Highlights | IND VS AUS, 2nd ODI Cricket Highlights: India Become 1st Team To Hit 3,000 Sixes
India vs Australia, 2nd ODI Match Highlights: KL Rahul-led Team India thrashed Australia by 99 runs (DLS method) to win the 2nd game and the series in Indore.
Trending Photos
India secured a resounding victory in the 3-match series, leading 2-0 with one game to go. Setting an imposing target of 400, India was clear favorites to win. They triumphed by a significant margin, propelled by centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, as well as fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul, resulting in India's highest ODI total against Australia. India's bowlers effectively strangled the Australian team in their second innings.
The Aussies suffered early setbacks with the dismissals of Short and Smith, compounding the difficulty of the run chase. A second rain delay further hampered the visitors, as the revised target was 317 runs in 33 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin entered the attack and took three crucial wickets, making the chase virtually impossible for Australia. Though some Australian batsmen showed promise, the Men in Blue executed their game plan flawlessly. Rain or shine, India dominated the Indore encounter, emerging as deserving winners. Ashwin and Jadeja each took three wickets, making it a memorable night for Indian spinners.
Follow Highlights from India vs Australia 2nd ODI Here.
That's all we have from our coverage of India vs Australia 2nd ODI. Join us for the coverage of India vs Australia 3rd ODI on Wednesday.
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India become 1st team to hit 3,000 sixes in ODIs
Team India hammered 18 sixes in the second ODI against Australia while posted 399 for 5 in Indore on Sunday. India became the first team to hit 3000 sixes in ODIs in the process.
India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Team India registered highest total against Australia
The Indian cricket team on Sunday registered their highest total against Australia in ODI cricket. India's posted 399 for 5 in Indore surpassing their previous tally of 383 scored in Bengaluru in 2013.
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Putting 400 on board gives you confidence, says KL Rahul
Team India captain KL Rahul revealed that puting nearly 400 runs on board gives confidence to the any team. "Putting 400 on the board gives you confidence. It's not really our decision to make. Our jobs are clear. Everyone who gets picked in the XI, needs to focus on their job. Everyone has gone through this, you need to keep getting better and wait for the opportunities," Rahul said after winning the 2nd ODI and the series against Australia.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer After Winning Player of the Match
"It was a rollercoaster right, feeling fantastic. My team-mates, friends and family were there for my support. I was seeing the matches on TV, I wanted to be out there and participate in the matches. Grateful to be believing in myself. The pain and niggles kept on coming, but I knew what I was aiming for. Glad that I was able to execute my plans perfectly today."
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: India Captain KL Rahul After A Big Win
"When I saw the wicket in the morning, I didn't think it will spin so much. Putting 400 on the board gives you confidence. It's not really our decision to make. Our jobs are clear. Everyone who gets picked in the XI, needs to focus on their job. Everyone has gone through this, you need to keep getting better and wait for the opportunites. We have dropped a few catches, but fielding under lights, it's challenging physically."
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Australia Captain Steve Smith After Big Loss
"When we came here it looked like a good wicket. Credit to them, Gill and Iyer batted beautifully and took that game away from us. The way KL and Surya batted, it was briliant. After the rain, it got sticky and it started to spin. We have lost quite a few (matches) in a row, in South Africa and here. We need to sort out a few things, hopefully we turn it around in the next game. We have a few days now, we are working towards the World Cup, both the teams are. Hopefully we'll turn it around in the last game."
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Big Win For Team India
India sealed a convincing 2-0 series win with one match remaining, after setting a massive 400-run target. Centuries by Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill, supported by fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul, propelled India to their highest ODI score against Australia. Indian bowlers, led by Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja, stifled the Australian chase, ensuring India's dominance throughout the Indore encounter.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Sean Abbott Put AUS On Record Books
In the realm of Australian cricket achievements, notable records stand out. The highest 9th wicket partnership in ODIs for Australia, at 77 runs, was achieved by Sean Abbott and Josh Hazlewood against India in Indore in 2023. Additionally, Sean Abbott's five sixes during this innings made him part of a select group of Australians with the most sixes (5) in an innings batting at No.8 or lower. Meanwhile, on the Indian side, Ravichandran Ashwin holds the record for the most international wickets (144) against Australia. Shifting the focus to venues, India's Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore stands tall with an impressive record of 2-0 in ODI series wins against Australia in 2023, with one more match to go.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill After Match-Winning Knock
"It feels good. Satisfied as a team, we have the momentum at the right time. It depends on the situation, there's definitely some confidence. I can cover up later, and that confidence is because I am scoring at the moment. With the way KL and Surya played, they kept the momentum going. A target of 400 was going to be difficult on any surface, and the bowlers came out and did their job. I think the six against Green down the ground, it was really special for me."
