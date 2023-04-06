Highlights | LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: Lucknow Beat Hyderabad By 5 Wickets

Riding on a superb bowling performance by Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) spinners Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra followed by a clinical batting display by captain KL Rahula and Krunal Pandya the home side defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the match number 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday.

Mark Wood misses out for LSG as he is down with a flu. At the same time, Aiden Markram has joined SRH and is leading the side in tonight's contest. In their first home clash vs Delhi Capitals (DC), the KL-Rahul team had posted a 50-run win. They would love to have the same result in their second game at Ekana cricket stadium in Lucknow. Sunrisers, on the other hand, are coming into the contest on back of a heavy loss that they suffered in hands of Rajasthan Royals (RR).

One surprise from LSG is that they have not included Quinton de Kock in the playing 11 as Kyle Mayers has proved to be an explosive opener in the two matches. All eyes on Umran Malik and the speedometer as he will look to bowl fast.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 match HERE.