Highlights | IND VS AUS, 2nd ODI Cricket Highlights: India Become 1st Team To Hit 3,000 Sixes

India secured a resounding victory in the 3-match series, leading 2-0 with one game to go. Setting an imposing target of 400, India was clear favorites to win. They triumphed by a significant margin, propelled by centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, as well as fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul, resulting in India's highest ODI total against Australia. India's bowlers effectively strangled the Australian team in their second innings.

The Aussies suffered early setbacks with the dismissals of Short and Smith, compounding the difficulty of the run chase. A second rain delay further hampered the visitors, as the revised target was 317 runs in 33 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin entered the attack and took three crucial wickets, making the chase virtually impossible for Australia. Though some Australian batsmen showed promise, the Men in Blue executed their game plan flawlessly. Rain or shine, India dominated the Indore encounter, emerging as deserving winners. Ashwin and Jadeja each took three wickets, making it a memorable night for Indian spinners.