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: India Win
Jadeja dismisses Abbott, and with that wicket, India secures a commanding 99-run victory (DLS method). A sharp-spinning delivery from Jadeja leaves Abbott bamboozled, crashing into the stumps. A clinical triumph for the Indian team! Abbott b Jadeja 54(36) [4s-4 6s-5].
LIVE Score
IND 399/5 (50)
AUS 217 (28.2)
India won by 99 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: AUS 9 Down
Shami shatters the stumps! Hazlewood tries to carve the ball into the off-side after making room but misses, leading to his downfall. The stubborn ninth-wicket partnership concludes. Hazlewood b Shami 23(16) [4s-2 6s-2].
LIVE Score AUS 217 (28.2) CRR: 7.66
India won by 99 runs - 2nd innings reduced to 33 overs due to rain, DLS target 317
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Sean Abbott Hits Fifty
Abbott brings up his fifty with style! Ashwin delivers a flatter one, and Abbott smashes it over long-on for a massive six. Australia's total reaches the 200-run mark.
LIVE Score AUS 205/8 (27) CRR: 7.59 REQ: 18.67
Australia need 112 runs in 36 balls - 2nd innings reduced to 33 overs due to rain, DLS target 317
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Partnership For AUS
Ashwin bowls a mix of deliveries. Hazlewood takes a single off the leading edge, Abbott edges one for four, follows it with another boundary through covers, and then a byes single as the ball spins sharply. Ashwin toils in his spell.
LIVE Score AUS 188/8 (25) CRR: 7.52 REQ: 16.12
Australia need 129 runs in 48 balls - 2nd innings reduced to 33 overs due to rain, DLS target 317
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Big Hits Vs Jadeja
Jadeja's over sees Hazlewood dropped at long-on, then Hazlewood hits a six over deep mid-wicket and another one with a slogsweep. Abbott ends the over with a single through point.
LIVE Score AUS 162-8 (23)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: AUS 8 Down
Zampa falls victim to Jadeja's clever bowling. Attempting to create room, Zampa is outfoxed by Jadeja's delivery that held its length and then spun away, striking the off-stump. Zampa departs for 5 runs with one boundary. Zampa b Jadeja 5(5) [4s-1].
LIVE Score AUS 140/8 (21) CRR: 6.67 REQ: 14.75
Australia need 177 runs in 72 balls - 2nd innings reduced to 33 overs due to rain, DLS target 317
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Green Is Run Out
Green is dismissed via a run-out. Green is run out by a throw from Ishan Kishan. Green scored 19 runs with one boundary and one six.
LIVE Score AUS 136/7 (20.1) CRR: 6.74 REQ: 14.1
Australia need 181 runs in 77 balls - 2nd innings reduced to 33 overs due to rain, DLS target 317
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: AUS 6 Down
Jadeja gets a crucial wicket. Carey attempts a forceful shot, trying to go over cover but ends up dragging the ball onto his stumps. The zing bails light up, and Carey departs for 14 runs with two boundaries. Carey b Jadeja 14(12) [4s-2].
LIVE Score AUS 128/6 (18.3) CRR: 6.92 REQ: 13.03
Australia need 189 runs in 87 balls - 2nd innings reduced to 33 overs due to rain, DLS target 317
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: AUS On Backfoot
Ashwin varies his deliveries to Carey and Green. Carey edges past slip, Green drives for a run, Carey tucks one behind square, Green punches for a run, an inside edge from Green, and Carey nudges for a single.
