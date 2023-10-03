Highlights | PAK vs AUS, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Cricket Score: Australia Beat Pakistan By 14 Runs In Thrilling Game
Pakistan Vs Australia (PAK vs AUS), ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Highlights Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Marnus Labuschagne Takes 3 Wickets To Help Australia Beat Pakistan.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match: The practice match provided valuable preparation for both teams. Australia successfully fine-tuned their strategies, particularly in terms of bowling with Labuschagne, Smith, Warner, and Maxwell playing prominent roles in the middle overs. The Australian batsmen also gained important batting practice. Given the previous washouts of practice games, they appreciated the opportunity to play a complete match. On the other hand, Pakistan's top-order struggled, leading to Babar Azam's early appearance on the field. Iftikhar provided a bright spot with his batting performance. While Pakistan displayed some flaws, they are expected to be formidable contenders in the upcoming World Cup. This match marked the conclusion of the practice games, ensuring that both teams explored various combinations to finalize their preparations for the World Cup. It was a beneficial exercise for Australia and Pakistan, allowing them to identify areas of improvement and sharpen their skills before the tournament begins.
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Shadab Khan On Positives From The Game
'We have taken a lot of positives. Our attitude was good but the result wasn't in our hands. You get confidence when you play against teams like Australia and New Zealand. We got some experience playing here.'
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Pat Cummins Says Australia In Good Frame
'We are looking better in every frame. First game is a few days away. Almost everyone contributed with the bat. Green and Inglis were brilliant. We will have a couple of sessions when we reach Chennai.'
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: David Warner Playing In India
'Felt like playing in front of home crowd. Had some time in the middle with the ball. Inglis had some rough time. Am extremely happy with my batting. In a good space.'
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Good Match Practise For Both Teams
Both teams demonstrated good practice. Australia seems to have improved their game. Pakistan's top-order struggled, but Babar and Iftikhar performed well. Australia utilized Labuschagne, Smith, Warner, and Maxwell for middle overs. Both teams gained valuable practice before the WC, with Australia pleased to play a full game. Pakistan may not be flawless but will be strong contenders. This marked the last day of practice games, allowing both teams to test various combinations for the upcoming WC.
Live Score AUS 351/7 (50)
PAK 337 (47.4)
Australia won by 14 runs
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: AUS Win
Labuschagne claims the wicket of Hasan Ali, caught by Mitchell Marsh! Pakistan is now nine wickets down, and it's all over. Babar Azam had retired out earlier. Labuschagne bowled a delivery well outside off, and Hasan Ali hit it hard, but the ball stayed low. Marsh executed a sliding catch to perfection. With this wicket, Australia secures a 14-run victory in this practice game. Hasan Ali departs after scoring 16 runs from 18 balls, including two fours.
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: PAK 8 Down
Mitchell Marsh dismisses Nawaz, caught by Warner! It was a slower short ball outside off, and Nawaz attempted to steer it but couldn't clear the fielder at short third man. An easy catch for Warner, ending Nawaz's impressive innings at 50 runs from 42 balls, including six fours and one six.
Live Score PAK 326/8 (46) CRR: 7.09 REQ: 6.5
Pakistan need 26 runs in 24 balls
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: PAK Need Quick Runs
Mitchell Marsh bowled a slower, fuller delivery. Hasan Ali managed a single to deep cover on the first ball, but mistimed the second ball to cover. On the third ball, Nawaz sliced a slower delivery high but was dropped by Labuschagne. The fourth ball resulted in another single for Hasan Ali, while the fifth ball was a dot as he mistimed it. Finally, on the last ball, Hasan Ali edged a short delivery down leg-side, earning a fortunate boundary.
