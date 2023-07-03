Highlights | NED vs OMA, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Scorecard: Netherlands Win By 74 Runs As Per DLS
Netherlands vs Oman, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Scorecard: Second innings play stopped at 44 overs due to bad light.
A century by Vikramjit Singh and superb innings by Wesley Barresi helped Netherlands dominate Oman and win by 74 runs as per DLS. Oman won the toss and opted to field first against Netherlands. The Netherlands will face Oman in a must-win match of the Super Six stages of the ICC men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at the Harare Sports Club on Monday. Scott Edwards-led team gave Sri Lanka a run for their money in their first match of the Super Sixes before losing by 21 runs last week.
Now with Sri Lanka defeating Zimbabwe in their second match and already qualifying for the semifinal and Scotland defeating West Indies to move to 4 points on the Super Six table, the Dutch must defeat Oman in their next match to keep their hopes alive of qualifying. Now if the Netherlands can win both their remaining matches against Oman and
Scotland and the Scots can beat Zimbabwe in their next match - three teams will be level on 6 points and one with the best NRR will qualify for the World Cup 2023.
However, Oman, will not be easy prey as they almost chased down 333 to win against Zimbabwe in their last match - losing only by 14 runs.
LIVE NED vs OMA: Netherlands captain after the win
"That was the plan (to get the win and stay alive). Yeah, got the job done. There was a little period in the middle where we struggled but how Vikram, Wesley and Bas finished off the innings was amazing. It was awesome to see Vikram bat the way he did. They (Oman) went pretty well through the middle but we picked it back. As a unit we were pretty good, Ryan and Aryan were excellent with the ball. Some results have to go our way, we will watch them but can't do much than prepare for our next game," said Edwards after the win.
LIVE OMAN vs NED WC Qualifier: Netherlands win
Netherlands have won the contest as a chat between the umpires and Netherlands captain takes place. The light was bad and not good enough to play and Oman batters decided to shake hands and end this contest. Netherlands have won by 74 runs as per DLS.
Oman: 246/6 (44 Overs)
LIVE NED vs OMAN: Oman need a miracle
Oman in need of a miracle as they need 118 runs in 24 balls to win this contest. Ayaan Khan and Suraj Kumar in the middle.
OMAN: 246/6 (44 Overs)
LIVE NED vs OMAN Score: Ayaan hits century
Ayaan Khan has completed his century in 84 balls with 11 fours and 2 maximums against the Netherlands, what a knock from the Oman batter. His team now need 137 from 42 balls.
OMAN: 227/6 (41 Overs)
LIVE NED vs OMAN Score: Gone!
Big wicket! Shoaib Khan 46 (61) stumped by Edwards bowled by Aryan Dutt. What a time to take a wicket for the Netherlands. Aryan Dutt has finally broken the deadlock for the Dutch.
OMAN: 215/5 (37.5 Overs)
LIVE NED vs OMAN Score: Oman need 155
Ayaan Khan inching close to his well-deserved century at the moment with 10 fours and two sixes. Shoaib Khan on the other hand is also inching close to his half-century.
OMAN: 208/4 (35.5 Overs)
NED vs OMAN LIVE WC Qualifier: Trouble for Netherlands
Oman now need 175 runs in 90 balls to win with Ayaan Khan batting on 75 off 65 deliveries. He has smashed 7 fours and two maximums so far in this chase.
OMAN: 189/4 (33 Overs)
NED vs OMAN LIVE WC Qualifier: Ayaan on fire
Ayaan Khan and Shoaib Khan have got the hopes of Oman fans and their teammates up with their partnership of 68 (63) so far. Netherlands are still coming in hard for wickets but both batters are in fine touch at the moment.
OMAN: 171/4 (30 Overs)
NED vs OMAN LIVE WC Qualifier: Ayaan hits fifty
Ayaan Khan is batting on 57 off 49 balls with six fours and a maximum. He is pushing the paddle now for Oman in their chase of 363.
OMAN: 156/4 (27.5 Overs)
LIVE NED vs OMAN Score: Ayaan close to fifty
Ayaan Khan is batting on 44 off 40 ball with five boundaries so far in this contest for Oman. He is the wicket, Netherlands are eyeing next.
