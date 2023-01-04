IND: 190-8(20) | IND VS SL, 2nd T20 Highlights and Scorecard: Sri Lanka win by 16 runs to level series 1-1

Hardik Pant-led Team India are set to lock horns with Sri Lanka in their second T20I of the three-match series on Thursday (January 5). The first T20I between the Men in Blue and Asia Cup champions lived up to its billing as we saw nail-biting content until the very last ball. The second match of series is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and India will look to wrap up a series win in this match itself.

Dasun Shanaka-led side will be hoping to bounce back in the second game after losing the first one by a narrow margin of two runs. With 13 runs needed off the last over, Pandya gave Axar Patel the duty to guide India home. The left-arm spinner kept his cool even after getting hit for a six to Chamika Karunaratne which left him to defend 5 runs off the last 3 balls. However, Karunaratne was outfoxed by the Indian all-rounder and India took the lead in the series by 1-0.

The MCA Stadium in Pune is known for its advantages for batters and the pitch is expected to have no change in that fact. The team batting second will hold the advantage in Pune.