Live Score PAK 312/7 (44) CRR: 7.09 REQ: 6.67
Pakistan need 40 runs in 36 balls
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: PAK 7 Down
Usama Mir's innings comes to an end as he attempts a pull shot off Mitchell Marsh, but Warner makes no mistake in catching it at deep mid-wicket. Despite his initial promise, Mir couldn't quite get the elevation needed to clear the fielder in the deep. He departs for 15 runs off 10 balls, including one boundary and a six. Mitchell Marsh gets the breakthrough, with Warner taking the catch.
Live Score PAK 301/7 (41.5) CRR: 7.2 REQ: 6.24
Pakistan need 51 runs in 49 balls
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Can Babar Azam Do It?
Cummins bowled a mix of deliveries to Nawaz and Usama Mir. Nawaz managed a single with a mistimed shot, while Usama Mir scored two singles. Cummins began the over with a dot ball.
Live Score PAK 283/6 (40.2) CRR: 7.02 REQ: 7.14
Pakistan need 69 runs in 58 balls
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: PAK 6 Down
Agha Salman's dismissal: Cummins takes the catch behind the stumps, dismissing Agha Salman for 10 runs (9 balls, 2 fours).
Live Score PAK 269/6 (38) CRR: 7.08 REQ: 6.92
Pakistan need 83 runs in 72 balls
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam On Attack Mood
Labuschagne bowls a mix of floated deliveries. Babar Azam and Nawaz manage singles and boundaries with clever shots, showcasing their batting skills.
Live Score PAK 255/5 (36) CRR: 7.08 REQ: 6.93
Pakistan need 97 runs in 84 balls
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Nawaz Joins Babar
Nawaz shows skillful shot selection against Labuschagne: a powerful slog sweep for four, a precise chop for another boundary, and careful defense for the rest.
Live Score PAK 241/5 (34) CRR: 7.09 REQ: 6.94
Pakistan need 111 runs
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Iftikhar Ahmed Departs
Labuschagne delivers a tempting, flighted ball wide of off-stump, and Iftikhar Ahmed takes the bait. He attempts to launch it over the boundary but instead finds himself caught by Green stationed at long-on. Labuschagne celebrates, ending the entertainment. Iftikhar Ahmed's desire to send the ball into the stands was thwarted by the lack of elevation on his shot. A brilliant effort by the fielder at long-on, who covered considerable ground to his left, tumbled, and plucked the catch from the air. Iftikhar Ahmed departs, caught by Green off Labuschagne's bowling, having scored 83 runs from 85 balls, including six fours and four sixes.
Live Score PAK 227/5 (32) CRR: 7.09 REQ: 6.94
Pakistan need 125 runs
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam On Fire
Labuschagne concedes 12 runs in the over: Iftikhar Ahmed takes a single, defends a ball, Babar Azam scores a four and a six, and another single to long-off.
Live Score PAK 217/4 (30.2) CRR: 7.15 REQ: 6.86
Pakistan need 135 runs
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: AUS Search For Wickets
Smith bowled to Iftikhar Ahmed and Babar Azam. Iftikhar hit a six straight down the ground. Babar Azam took a single with a sweep shot. Smith bowled short, and Babar slashed it to cover point.
Live Score PAK 167/4 (27) CRR: 6.19 REQ: 8.04
Pakistan need 185 runs
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Bounce Back
Smith bowled a mix of deliveries. Iftikhar Ahmed defended a length delivery on middle into the leg-side. He also drove a full delivery on middle to mid-on and jammed another full delivery back to the bowler. Babar Azam pushed a flatter delivery on middle to mid-on for a single. He then hit a boundary by slapping a short-of-length delivery outside off to deep cover. Finally, Babar Azam pushed a full delivery on middle back to the bowler.
Live Score PAK 142/4 (25) CRR: 5.68 REQ: 8.4
Pakistan need 210 runs
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam Steady Pakistan
Mitchell Marsh bowled a mix of deliveries. Iftikhar Ahmed drove a full delivery on middle to deep square leg for a single. Babar Azam knocked a length delivery outside off to short third man for none. Iftikhar Ahmed drove another full delivery on middle to long-on for one run. He also played a length delivery on middle to short mid-wicket and a full delivery on middle straight to mid-on.