LIVE Score AUS 121/5 (17.2) CRR: 6.98 REQ: 12.51
Australia need 196 runs in 94 balls - 2nd innings reduced to 33 overs due to rain, DLS target 317
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: R Ashwin On Fire
Ashwin dismisses Josh Inglis, who has been adjudged LBW and opts for a review. The delivery appeared very close, as it was too full for a sweep, striking Inglis low on the front pad in line with the off-stump. UltraEdge confirms no contact with the bat. Ball-tracking shows it hitting the middle of the middle-stump, with three reds lighting up. Inglis is OUT. Josh Inglis lbw b Ashwin 6(9) [4s-1].
LIVE Score AUS 101/5 (14.5) CRR: 6.81 REQ: 11.89
Australia need 216 runs - 2nd innings reduced to 33 overs due to rain, DLS target 317
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: AUS 4 Down
Ashwin traps Warner LBW, who's batting right-handed. Warner discusses with his partner but opts not to review. He departs, and Australia loses their fourth wicket. Ashwin's delivery, aimed at the off-stump for a left-hander, deceives Warner, who attempted a reverse sweep but fell awkwardly. However, replays reveal a clear inside edge, unbeknownst to Warner due to his awkward position. A disappointing dismissal for Warner, but Australia's troubles deepen. Warner lbw b Ashwin 53(39) [4s-7 6s-1].
LIVE Score AUS 100/4 (14.1) CRR: 7.06 REQ: 11.52
Australia need 217 runs - 2nd innings reduced to 33 overs due to rain, DLS target 317
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: AUS 3 Down
Ashwin dismisses Labuschagne! Under the pressure of the required run-rate, Labuschagne misreads Ashwin's carrom ball. He plays for the off-break, closes the bat-face, and leaves the ball, which goes straight and crashes into his off-stump. Labuschagne departs after a valuable 27 runs with four boundaries. Ashwin with the breakthrough. Labuschagne b Ashwin 27(31) [4s-4].
LIVE Score AUS 90/3 (13) CRR: 6.92 REQ: 11.35
Australia need 227 runs - 2nd innings reduced to 33 overs due to rain, DLS target 317
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: BIG over for AUS
Shardul Thakur bowls a mix of deliveries to Warner and Labuschagne. Warner scores a single and hits a six, while Labuschagne manages a single and a boundary. Australia looks to chase down a target, needing more big shots.
LIVE Score AUS 82/2 (12) CRR: 6.83 REQ: 11.19
Australia need 235 runs - 2nd innings reduced to 33 overs due to rain, DLS target 317
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Shardul Thakur Into The Attack
Thakur bowls a mix of deliveries to Warner and Labuschagne. Warner scores four with a leg-side shot, while Labuschagne survives an LBW appeal. Australia needs 261 runs in 24 overs.
LIVE Score AUS 63/2 (10) CRR: 6.3 REQ: 11.04
Australia need 254 runs - 2nd innings reduced to 33 overs due to rain, DLS target 317
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: DLS Into Play
The Indian team is now on the field for catching practice, while Australia's adjusted DLS target is set at 317 runs to be scored in 33 overs.
LIVE AUS 56/2 (9) CRR: 6.22 REQ: 8.39
Rain stops play - Australia need 344 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: 35 Overs Match Likely
The umpires, Kumar Dharmasena and Jayaraman Madanagopal, are heading onto the field for an inspection. Anil Chaudhary, the reserve umpire, is also present on the field. The super sopper is currently in operation, and the ground crew continues to remove the covers. So far, we have experienced a loss of 11 overs.
LIVE AUS 56/2 (9) CRR: 6.22 REQ: 8.39
Rain stops play - Australia need 344 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Covers Are Being Removed
The ground staff is becoming active as the rain has ceased, and they are now removing the covers.
LIVE AUS 56/2 (9) CRR: 6.22 REQ: 8.39
Rain stops play - Australia need 344 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: DLS comes into play
In accordance with the DLS method, Australia's revised targets are 354 runs in 40 overs and 328 runs in 35 overs. To determine if Australia holds an advantage, it's crucial to note that a minimum of 20 overs must be completed for a result to be determined.