OMAN: 133/4 (25 Overs)
LIVE OMAN vs NED score: Oman 4 down
Oman with 122 runs from the 23 overs bowled so far. It is looking very difficult for Oman at the moment. Netherlands are keen on getting more wickets and finishing this contest early.
OMAN: 122/4 (23 Overs)
LIVE NED vs OMAN Score: Gone!
Mohammad Nadeem 16 (28) departs as Oman keep losing wickets from one end. He is out bowled by Aryan Dutt as Oman go four down in their chase.
OMAN: 102/4 (19.4 Overs)
LIVE NED vs OMAN WC Qualifier score: Oman look to rebuild
Oman look to rebuild their innings with Ayaan Khan and Mohammad Nadeem in the middle. Netherlands are keen on getting wickets and get the job done early.
OMA: 99/3 (18 Overs)
LIVE Netherlands vs OMAN score: NED on top
Oman need to build up a partnership here with Ayaan Khan and Mohammad Nadeem in the middle. Netherlands attack with Aryan Dutt and Bad de Leede.
OMAN: 86/3 (16 Overs)
LIVE Netherlands vs OMAN score: Another one
Netherlands take another wicket and this time it is Kashyap Prajapati 25 (32) caught by Ryan Klein bowled by Aryan Dutt. Oman in all sorts of trouble now.
OMAN: 78/3 (13.4 Overs)
LIVE Netherlands vs OMAN score: Oman 2 down
Oman are 2 down in chase as Aqib Ilyas walks back to the pavilion after getting trapped by Ryan Klein for 4 off 6 balls. Netherlands slowly gaining more control in this contest.
OMAN: 61/2 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE Netherlands vs OMAN score: NED eye wickets
Netherlands are looking for wickets at the moment with Kashyap Prajapati batting on 23 off 27 balls. Aqib Ilyas has joined Prajapati in the middle.
OMAN: 47/1 (9.1 Overs)
LIVE NED vs OMAN score: Out!
Jatinder Singh 17 (24) run out by Saqib Zulfiqar/Edwards. Oman lose their first wicket in the chase of 363 runs. Jatinder is furious as he walks back yelling at his partner.
OMA: 34/1 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE OMA vs NED WC Qualifier: Netherlands start steady
Netherlands have started their chase slowly with Jatinder Singh and Kashyap Prajapati. Both batters are trying to settle in before taking the charge against Netherlands bowlers.
OMAN: 26/0 (5.4 Overs)
LIVE NED vs OMA: Netherlands hunt for wickets
Netherlands are attacking the stumps with Logan van Beek and Ryan Klein at the moment searching for wickets. Oman have got off to a fine start but they need to keep scoring runs every over to stay in this contest.
OMAN: 21/0 (3.4 Overs)
LIVE OMA vs NED WC Qualifier: Chase begins
Jatinder Singh and Kashyap Prajapati begin the chase of 363 runs for Oman. Netherlands give away 15 runs from the first over out of the 48 to be bowled.
OMA: 15/0 (1 Over)
LIVE NED vs OMA WC Qualifier: Oman need 363
Oman need 363 runs to win against the Netherlands and it is going to take something special from their batters to complete this chase. Netherlands will be keen on getting wickets early and gain control.
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Netherlands Post 362
In the 47th over, Bilal Khan took a wicket as Nidamanuru was caught by Kashyap for 2 runs. Nidamanuru also hit a couple of runs and a wide. Van Beek scored 2 runs, had a leg bye, hit a four, and couldn't score on the last ball. In the 46th over, Zulfiqar was caught by Kaleemullah for 33 runs. Zulfiqar hit a four, missed a ball, scored 2 runs, hit a six, and missed another ball.
Live Score
NED 362/7 (48) CRR: 7.54
Innings Break
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Barresi Misses Out On Century
Barresi's hopes for a second ODI century have been dashed as he falls to Bilal Khan, caught by Suraj Kumar. It's a heartbreak for Barresi, who played an outstanding innings. He departs for 97 runs off 65 deliveries, including 10 boundaries and 3 sixes. Barresi c Suraj Kumar b Bilal Khan 97(65) [4s-10 6s-3].
