:26 PM BRAVO STRIKES! Rahul Tewatia GONE! For 6 (14) caught by Ravindra Jadeja. Tewatia was outfoxed by the experience Bravo as he got Tewatia into pressure with 3 dot balls and then the left-hander could no longer soak the run-rate pressure. GT- 87/5 (13 Overs), Miller 52 (29)

17 April 2022, 22:19 PM FIFTY! David Miller turning the clock back as he launches a counter attack on CSK with a fifty. KILLER MILLER is what GT need today. He smashed Jadeja for 19 runs in 12th over. GT 87/4, need 83 runs in 48 balls

17 April 2022, 21:54 PM CSK continue to dominate! Brilliant display of bowling from CSK. They continue to dominate as GT are finding it hard to form a partnership. Miller is their last hope. Not to forget, Tewatia too is still there. GT 68/4, need 102 runs in 54 balls



17 April 2022, 21:39 PM GT in trouble! Hardik Pandya's absence being felt as GT find themselves in big trouble here with loss of 3 quick wickets at the start in chase. Young Abhinav Manohar has departed too, and now debutant Saha and David Miller in the middle, trying to steady the ship GT 25/3 after 5 overs

17 April 2022, 21:39 PM GT in DEEP trouble Gujarat Titans in DEEP trouble as they lose Shubman Gill and Vijay Shankar early in chase of 170. CSK in the commanding seat now, fishing for more wickets. GT- 5/2 (2 Overs)

17 April 2022, 21:26 PM What a start for CSK! Theekshana strikes and removes Vijay Shankar. In the first over, Mukesh Choudhary dismissed Shubman Gill. GT struggling in this chase. Abhinav Manohar and Saha in the middle. GT 5/2 after 2 overs

17 April 2022, 21:15 PM CSK 169/5 (20 Overs) Skipper Ravindra Jadeja 22 (12) and Shivam Dube 19 (17) guide Chennai Super Kings to a challenging total of 169 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad found his mojo back of last season as he smacked a stylish knock of 73 (48). Ambati Rayudu reached 4000 IPL runs with his contribution of 46 (31).

17 April 2022, 20:51 PM Gaikwad GONE! Ruturaj Gaikwad caught by Abhinav Manohar bowled by Yash Dayal for 73 (48). GT get the danger-man out. CSK with Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle now. CSK- 131/4 (16.2 Overs), Dube 3 (7)

17 April 2022, 20:25 PM Third wicket for GT! That's the end of Rayudu who played a good hand, scoring 46 off 31 balls that included 4 fours and 2 sixes. Shivam Dube, the man in form, joins Ruturaj in the middle. CSK 125/3 after 15.1 overs

17 April 2022, 19:58 PM FIFTY for Gaikwad! Good news for CSK fans as their star opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is back among runs. He smashes fifty off just 37 balls. CSK 82/2 after 11.1 overs

17 April 2022, 19:54 PM Moeen Ali gone! That's the end of CSK no 3. Moeen Ali heads back to dugout. Done in by Alzarri Joseph. Chops on to the stumps while flashig outside off stump. CSK off to another bad start. Good news is that Gaikwad is still standing firm at the other end. CSK 32/2 after 5.2 overs

17 April 2022, 19:46 PM Ruturaj among runs CSK take a sigh of relief as Ruturaj Gaikwad is showing intent with the bat and is playing positive cricket. He is playing freely and making some lovely strokeplay in the middle. CSK 31/1 after 5 overs

17 April 2022, 19:41 PM Good start for GT! What a start for Titans as they have removed the danger Uthappa for just 3 off 10 balls. Moeen Ali joins Ruturaj Gaikwad in the middle. CSK 16/1 after 3 overs

17 April 2022, 19:01 PM Playing 11s and team news! The other big news is that Hardik is not playing today due to a groin injury. Rashid Khan to lead GT. Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan(c), Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

17 April 2022, 19:01 PM Toss News! Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to field

17 April 2022, 17:54 PM Two debuts for GT Wriddhiman Saha and Alzzari Joseph have been handed their caps. So two debutants for GT tonight

17 April 2022, 17:39 PM GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Check our suggestions to make the best fantasy 11 teams. Click here to read article.