LIVE AUS 56/2 (9) CRR: 6.22 REQ: 8.39
Rain stops play - Australia need 344 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Covers Are Still On
As the rain continues to pour, the entire field remains under wraps, and precious overs have already been lost due to the inclement weather.
LIVE AUS 56/2 (9) CRR: 6.22 REQ: 8.39
Rain stops play - Australia need 344 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rain Stops Play
Oh dear, rain has begun to rain. The vigilant ground staff swiftly move into action, shielding the pitch from the downpour. Additional covers are deployed to protect the entire stadium. This isn't the first rain delay; there was one during the first innings too, in the tenth over.
LIVE AUS 56/2 (9) CRR: 6.22 REQ: 8.39
Rain stops play - Australia need 344 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Tight Overs By India
Prasidh bowled to Labuschagne and Warner. Labuschagne faced five deliveries, including a wide and a boundary when he pulled a skiddy in-swinging ball through backward square leg. Warner faced one delivery and got a single through a fumble at extra cover.
LIVE AUS AUS 49/2 (8) CRR: 6.12 REQ: 8.36
Australia need 351 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: AUS Bounce Back
Prasidh bowled to Labuschagne and Warner. Labuschagne hit a well-placed four and a single, while Warner got a lucky single and a four with a flick over mid-wicket. Labuschagne also hit a four off a short delivery.
LIVE AUS 40/2 (6) CRR: 6.67 REQ: 8.18
Australia need 360 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Prasidh On Top
In the third over by Prasidh, Warner showed a mix of attack and defense. A driven single and an exquisite boundary were highlights, with Prasidh's variety adding intrigue.
LIVE AUS 21/2 (3.5) CRR: 5.22 REQ: 8.23
Australia need 379 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Double Strike For Team India
Prasidh continued his impressive bowling as he claimed another wicket in consecutive deliveries. This time, it was Steve Smith who fell victim to Prasidh's skill. Prasidh delivered a back-of-a-length ball that moved slightly away from Smith, who attempted a forceful shot. However, he could only manage a thick outside edge. Shubman Gill, positioned at first slip, executed a reverse-cup catch above his head. In an unfortunate turn of events, Smith, who was captaining the team on this particular day, was dismissed for a golden duck, scoring 0 runs from just 1 delivery.
LIVE AUS 9/2 (1.3) CRR: 6 REQ: 8.06
Australia need 391 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: AUS 1 Down
Matthew Short's dismissal occurred when Prasidh bowled a length ball that swung away outside off. Short attempted to play a shot over the off-side but ended up with a thick outside edge. Ashwin, stationed at third man, took a running catch to his left. As a result, Matthew Short was caught by Ashwin, contributing 9 runs off 8 balls, including 2 boundaries.
LIVE AUS 9/2 (1.3) CRR: 6 REQ: 8.06
Australia need 391 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Australia Start Strong
Matthew Short managed to score a boundary off the first ball with a confident drive through extra cover. However, Shami quickly adjusted, with the next four deliveries resulting in no runs. Short then squeezed a boundary on the leg-side off the last ball. Ishan Kishan is taking on the wicketkeeping duties for India.
AUS 9/0 (1.1) CRR: 7.71 REQ: 8.01
Australia need 391 runs
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Shreyas Iyer After Century
"My focus was on the cramps, it wasn't allowing me to hold (the bat) firmly. I was almost out caught and bowled, I realised that my top hand wasn't working. When I was reaching the boundary line, I decided I am going to try and smash every ball. I felt that I got the team in the right position. I was happy throughout the innings. My mindset was to play the ball in the V. I wasn't focusing a lot on hitting the ball hard, I wanted to time it. I was experiencing variable bounce. Thankfully we were able to take that momentum towards our side. Shubman and I, we played a pretty decent knock in the middle and we laid a great platform and steadied the ship for the team. The other batsmen came in and expressed themselves. I got a great start and after that I was trying to play the ball on its merit. Shubman took on the charge and he was dictating the terms in the middle phase and then again I took the momentum. It was like creating great rhythm between each other. It worked out for the team. Every individual stepped up to the occasion. When I went in to bat, there was variable bounce. Pretty hard to judge. I think we have a defendable total on the board."
