IND: 190-8(20) | IND VS SL, 2nd T20 Highlights and Scorecard: Sri Lanka win by 16 runs to level series 1-1
India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Follow LIVE Score and updates from the IND vs SL 2nd T20I from the MCA Stadium in Pune here.
Hardik Pant-led Team India are set to lock horns with Sri Lanka in their second T20I of the three-match series on Thursday (January 5). The first T20I between the Men in Blue and Asia Cup champions lived up to its billing as we saw nail-biting content until the very last ball. The second match of series is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and India will look to wrap up a series win in this match itself.
Dasun Shanaka-led side will be hoping to bounce back in the second game after losing the first one by a narrow margin of two runs. With 13 runs needed off the last over, Pandya gave Axar Patel the duty to guide India home. The left-arm spinner kept his cool even after getting hit for a six to Chamika Karunaratne which left him to defend 5 runs off the last 3 balls. However, Karunaratne was outfoxed by the Indian all-rounder and India took the lead in the series by 1-0.
The MCA Stadium in Pune is known for its advantages for batters and the pitch is expected to have no change in that fact. The team batting second will hold the advantage in Pune.
Check India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I LIVE Score and Updates Here.
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score: Sri Lanka win by 16 runs
Sri Lanka beat India by 16 runs as the Men in Blue fail to chase their target of 207 runs in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel and Shivam Mavi took it close for India but in the end the tight start from Sri Lanka got them the victory.
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score and updates: IND need 21 off 6
India have Shivam Mavi on strike with Axar Patel on the non-striker end. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka will bowl the last over.
IND - 186/6 (19 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score: Mavi on FIRE!
Shivam Mavi is on FIRE! He is batting on 29 off 9 balls. India very much in the contest after that 17th over, 17 runs off it. Axar Patel and India need 33 runs off 12 balls to win.
IND - 174/6 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score and updates: All eyes on Axar
All eyes on Axar Patel at the moment as Suryakumar Yadav has departed. Sri Lanka taking control back in the contest after stellar show from India batters.
IND - 157/6 (17 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score: Surya, Axar on FIRE
Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel have taken the charge against Sri Lanka. They are talking in sixes, Patel has scored a fifty in just 20 balls at the moment. Sri Lanka in tremendous pressure now.
IND - 139/5 (15 Overs)
India need 68 runs off 30 balls
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score: Can the momentum shift now?
Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel have a big task up their sleeves as the required rate goes over 15 at the moment. Sri Lanka still on top but both batters are looking set at the moment and they will come hard now.
IND - 98/5 (13 Overs)
IND vs SL LIVE Score and updates: All eyes on Surya
Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel are the last hope for India to turn this contest upside down but Sri Lanka are keen to their momentum in this game and take the revenge of the first match loss.
IND - 85/5 (12 Overs), Surya 28 (25) & Patel 13 (10)
India need 122 runs in 48 balls
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score and updates: Hooda departs
Wanindu Hasaranga gets his man! Deepak Hooda 9 (12) trying to smack it over the rope but miscues it for an easy catch to Dhananjay de Silva. India in need of a miracle at the moment.
IND - 57/5 (9.1 Overs)
India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Sri Lanka on top
Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda try to steady India's innings as Sri Lanka hunt for another wicket. India desperately need a partnership but also have to get the runs as the required rate has gone over 12 now.
IND - 47/4 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score and updates: India in trouble
India in deep trouble at the moment as Hardik Pandya departs for 12 off 12 balls, caught by Kusal Mendis bowled by Karunaratne. Deepak Hooda comes in for the Men in Blue now.
IND - 35/4 (5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score: All eyes on Pandya & SKY
All eyes on Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav after Rahul Tripathi follows Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan to the pavilion. India need wickets in hand to stay in contest. Sri Lanka on top at the moment.
IND - 28/3 (4 Overs)
IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE Score and updates: Ishan Kishan GONE!
Ishan Kishan 2 (5) bowled in by Rajitha. What a ball by the Sri Lanka, he has knocked over Kishan's stumps. India off to a horrific start at the moment. Debutant Rahul Tripathi comes in at number 3.
IND - 20/1 (1.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score: Here we go!
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan begin chase of 207 runs for India as Madushanka attacks the stumps for Sri Lanka. No doubt Team India will look to go all guns blazing right from ball one.