Live Score PAK 114/4 (22) CRR: 5.18 REQ: 8.5
Pakistan need 238 runs
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: PAK Bounce Back
Labuschagne bowled a full delivery on middle, with Iftikhar Ahmed defending it. He also played a full delivery on middle straight back to the bowler, and another full delivery outside off, which he pushed to cover. Additionally, he swept a full delivery on middle for two runs to deep backward square leg.
Live Score PAK 97/4 (19.3) CRR: 4.97 REQ: 8.36
Pakistan need 255 runs
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Labuschagne strikes
Labuschagne strikes immediately, dismissing Shadab Khan with a cleverly flighted delivery! Shadab Khan couldn't resist the temptation to go for another big shot and attempted to send the ball over the leg-side boundary. However, Labuschagne deceived him with a turn, causing Shadab Khan to check his shot. The ball was safely pouched by the fielder stationed at long-off, who was positioned right on the boundary. Shadab Khan departs after scoring 9 runs, which included a solitary six.
Live Score PAK 84/4 (15.4) CRR: 5.36 REQ: 7.81
Pakistan need 268 runs
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: PAK Need To Rebuild
Abbott bowled a series of length deliveries. Iftikhar Ahmed defended the off-stump deliveries and managed a single with a misfield. He also hit a four with a well-timed shot behind point.
Live Score PAK 71/3 (14) CRR: 5.07 REQ: 7.81
Pakistan need 281 runs
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: AUS Strikes Again
Abbott delivers to Shafique, and he's caught by Warner! Another wicket falls! The ball was pitched just short of a length, outside off, and Shafique attempted to power it across the line. However, the shot was ill-advised, forcing him to drag the ball across, causing it to rise unexpectedly. As a result, he top-edged it, and the ball floated gently towards Warner, stationed at mid-off. Shafique departs for 12 runs off 16 balls, courtesy of Abbott's delivery, caught by Warner.
Live Score PAK 62/3 (11.3) CRR: 5.39 REQ: 7.53
Pakistan need 290 runs
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: PAK Rebuild
Sean Abbott delivers a mix of length deliveries. Iftikhar Ahmed and Shafique try to find gaps with singles but face some misses.
Live Score PAK 59/2 (10) CRR: 5.9 REQ: 7.33
Pakistan need 293 runs
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: PAK 2 Down
Maxwell delivers, and Fakhar Zaman's dismissal! Caught by Warner!! Fakhar Zaman appears to have squandered a golden opportunity! The delivery was lofted full towards the off-stump, and with determination set in his mind from yesterday, he advanced down the track, attempting a forceful swipe across the line. The outcome was a top edge, sending the ball soaring towards Warner stationed at backward point. Warner reacted swiftly, retreating to secure the catch safely. Fakhar Zaman departs,
Live Score PAK 47/2 (6.4) CRR: 7.05 REQ: 7.04
Pakistan need 305 runs
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Cummins Strikes
Imam departs, caught by Carey off Cummins! The skipper strikes for the first wicket! Cummins delivers a length ball angling across just outside the off stump. Imam was leaning back, attempting to defend, but he only managed to get a faint edge on it. The ball carried through to Carey, who didn't make any errors in taking the catch. Imam's contribution ends at 16 from 11 balls, including three boundaries.
Live Score PAK 35/1 (5.1) CRR: 6.77 REQ: 7.07
Pakistan need 317 runs
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Good Start For Pakistan
Starc bowled a mix of deliveries: a near-perfect yorker, an excellent straight drive for a boundary, a wide, a single to mid-wicket, a denied LBW appeal, and a controlled steer for two runs.
