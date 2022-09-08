Highlights India vs Afghanistan T20I Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Virat Kohli, Bhuvneshwar Kumar shine as India thrash Afghanistan by 101 runs
Check India vs Afghanistan T20I Asia Cup in Dubai Live Cricket Scorecard and Updates from Super 4 match of tournament on Thursday (September 7) HERE.
Babar Azam's Pakistan showed no mercy on Afghanistan in their Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash on Wednesday (September 7), as they won the contest by 1 wicket in a nail-biting matchup between the two sides. With the win, Pakistan have finished all the hopes for both Rohit Sharma's Team India and Afghanistan making it to the final. The Men in Blue were disappointing in their do-or-die matchup against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, as the Lankan Lions led by Dasun Shanaka shook the Men in Blue bowling attack chasing their target of 174 with ease, courtesy two brilliant half-centuries by Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis.
In what will be not more than a win of pride for Team India and Afghanistan, captains Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Nabi will look to give it their all as their dream of winning the Asia Cup 2022 has come to an end on Wednesday.
Talking about their head to head stats, India and Afghanistan have faced each other in just 3 T20Is so far with the Men in Blue turning out to be the winner on all three occasions.
And that's it! - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Afghanistan finish at 111/8 after 20 overs as the Men in Blue display a dominant all-round performance against the Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan. Star performers of the night were Virat Kohli 122 (61) and medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who clinched 5 wickets in his 4 overs giving away just 4 runs.
IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Another one bites the dust as R Ashwin cleans up Mujeen Ur Rahman. That's the 8th wicket gone. India nears victory.
AFG 88/8 (17.5)
Afghanistan need 125 runs in 13 balls
IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Deepak Hooda comes into the attack and picks up a wicket. He dismisses Rashid Khan. He scored 15 off 19 balls and that is also the seventh wicket that fell for Afghans. They are in big trouble and are now batting time. They just want to ensure that they play all 20 overs.
AFG 62/7 (14.5)
Afghanistan need 151 runs in 31 balls
Afghanistan finish at 111/8 after 20 overs as the Men in Blue display a dominant all-round performance against the Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan. Star performers of the night were Virat Kohli 122 (61) and medium-pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who clinched 5 wickets in his 4 overs giving away just 4 runs.
Situation after 10 overs - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Afghanistan in need of miracle at the moment courtesy Bhuvneshwar Kumar's fiery spell for the Men in Blue. He has taken 5 wickets in his 4 overs with Arshdeep Singh getting the sixth wicket for India.
AFG - 36/6 (10 Overs), Zadran 20 (28) & Rashid 4 (8)
What is happening here? - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Afghanistan are 6 down now in their chase of 213 runs as Bhuvneshwar Kumar completes his 5-wicket haul and India are on top at the moment.
AFG - 21/6 (6.5 Overs), Zadran 11 (17)
India on top! - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 4 wickets and has given away just 4 runs in his 3 overs so far. Arshdeep Singh has also joined the party with him as he has dismissed Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi for 7 off 7.
AFG - 20/5 (5.5 Overs), Zadran 11 (17)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar on FIRE - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
It is looking like a bad night for Afghanistan as Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 3 wickets in just 10 balls so far in the Super Clash. Karim Janat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Hazratullah Zazai have been dismissed by the right-arm medium pacer to hand India the dream start.
AFG - 9/3 (2.5 Overs), Zadran 7 (7)
'KING IS BACK' - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Virat Kohli slams elusive 71st international ton after more than 3 years, fans can't keep calm. check reactions HERE
India finish at 212/2 - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
India finish at 212/2 after 20 overs as the king of batting, Virat Kohli found his mojo back tonight. He remained unbeaten 122 off 61 balls and India have given Afghanistan a huge total to achieve tonight. KL Rahul also played brilliantly scoring 62 off 41 in the start.
Virat Kohli hits TON - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Virat Kohli has finally got that 71st international century, a long awaited ton for more than 1000 plus days. Notably, this is his maiden T20I century. He has batted brilliant tonight and showed no mercy to the Afghanistan bowling attack. It is also the first hundred of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.
IND - 189/2 (18.4 Overs), Kohli 104 (55) & Pant 15 (14)
Virat Kohli on FIRE - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Virat Kohli is batting in spectacular fashion at the moment batting on 77 off just 46 balls with 8 fours and 3 sixes so far. Rishabh Pant is in the middle alongside him and India are eyeing a huge total against Afghanistan.
IND - 160/2 (17 Overs), Kohli 77 (46) & Pant 14 (13)
BOWLED HIM! 2 wickets in quick succession - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
First KL Rahul hits a six and gets caught by Najibullah at long-on, later on Suryakumar Yadav comes in and smacks a six, the very next ball he edges it inside to his stumps.
IND - 125/2 (13 Overs), Kohli 56 (35) & Pant 0 (0)
Rahul joins the party - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
KL Rahul also joins Virat Kohli as he also completes his half-century in 38 balls. The stand-in skipper has played some smart cricket so far with former India skipper Virat Kohli. It looks like it is going to be a long night for the Afghanistan bowling attack.
IND - 119/0 (12.3 Overs), Kohli 56 (35) & Rahul 62 (40)
Kohli completes fifty - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Virat Kohli has completed his half-century now in just 32 balls with 5 fours and 2 sixes on his way. He has played brilliantly so far, replacing skipper Rohit Sharma to join Rahul in the opening slot.
IND - 95/0 (11 Overs), Kohli 50 (32) & Rahul 44 (34)
Afghanistan in trouble - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Afghanistan can be in deep trouble as KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are keeping the runrate over 9 runs per over and scenes will not remain pretty for them if this continues. Rashid Khan and skipper Mohammad Nabi into the attack.
IND - 80/0 (9 Overs), Rahul 37 (28) & Kohli 43 (27)
India finish PP strong - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
India finish the power play in style as both right-handers look in great touch at the moment, punishing the Afghanistan bowling attack all over the park. Both the batters are taking the aggressive approach with some smart batting.
IND - 52/0 (6 Overs), Kohli 25 (16) & Rahul 26 (20)
Kohli, Rahul looking dangerous - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have opened the batting for India and are currently looking dangerous for the Afghanistan bowling attack as both batters look to settle in and take the charge later on. India look like they want to save wickets for the end.
IND - 28/0 (4 Overs), Kohli 9 (9) & Rahul 18 (15)
Kohli, Rahul open for India - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul open the batting for India as skipper Rohit Sharma is not there in the Men in Blue playing eleven. It's a good chance for India to close their Asia Cup 2022 journey with an impressive victory over the tired Afghanistan squad.
IND - 6/0 (1 Over), Kohli 1 (2) & Rahul 4 (5)
3 big changes for India - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Skipper Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal are not playing the match against Afghanistan. Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel and Dinesh Karthik are in for them.
India playing XI - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
IND: KL Rahul(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh
Afghanistan playing XI - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
AFG (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Toss report - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Afghanistan won the toss and Mohammad Nabi elects to bowl first.
Pitch report - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
The pitch for today's match is a new one and hasn't been used before in the tournament. A 180 should be a minimum score on this wicket, as per expert Sanjay Manjrekar.
IND vs AFG Probable XI - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
India's Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda/Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar/Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Afghanistan's Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmed, FazalHaq Farooqi
Hello ! - IND vs AFG Match LIVE score and Updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 T20I clash taking place in Dubai on Thursday (September 8). It will be a matchup of pride between Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Nabi's side today.