Live Score
NED 339/5 (46) CRR: 7.37
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Netherlands 4 Down
Bas de Leede falls prey to Bilal Khan's bowling, caught by Shoaib Khan. This wicket provides Oman with some relief as they strive to halt the opposition's aggressive batting. De Leede played a rapid innings, scoring 39 runs off just 19 deliveries, including 5 boundaries and 1 six.
Live Score NED 282/4 (41.4) CRR: 6.77
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Netherlands Look To Score Big
In the 39th over, Mohammad Nadeem bowled to Bas de Leede and Barresi. De Leede hit a boundary and a six, while Barresi managed to score singles and a leg bye. The umpire denied an LBW appeal. Netherlands' score was 244-3 after 39 overs, with Barresi on 52 and de Leede on 13.
Live Score NED 261/3 (40) CRR: 6.52
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Netherlands 3 Down
Edwards falls to Mohammad Nadeem's bowling, caught by Kaleemullah. It's a crucial wicket for Oman as the Netherlands captain departs early. Edwards attempted a shot on a short ball but ended up with a top-edge. The ball swirled towards fine leg, but Kaleemullah maintained his composure and grabbed the catch successfully. Edwards scored 4 runs off 7 balls before his dismissal.
Live Score NED 243/3 (38.5) CRR: 6.26
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Netherlands On Top
In the 35th over, Mohammad Nadeem bowled to Barresi and Edwards. Barresi got a leg bye, Edwards scored a single, and then hit two runs. He also survived two close calls and a few dot balls. The over yielded 12 runs. The score after 35 overs was NED 209-2. Barresi was batting at 35 and Edwards at 0. Ayaan Khan bowled the 34th over to Barresi, who hit two fours and took two runs, but also survived a missed run-out chance. The over ended with a wide.
Live Score NED 213/2 (36) CRR: 5.92
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Netherlands 2 Down
Vikramjit Singh's impressive innings concludes as he is caught by Fayyaz Butt off the bowling of Mohammad Nadeem. Singh scored 110 runs off 109 balls, including 11 boundaries and 2 sixes.
Live Score NED 197/2 (34) CRR: 5.79
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Vikramjit Singh Hits Century
In the 31st over, Fayyaz Butt bowled to Barresi and Vikramjit Singh. Barresi scored 5 runs from the over, including 2 runs to deep backward point. Singh completed his century with a single. Aqib Ilyas bowled the 30th over, with Barresi and Singh adding more runs to the total. The drizzle returned during this over.
Live Score NED 177/1 (32) CRR: 5.53
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Vikramjit Singh Near Century
In the 29th over, Fayyaz Butt concedes 4 runs. Vikramjit Singh hits a four off a short delivery, followed by a single, two runs, and a wide. Barresi adds a single to third man. The Netherlands score is 158-1, with Vikramjit at 88 and Barresi at 9.
Live Score NED 170/1 (30.1) CRR: 5.64
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Ayaan Khan Into The Attack
In the 26th over, Aqib Ilyas bowls to Vikramjit Singh who misses the ball, followed by some defensive shots. Barresi scores a single and blocks a few deliveries. The over ends with 9 runs scored. In the 25th over, Ayaan Khan concedes 3 runs, a wide, and a single. Barresi and Vikramjit continue to rotate the strike.
Live Score NED 153/1 (27.4) CRR: 5.53
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Aqib Ilyas Taken For Cleaners
In the 24th over, Aqib Ilyas delivers a poor delivery outside off, allowing Vikramjit Singh to hit a four behind square on the off-side. The next ball is played back to the bowler. Barresi cuts a short ball for a single. Barresi drops a ball and no run is scored. Vikramjit takes a single and then defends the last ball. The score after 24 overs is NED 135-1, with Vikramjit Singh on 75 and Wesley Barresi on 1. Ayaan Khan comes into the attack. Vikramjit scores 1 run, 2 runs, and hits a six off successive balls. He then defends the next two balls.