IND - 2/0 (0.4 Over)
IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score LIVE: Shanaka guides SL to 206
Dasun Shanaka fired 56 off 22 balls to guide his team to a commanding total against India. Hardik Pandya and co would be disappointed with their bowling but now they have to focus on chasing the 207-run mark. 77 runs off the last five over for Sri Lanka.
SL - 206/6 (20 Overs), Karunaratne 11 (10) & Shanaka 56 (22)
IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score LIVE: Shanaka takes charge
Dasun Shanaka is changing the gears for Sri Lanka as he takes on Umran Malik in the 17th over. Sri Lanka looking to put up a competitive total for India.
SL - 168/6 (18 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd Score and updates: Umran on FIRE
Umran Malik on FIRE! First Asalanka 37 (19) caught by Gill and then Hasaranga bowled in for a duck by the right-arm pacer. What a performance by the pacer, just too fast for the batters.
SL - 138/6 (16 Overs)
IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Shanaka walks in
Axar Patel gets another one as Dhananjay de Silva departs. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka walks in to change the scenario for his team. Yuzvendra Chahal on the other hand has been smacked for consecutive sixes from Asalanka.
SL - 129/4 (15 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Score: India bounce back!
India have bounced back after a fiery start in the first 8 overs. The run-rate has come down after the 8th over and India have taken 3 wickets after that one. Hardik Pandya brings in Shivam Mavi in place of Yuzi Chahal now.
SL - 107/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score and updates: India back in the contest!
It is the spinners and Umran Malik who have helped India comeback into this contest after fiery start from the Sri Lanka openers. Brilliant bowling from Axar Patel, Chahal and Malik so far.
SL - 94/2 (11 Overs), Nissanka 32 (33) & Asalanka 3 (3)
LIVE IND vs SL Score: Another one!
Bhanuka Rajapaksa bowled in by Umran Malik! The left-hander was trying to mirror it down to third man for a single but Malik's delivery came in too fast. What a turn around from India, 2 wickets in blink of an eye.
SL - 83/2 (9.1 Overs), Nissanka 24 (25)
IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE Score: GONE!
Big wicket! Kusal Mendis 52 (31) LBW by Yuzvendra Chahal. Finally, India have the breakthrough and the leg-spinner gets the job done for Pandya. The danger-man Kusal Mendis walks back to the pavilion now.
SL - 83/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Score and Updates: Umran Malik brought in
Hardik Pandya brings in Umran Malik in hope to break the deadlock. Sri Lanka batters mean business tonight by the looks of their attacking approach at the moment.
SL - 67/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score: Horror start for India
India off to a horrific start as Kusal Mendis and Nissanka take the Men in Blue bowling attack to the cleaners. Axar Patel has been brought in by skipper Pandya for the fifth over.
SL - 47/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score: Expensive from Arshdeep!
Horror start from Arshdeep Singh, 19 runs from his first over. Captain Hardik Pandya not looking so happy with his bowler.
SL - 21/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score: Here we go!
And it begins! Sri Lanka will eye a competitive total against a young Indian side led by Hardik Pandya. The skipper will bowl the first over for India just like the first game.
SL - 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE: Tripathi all smiles
Rahul Tripathi has replaced Sanju Samson in the playing XI. Arshdeep Singh is also back in the side and Harshal Patel is the one making way for him.
The happiness in the face of Rahul Tripathi is everything. pic.twitter.com/oX4JeOIPHg
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 5, 2023
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score and updates: Tripathi makes debut, check playing XI
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
India (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score: Toss report
India win the toss and Hardik Pandya opts to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the second T20I. Rahul Tripathi makes his debut.
LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Score: Pandya fit or injured?
In the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka, Hardik Pandya was helped by his teammates after picking up a cramp. He was not comfortable while bowling the third over but is likely to play the second T20I. Many speculated that Pandya is not fully fit for the second game after he gave Axar Patel the duty to bowl the last over in the first game.
IND vs SL 2nd T20 LIVE Score: Weather report
As per weather reports, the temperature will range between 26 degrees at the start of the game at 7 pm IST and 22 degrees at the end of the game around 11 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune.
IND vs SL LIVE 2nd T20I Score and Updates: Who is Jitesh Sharma?
Jitest Sharma plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL and he has been called up to replace injured Sanju Samson in the India T20I squad for Sri Lanka series.
