Highlights | NED Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: Afghanistan Beat Netherlands By 7 Wickets

Afghanistan's relentless pursuit of clinical run-chases continues, solidifying their status as a formidable force in the current cricket scene. A target of 179 seemed meager on a decent batting track, leaving the Netherlands in a precarious position at the midway point. Engelbrecht's fifty spared the Dutch from an even bleaker outlook. Gurbaz fell cheaply, courtesy of van Beek's precise line down the leg side, while Zadran succumbed to van der Merwe's guile. However, Afghanistan felt no scoreboard pressure. Rahmat Shah displayed fluency from the outset, complemented by the steady Shahidi. Together, they accumulated runs at a brisk pace, effectively sidelining the Netherlands. Despite the bowlers' efforts, their insufficient run total left them wanting. The decision to bat first after winning the toss proved disadvantageous for the Netherlands. The ball behaved favorably under the evening lights, with dew adding to Afghanistan's advantage. Rahmat Shah secured his third consecutive fifty but couldn't guide his team across the finish line. Nevertheless, Shahidi, with an unbeaten fifty, and Omarzai, steered Afghanistan to a convincing triumph. The Afghani spinners, especially Nabi, displayed relentless excellence, with Nabi delivering his most outstanding spell of the tournament. Follow Highlights Score And Updates From Match Number 34 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Afghanistan Vs Netherlands Here.