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India put 399 on board
India finish with 399 runs on the board. The whole batting lineup has produced some brilliant knock. Suryakumar smashed 72 off 37 balls with 6 sixes and 6 fours.
IND: 399/5 (50 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India eye big total
India eye big total with Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. Sean Abbott will bowl the last over for Australia.
IND: 389/5 (49 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Fifty for Surya
Second fifty for Suryakumar Yadav in this series. He is batting on 58 off 27 balls with 5 fours and 5 maximums. It is raining sixes and fours in Indore today.
IND: 377/5 (47.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Out!
Cameron Green gets the fifth wicket for Australia as Rahul is out bowled by the right-arm bowler. Ravindra Jadeja joins Suryakumar Yadav in the middle.
IND: 356/5 (46 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Fifty for Rahul
KL Rahul has completed his fifty in just 35 balls, what a brilliant knock from the skipper today. Taking the charge against Australia bowlers right from ball one.
IND: 345/4 (45 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: SKY gets going
Surya is in no mercy mode, he takes Cameron Green to the cleaners with 4 sixes in a row. 26 runs from that Australia over.
IND: 337/4 (44 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: SKY Struggling
Suryakumar Yadav is in the middle but he is struggling to find his rhythm at the moment against Adam Zampa. Rahul on the other end is inching close to his fifty.
IND: 31/4 (43 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Kishan departs
Ishan Kishan 31 (18) caught by Alex Carey, he tries to clear the rope but miscues the shot badly. Suryakumar Yadav walks in now.
IND: 306/4 (41 Overs)
WATCH: KL Rahul's Monstrous Stroke, Hits One Out Of Stadium In Indore During IND vs AUS 2nd ODI
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India eye 400 plus
India are in a good position at the moment with KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan in the middle. Both batters are looking in dangerous mood at the moment.
IND: 289/3 (39 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Rahul in the mood
KL Rahul means business today as he is taking the charge to the Australia bowlers with no signs of fear at the moment. He has already smashed a six outside of the stadium.
IND: 271/3 (37 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Gone!
Shubman Gill 104 (96) caught by Alex Carey bowled by Cameron Green. India lose their third wicket now as Gill walks back to the pavilion.
IND: 230/2 (34.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS: Gill hits century
Shubman Gill has completed his century and it took him just 92 balls to do so. Six fours and 4 maximums for the India opener so far.
IND: 230/2 (33 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Gone!
Shreyas Iyer 105 (90) caught by Matthew Short bowled by Sean Abbott. Australia finally get the wicket of Iyer. KL Rahul comes in to bat now.
IND: 216/2 (31 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Hundred for Iyer
Shreyas Iyer has completed his century in just 86 balls. He has smashed 14 fours and 3 sixes so far and he is in the mood today. This is his third century in ODIs for Team India.
IND: 210/1 (29.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India eye big total
It looks like India will look to put up 350 plus on the board against Australia in this second game. Adam Zampa changes end in search of wickets.
IND: 198/1 (28 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Australia in trouble
Australia are in deep trouble at the moment as both Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill are batting in terrific rhythm at the moment.
IND: 190/1 (26 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Attack mode on
Both batters are inching close to their centuries and they are now taking the charge to Australia pushing the run-rate even more now. Josh Hazlewood comes into the attack.
IND: 179/1 (24 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Iyer close to ton
Shreyas Iyer is batting on 77 off 62 balls with 8 fours and 3 sixes so far in his innings. India on top of this contest and the partnership is over 150 runs between the two batters in the middle.
IND: 170/1 (22.2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS Score: Shreyas in the mood
A four and a six off Adam Zampa from Shreyas Iyer as he gets going now after taking sometime against the spin bowling. Both batters look in dangerous rhythm against Australia.
IND: 158/1 (20 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: India in complete control
India are in complete control of this contest at the moment, both Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill are batting with brilliant fashion in the middle.