Live Score PAK 25/0 (3.3) CRR: 7.14 REQ: 7.03
Pakistan need 327 runs
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: PAK Need Good Start
Australia has posted an impressive total on the scoreboard, with Warner and Marsh providing a strong start. Smith and Labuschagne also contributed significantly during their time in the middle. Maxwell and Inglish had their share of enjoyable moments, while Green managed to secure a half-century. Consequently, Australia accumulated a formidable total of 351 runs. Haris Rauf, on the other hand, struggled, conceding 78 runs in just 6 overs. In contrast, Shaheen and Hasan Ali had decent spells, and the spinners performed reasonably well, despite the pitch not offering much assistance. New Zealand successfully chased down a substantial total against Pakistan, setting a precedent. Pakistan, aiming to replicate New Zealand's feat, now faces the challenge of doing the same against the Australians.
Live Score AUS 351/7 (50) CRR: 7.02
Australia opt to bat
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: AUS Finish On Top
Fifties by Maxwell, Green And Inglis put Australia on top after superb start by Warner and Marsh.
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Rauf Take On Inglis
Haris Rauf bowled a mixed over, conceding boundaries to Josh Inglis, who played an inventive scoop shot for a four and a six over third man. He also got Green out with a thick inside edge for a four. Rauf gave away singles too.
Live Score AUS 330/6 (48.2) CRR: 6.83
Australia opt to bat
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Cameron Green Steady AUS
Haris Rauf conceded 2 runs to Green at mid-wicket, then Josh Inglis hit a four over mid-off and another four over cover. Inglis also missed a full toss and a big attempt.
Live Score AUS 291/6 (46) CRR: 6.33
Australia opt to bat
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Maxwell Departs
Maxwell attempted the reverse slap but ended up with a top-edge, resulting in a straightforward catch for Babar Azam at point. The delivery from Shadab Khan was a well-tossed up one, and Maxwell mistimed his shot, resulting in a significant top-edge. The fielder positioned himself under the ball and completed a comfortable catch. Maxwell is dismissed, caught by Babar Azam off Shadab Khan, after scoring 77 runs from 71 balls, including 5 boundaries and 6 sixes.
Live Score AUS 255/6 (41) CRR: 6.22
Australia opt to bat
LIVE Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Maxwell On Fire
Hasan Ali bowled a mix of deliveries to Maxwell. Maxwell hit a four with a fine swivel-pull but defended the rest.
Live Score AUS 248/5 (40) CRR: 6.2
Australia opt to bat
LIVE India vs Netherland Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Match Called Off
Regrettably, Mother Nature has prevailed over cricket once more in Thiruvananthapuram. Persistent rain has led to the cancellation of today's warm-up match, with not a single ball being bowled. This marks the second instance of bad weather affecting India's matches, and they will now make their way to Chennai, where they are set to face Australia in their opening World Cup encounter on the 8th. Meanwhile, the Netherlands will shift their focus to their upcoming match against Pakistan, scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on the 6th. The tournament will kick off with a clash between the 2019 finalists at the Narendra Modi Stadium on the 5th. We invite you to join us for all the exciting action.
LIVE India vs Netherland Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain Is Back On
The drizzle has commenced, prompting the reinstallation of the covers. Umpires are now seen conversing with the head groundsman under their umbrellas.
LIVE India vs Netherland Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Another Update From The Ground
The ground crew has initiated the process of painting the markings, and they are also applying sand along the pitch perimeter to eliminate any excess moisture.
LIVE India vs Netherland Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Big Update
Positive Updates from the venue. Covers removed, floodlights illuminate amidst overcast skies.
LIVE India vs Netherland Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Good News
There is some positive news to share. The rain has ceased, and we anticipate receiving an update. Super-soppers are no longer in use. The weather has improved considerably, and the umpires are currently in discussion with the ground staff.
LIVE Updates IND vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up: Rain has stopped, umpires to give update soon
The rain has finally stopped in Thiruvananthapuram ahead of India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match on Tuesday. There is still plenty of water on the covers but the groundmen have got to work now. The umpires will give an update any minute now.
