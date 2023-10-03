Highlights | PAK vs AUS, Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Cricket Score: Australia Beat Pakistan By 14 Runs In Thrilling Game

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match: The practice match provided valuable preparation for both teams. Australia successfully fine-tuned their strategies, particularly in terms of bowling with Labuschagne, Smith, Warner, and Maxwell playing prominent roles in the middle overs. The Australian batsmen also gained important batting practice. Given the previous washouts of practice games, they appreciated the opportunity to play a complete match. On the other hand, Pakistan's top-order struggled, leading to Babar Azam's early appearance on the field. Iftikhar provided a bright spot with his batting performance. While Pakistan displayed some flaws, they are expected to be formidable contenders in the upcoming World Cup. This match marked the conclusion of the practice games, ensuring that both teams explored various combinations to finalize their preparations for the World Cup. It was a beneficial exercise for Australia and Pakistan, allowing them to identify areas of improvement and sharpen their skills before the tournament begins.