IND: 137/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Iyer hits fifty
Shreyas Iyer completes his half-century and a much needed one for the batter who's been missing the games due to injuries. Australia desperate for a wicket at the moment.
IND: 128/1 (16 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Fifty for Gill
Shubman Gill has completed his fifty and he has done it with style as he smashes Cameron Green for a six over his head. India in complete control at the moment.
IND: 111/1 (14 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Venue stats
India have played six ODIs at this ground and they have not lose a single one yet. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill are batting with brilliant rhythm in the middle.
IND: 80/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Play resumes
Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer resume play for India now. Adam Zampa comes into the attack for Australia now after the powerplay.
IND: 80/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Rain Update
Good news for fans. The umpires have taken a look at the conditions and the play will resume at 2:55 PM (IST) in Indore. The groundstaff have done a brilliant job.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Weather Update
Covers are coming off in Indore and we are expected to have a resumption time pretty soon now. Good news for cricket fans that rain has passed away from the venue.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Weather Update
Rain has stopped at the venue and we can expect the play to begin soon. The entire ground was covered within 10 minutes from the groundstaff.
IND: 79/1 (9.5 Overs)
Rain has stopped play in Indore.#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/q1g44fJiyW
— BEING_BABER (@BABER_DAR02) September 24, 2023
LIVE India vs Australia: Slight drizzle
A slight drizzle in Indore at the moment and it looks like we will have to wait for the game to resume soon. The groundstaff is ready with the covers at the moment.
Yes, rain has arrived in Indore and the covers are on the field as players walk back to the dugout.
IND: 79/1 (9.5 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia: Gill joins the party
India batters mean business today, they know they have to setup a big target for Australia as the batting conditions are pretty flat in Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium.
IND: 68/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia: India rebuild
India rebuild with Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer as both batters look to build up a solid partnership in the middle. The batting conditions look very nice in Indore today.
IND: 54/1 (8 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Outfield very fast
The outfield in Indore is very fast as the batters just to need to find a gap here in the field and they will have a boundary. Shreyas Iyer is on 21 off 12.
IND: 37/1 (6 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Shreyas comes in
Shreyas Iyer comes in at number 3 for India and he is batting in fine rhythm at the moment. A couple of boundaries for the batter who is coming back from injury.
IND: 26/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Australia bounce back
Ruturaj Gaikwad 8 (12) caught behind by Alex Carey bowled by Josh Hazlewood. Australia bounce back in style as Hazlewood gets his first wicket.
IND: 16/1 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Hazlewood with a tight one
Josh Hazlewood comes in the attack for Australia, just a single from that one as he keeps it tight infront of the India openers.
IND: 14/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Gaikwad sets the mood
Ruturaj Gaikwad starts off in style for Team India with a couple of boundaries and Johnson gives a 5-wide as well in the second last delivery. India off to a fine start now.
IND: 13/0 (1 Over)
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Match begins
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill are in the middle ready to open the batting for India now. Australia bring in Spencer Johnson to attack the stumps with the new ball.
IND: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS: Playing 11s
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson.
India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Toss Report
Steve Smith has won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the second game.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Mukesh for Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah's replacement for the 2nd ODI.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Toss coming
The toss will be coming up shortly with both captains KL Rahul and Pat Cummins in the middle ready to flip the coin. The pitch in Indore is known as a batters paradise so it will interesting to see who decides to bat first or bowl.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI: When Is The Toss?
The toss for the 2nd ODI between India and Australia will take place at 1 pm IST with the match starting at 1.30 pm IST. It is going to remain cloudy all day in Indore, as per Accuweather.
LIVE Updates India vs Australia: Weather Update
Indore might see some spell of rains in the evening but nothing which could lead to washout of the 2nd ODI match between India and Australia.
India vs Australia LIVE: Live Streaming Details
India and Australia 2nd ODI can be watched for free on your digital devices.
Here are all the details about India vs Australia 2nd ODI in Indore HERE…
India vs Australia Live Updates: When Does The Match Start?