Good news: Rain stopped in Greenfield Stadium.
LIVE India vs Netherland Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Long Day Ahead
Seems like we're in for quite a wait. The rain persists, and the covers are holding up firmly.
LIVE India vs Netherland Warm-Up Match Cricket World Cup 2023: Still Raining
The weather has been humid, and rain has been swirling around the Greenfield stadium. Currently, the playing square is covered, and as expected, the coin toss has been postponed.
LIVE IND vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up: Will match get washed out
It is still raining hard at Thiruvananthapuram ahead of India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm up match on Tuesday. India's first warm-up match against England in Guwahati was already washed out due to rain.
Live Updates Pakistan vs Australia, CWC 2023 Warm Up: Aussies win toss and bat, Babar Azam takes a break
Australia captain Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to bat first in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match. Shadab Khan will be leading the Pakistan team with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan rested for this match.
LIVE IND Vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up: Raining hard, toss is delayed
It is raining hard in Thiruvananthapuram and the toss for the India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warmup match has been delayed. It doesn't look like we'll be able to start the match soon. Stay tuned for more updates.
LIVE Updates India vs Netherlands, CWC 2023 Warm Up: Covers are on, toss set to be delayed
The covers are firmly on at Thiruvananthapuram ahead of India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up match on Tuesday. The toss, which is set to take place in 15 minutes time at 130pm IST, will definitely be delayed. Check HERE...
LIVE IND vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up: Will the toss at 130pm be delayed?
The scheduled toss for the India vs Netherlands ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to take place at 130pm IST. However, the toss can be delayed as it has been raining non-stop at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning. Stay tuned for more updates.
LIVE Updates India vs Netherlands, CWC 2023 Warm Up: Virat Kohli to be available for Netherlands game
Former India captain Virat Kohli had returned home to Mumbai ahead of India's second warm-up match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. However, the BCCI management claims that Kohli will be available for the match today.
"He will be arriving soon and should be available for selection in tomorrow's game," BCCI official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz website on Monday.
LIVE IND vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up: Raining hard, start to be delayed
It is still raining hard in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning ahead of India's second warm-up match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. A start at 2pm IST for the India vs Netherland warm-up match looks unlikely now. Check HERE...
LIVE IND vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up: Raining heavily in Thiruvananthapuram
There is some bad news for the Indian cricket fans. It is raining heavily in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning ahead of India's second warm-up match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands. Will India's second warm-up match also be washed out?
LIVE Updates India vs Netherlands, CWC 2023 Warm-Up: Pakistan take on Australia in practice tie
Babar Azam's Pakistan will take on Australia in their second warm-up match for the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
LIVE IND vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up: Afghans face Sri Lanka in practice game
Afghanistan will be up against Sri Lanka in their second warm-up match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in Guwahati on Tuesday.
LIVE Updates India vs Netherlands, CWC 2023 Warm-up: Netherlands aim to make semis
The Netherlands cricket team are dreaming big. After qualifying for the Cricket World Cup 2023, the Dutch are now aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time in their history.
"Our goal is to make the semi-finals. Whether other people think that's realistic or not, they can have their opinion. If we play our best cricket, we have a chance of beating teams and hopefully, we will find ourselves in a position to qualify for the semis," Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede said as quoted by The Cricketer magazine.
LIVE IND vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm Up: Check Livestreaming details
India will take on the Netherlands in their second warm-up match of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.
Live Updates India vs Netherlands, CWC 2023 Warm-up: Check weather prediction
All the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 matches in Thiruvananthapuram have been affected by rain. India's first practice match against England in Guwahati was also washed out without a ball being bowled.
LIVE IND vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up: India eye win before Australia clash
Team India will look to head into the Cricket World Cup 2023 with a win under their belt after losing their last ODI match to Australia last week. India's first warm-up match against England was washed out and team will be hoping to hammer the Dutch in their second game.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of India vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.