IND vs SL: Sanju Samson give health UPDATE
Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the rest of three-match T20I series with a knee injury and replaced by Jitesh Sharma of Vidarbha. On Thursday, the Rajasthan Royals skipper gave an update on his health. Check Samson's health update here...
IND vs SL: Can Umran Malik break Shoaib Akhtar's record
Umran Malik became the fastest Indian pacer with a 155kph ball in the first T20 against Sri Lanka. Can he break Shoaib Akhtar's record and go quicker. Watch Umran Malik's 155kph delivery here...
IND vs SL 2nd T20: All-level at Gahunje in Pune
India and Sri Lanka have faced off twice at the MCA Stadium in Gahunje in Pune. Sri Lanka won the first clash back in 2016 and India won the last time around back in 2020. It remains to be seen who will come out on top in the third clash between the two sides at this venue today.
IND vs SL: Wasim Jaffer makes BIG prediction
Former India batter Wasim Jaffer made a big prediction ahead of India's second T20I game against Sri Lanka today. Jaffer believes Hardik Pandya's side will wrap up the series in Pune itself after winning the first game by two runs.
“I would be surprised if Hardik Pandya opts to bat first after winning the toss in Pune. I think the side winning the toss should look to bowl first. The teams will be looking to exploit the conditions on offer early on, because the wicket settles down after that, and again the dew factor also comes in. I think India will wrap up the series in Pune itself,” Jaffer was quotes as saying by ESPNCricinfo website.
IND vs SL: Rahul Tripathi to make international DEBUT?
Will Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Rahul Tripathi make his international debut in the second T20I against Sri Lanka today. Tripathi is in line to replace injured Sanju Samson.
Check India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Predicted 11 here.
IND vs SL: Will Arshdeep Singh make comeback
Will Arshdeep Singh return to the playing XI for the second T20 against Sri Lanka? Arshdeep has the fifth-best economy rate of 8.4 rpo between overs 17 to 20 in the world. Arshdeep should replace Harshal Patel, who has proved to be expensive in T20 cricket so far.
IND vs SL 2nd T20: Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Ishan Kishan or Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga or Umran Malik. Who should be your best Dream11 picks?
Check India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Dream11 picks HERE.
IND vs SL: Team India eye NEW record
If Hardik Pandya's Team India win on Thursday, they will extend their unbeaten streak in bilateral T20I series to 11. The last time they lost a bilateral series was in 2021, when Sri Lanka beat them 2-1 at home.
IND vs SL 2nd T20: Check Live Streaming details
India will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20 game at the MCA Stadium in Pune today.
Check When & Where to watch IND vs SL 2nd T20 Live in India here.
IND vs SL: Team India eye 12th successive win over Lankans
Team India have won 11 T20I matches on the trot against Sri Lanka in India. The last time India lost at home to the Lankans was 7 years back in Pune in 2016. Can India win their 12th game on the trot against the Lankans and complete a series win today.
IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Sanju Samson ruled out
Sanju Samson has been ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka, BCCI confirmed on Wednesday (January 4).
IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Will Pandya drop anyone?
Players likely to dropped: Samson and Chahal.
Reason: Chahal was untidy with his fielding and couldn't impress with the ball as well. On the other hand, Sanju Samson invited pressure for India in a crucial moment of the game by getting out in quick succession just after Suryakumar Yadav.
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Weather report
There is very less possibility of rain during the second T20I match between India and Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium. As per Accuweather, a cover cloud of less than 17 percent is expected. So fans can enjoy the full match without any interruption.
LIVE IND vs SL 2nd T20I Score: Umran to break Shoaib's record?
Umran Malik was asked whether he aims to break former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar's record for the fastest delivery in the history of cricket.
IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE: Predicted XI
Sanju Samson failed to perform again in an Indian jersey in the first T20I against Sri Lanka. Will captain Hardik Pandya give him another chance? Check probable eleven of both sides below:
Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
India Probable Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal
IND vs SL 2nd T20I LIVE Updates: Check how to buy tickets
Check how to buy tickets online and offline for the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I taking place at the MCA stadium below.
LIVE Updates | IND VS SL 2nd T20 Cricket Match: Hello!
India will take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the 3-match series at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Follow all the LIVE updates and score of the match with us. Stay tuned!