The 2nd ODI between India and Australia will be played at Holkar stadium in Indore and the game starts at 1.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 1 pm.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI LIVE: Ishan Kishan record at Indore
Ishan Kishan has played a List A innings in Indore against MP in the Vijay Hazare Trophy - and scored 173(94) [19 fours, 11 sixes].
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI LIVE: Australia XI?
Cummins had said after ODI series opener that Starc won't be ready for the second game yet, meaning Australia could likely stick to the same XI.
India vs Australia LIVE: Gill likes Indore ground
Shubman Gill has played just 1 ODI at Indore and his score shows he loves batting here. In his only ODI innings in Indore, Shubman Gill scored 112 (78) vs NZ in 2023.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI LIVE: Rahul vs Starc
If Starc plays today, it will be interesting to see the battle between him and Rahul. KL Rahul averages 93 against Starc at an average of 110.7, but averages only 23.5 against Zampa, with four dismissals.
India vs Australia LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
India Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c, wk), Tilak Varma/Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Batting Paradise
Indore, a batting paradise where runs flow like a river. The city has witnessed some incredible innings over the years, from Virender Sehwag's record-breaking ODI score of 219 in 2011 to Rohit Sharma's astonishing 36-ball century against Sri Lanka in 2018. Here, you can expect high-scoring thrillers with ODI totals surpassing 400 and T20I scores crossing 250. It's a true batting test, offering struggling batsmen a golden opportunity to regain their form. The bowlers, on the other hand, face a daunting challenge on these flat tracks, especially with straight boundaries measuring less than 70 meters and square boundaries shorter than 60 meters. Spinners, in particular, will need nerves of steel to ply their trade here. It's a battleground where every run counts and every delivery is scrutinized.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: India's Probable Playing XI
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c, wk), Tilak Varma/Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami/Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Australia's Probable XI
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Indian Players At Indore
In Indore, notable cricket performances include Shubman Gill's impressive 112 (78) against New Zealand in 2023 during his sole ODI innings. Additionally, Ishan Kishan showcased his talent with a remarkable 173 (94) against Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, featuring 19 fours and 11 sixes. Interestingly, Steve Smith boasts an outstanding average of 188 against Ravindra Jadeja, striking at 120.5. In contrast, Alex Carey holds an 88-average against Bumrah at a strike-rate of 93. KL Rahul exhibits dominance with a 93 average against Starc at a striking 110.7, but his performance dips against Zampa, averaging just 23.5 with four dismissals to his name.
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Pat Cummins After Defeat In First Game
"Maxi (Maxwell) has just arrived in India. Smudge has had his first hit as well, and Davey (Warner) was brilliant. We've got one eye on the big tournament, but you want to set the standards early and build a good rhythm."
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Mohammed Shami After 5-Wicket Haul
"If you've noticed the Indian attack over the last few years, you will notice that we always help each other out. If I take wickets, then Bumrah will be stopping runs at the other end. This kind of partnership bowling is very important. Someone will take more wickets than the other on a particular day but the supporting roles remain equally crucial."
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Australia Squad
David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: India's Full Squad
India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar
LIVE India vs Australia 2nd ODI: India's Full Squad
India Squad: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar
LIVE IND vs AUS: Key players for both sides
Shubman Gill will be key for Team India as he has been in sensational form recetnly. He will be chasing the number 1 ODI ranking tomorrow.
Steve Smith on the other hand has a point to make in the second ODI after missing out on a fifty in the first game.
LIVE IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Australia lineup (predicted)
Probable XI: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
IND vs AUS: Pitch Report
The wicket at the Cricket Stadium in Indore is a batters paradise. Why? Virender Sehwag has scored his 219 in 2011 at the same venue and even Rohit Sharma smashed a hundred here in just 36 balls against Sri Lanka in 2018.
LIVE India vs Australia: Rahul achives rare feat
India beat Australia by five wickets in the 1st ODI to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series with captain KL Rahul scripting a record.
Captain KL Rahul ACHIEVES What Even MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli Could Not With Win Over Australia In 1st ODI
LIVE IND vs AUS 2ndODI: Match timing
The game will start at 1:30 PM (IST) between India and Australia. The stage in Indore is set and surely the Pat Cummins side will be eyeing revenge in this one.