Live Score NED 141/1 (25) CRR: 5.64
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Netherlands 1 Down
Ayaan Khan dismisses Max ODowd, bowled! ODowd attempted a risky sweep shot, but ended up exposing his stumps. Khan accurately aimed for the leg stump, leaving ODowd unable to connect with the ball and resulting in his dismissal. ODowd's innings concludes at 35 runs from 64 balls, including 1 four and 1 six.
Live Score NED 125/1 (22.5) CRR: 5.47
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Max ODowd Near Fifty
In the 20th over, Kaleemullah bowled to Max ODowd and Vikramjit Singh. ODowd scored 3 runs by chipping the ball over mid-wicket, while Singh scored 1 run by cutting the ball towards point. ODowd also ran a single towards third-man. In the previous game, Kaleemullah potentially bowled out early. The score after 20 overs was 109-0 with Singh batting on 55 and ODowd on 31. Ayaan Khan bowled the 19th over, where Singh scored 1 run, hit a two, and benefited from a misfield. Khan also bowled a wide. Singh played some defensive shots in the over.
Live Score NED 115/0 (21.2) CRR: 5.39
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Vikramjit Hits Fifty
In the 18th over, Kaleemullah bowled tightly, with Vikramjit Singh blocking several good-length deliveries. Max ODowd managed to score a single run, and the Netherlands' score was 103-0. In the 17th over, Ayaan Khan conceded four runs, with both batsmen scoring singles and Vikramjit reaching his half-century. The score was 99-0 after 17 overs. Kaleemullah kept the batsmen in check in the 16th over, with ODowd fortunate to survive a close call. The Dutch team added three runs to their total.
Live Score NED 105/0 (19) CRR: 5.53
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Vikramjit Singh Near Fifty
In the 15th over, Ayaan Khan bowled a mix of wides and dot balls. Vikramjit Singh missed a cut, while Max ODowd attempted sweeps and missed. Ayaan Khan's wayward bowling resulted in five wides. The score after 15 overs was 87-0, with Vikramjit Singh on 48 and Max ODowd on 25. In the 14th over, Kaleemullah troubled Vikramjit Singh with sharp deliveries, but he managed to survive. ODowd also had a close call, but defended the ball to point. Vikramjit hit a boundary and the Netherlands kept the momentum going.
Live Score NED 95/0 (16) CRR: 5.94
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Fayyaz Butt On Attack
In the 13th over, Fayyaz Butt bowled wide yorkers and a back-of-length delivery, with Vikramjit Singh hitting a four and taking singles and twos. The Netherlands reached a score of 72-0. In the 12th over, Kaleemullah bowled a good length delivery and conceded leg byes and singles. The Netherlands remained steady at the crease.
Live Score NED 82/0 (14) CRR: 5.86
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Vikramjit Singh Strike Big
In the 11th over, Fayyaz Butt bowls a backfoot punch for four, a straying yorker that deflects off something, a jammed shot back to the bowler, and a pulled single. The score after 11 overs is 65-0 with Max ODowd scoring 21 and Vikramjit Singh scoring 33. In the 10th over, Bilal Khan concedes a run, followed by a single, a tap to the point region, five wides, a six to deep backward square leg, a defensive shot, and a missed poke outside off.
Live Score NED 70/0 (12) CRR: 5.83
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Netherlands On Top
Fayyaz Butt bowled a mix of well-directed short deliveries and full tosses, restricting the batsmen to no runs. Vikramjit Singh managed to score a single run by pulling a short-pitched delivery. Bilal Khan bowled a wide and conceded runs mostly through singles and twos, with the batsmen using the angles to their advantage.
Live Score NED 52/0 (10) CRR: 5.2
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Max ODowd Joins The Party
In the seventh over, Kaleemullah bowled to Max ODowd. ODowd scored 1 run by tucking the ball towards deep backward square leg. In the same over, ODowd hit a leading edge for a four and then smashed a six over square leg. The remaining balls were defended and punched towards the fielders. The score after 7 overs was 32-0, with ODowd scoring 7 runs and Vikramjit Singh scoring 21 runs. In the sixth over, Bilal Khan bowled to Vikramjit Singh, who hit a four with a glorious drive. The remaining balls were defended or missed by the batsmen.
Live Score NED 43/0 (8) CRR: 5.38
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Vikramjit Singh Goes All Guns Blazing
In the 5th over, Kaleemullah bowled a mix of good and bad deliveries. Vikramjit Singh hit consecutive boundaries, one through covers and another through square drive. The next ball resulted in leg byes, and the over ended with a single. The score after 5 overs was 10-0. In the 4th over, Bilal Khan troubled the batsmen with his line and length. Max ODowd managed a single, while Vikramjit Singh struggled to connect, getting beaten a couple of times. No runs were scored off the last ball.
Live NED 27/0 (6) CRR: 4.5
Match reduced to 48 overs per side due to rain
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Match Reduced To 48-Overs Per Side
We're just moments away from the start of the game as the batsmen and fielders take their positions on the field. This match has been adjusted to a 48-overs-per-side format. The initial phase, known as the powerplay, will consist of 10 overs, while one over each will be deducted from the remaining two phases. Each bowler is allowed a maximum of 10 overs to bowl.
Live NED 8/0 (3.5) CRR: 2.09
Rain stops play
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Covers are still on
Latest reports indicate that the rainfall has subsided at the location. However, the protective covers remain in place since efforts are underway to maintain the outfield. It's worth noting that this venue lacks floodlights, which means that if the match doesn't resume promptly, the number of overs available for play will diminish rapidly.
Live NED 8/0 (3.5) CRR: 2.09
Rain stops play
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Rain has stopped
According to reports from the ground, the drizzle has momentarily ceased, and the umpires are having a discussion on the field. The covers are still in place, but the Super-sopper is being used around the covered area.
Live NED 8/0 (3.5) CRR: 2.09
Rain stops play
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Rain Plays Spoilsport
The game has been halted for 15 minutes already, and if the delay continues for another 15 minutes, it will result in a reduction of overs. The shorter grace period is due to the absence of floodlights in Harare.
Live NED 8/0 (3.5) CRR: 2.09
Rain stops play
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Covers Are On
Unfortunately, as predicted, rain has started to drizzle, causing the umpires to preemptively take the players off the field to avoid worsening weather conditions. The interruption in play occurs after only 17 balls have been bowled.
Live NED 8/0 (3.5) CRR: 2.09
Rain stops play
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Rain Stops Play
Kaleemullah bowls a sharp delivery that hits Max ODowd on the knee roll, but the LBW appeal is turned down. Vikramjit Singh struggles against the swing. After 3 overs, Netherlands score 7 runs without loss.
Live NED 8/0 (3.5) CRR: 2.09
Rain stops play
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Steady Start For NED
In the first over, Vikramjit Singh faced six deliveries from Kaleemullah, defending most of them towards mid-off and mid-on. The score after the over was 3-0 in favour of the Netherlands. In the second over bowled by Bilal Khan, Max ODowd blocked a few deliveries towards mid-wicket and behind square, while Vikramjit Singh edged one that fell short of the slip fielder for a single.
NED 4/0 (2.1) CRR: 1.85
Oman opt to bowl
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Here we go then!
Vikramjit Singh and Max ODowd are standing at the crease, with Vikramjit Singh taking the strike. Bilal Khan is set to commence the bowling attack.
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Playing XIs
Oman (Playing XI): Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas(c), Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar(w), Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan
Netherlands (Playing XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Toss Report
Oman won the toss and opted to field first against Netherlands in the match number 5 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Super Six on Monday.
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Weather Report
Harare's weather forecast indicates a temperature range of 7 to 21 degrees Celsius, with humidity persisting throughout the day.
LIVE Netherland vs Oman, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Pitch Report
The cricket pitch at the Harare Sports Club appears to be a fantastic surface for batting. The new ball behaves predictably, allowing the batsmen to enjoy their time at the crease. However, as the game progresses, the spinners will play a more significant role.
NED vs Oman, CWC 2023 Qualifier Super 6: Must-win match for Dutch
Netherlands must win their second match of the Super 6 stage against Oman after losing their first match against Sri Lanka week if they hope to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year. Can the Dutch defeat Oman at Harare today?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super 6 match between the Netherlands and Oman today.