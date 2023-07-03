Highlights | NED vs OMA, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Scorecard: Netherlands Win By 74 Runs As Per DLS

A century by Vikramjit Singh and superb innings by Wesley Barresi helped Netherlands dominate Oman and win by 74 runs as per DLS. Oman won the toss and opted to field first against Netherlands. The Netherlands will face Oman in a must-win match of the Super Six stages of the ICC men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at the Harare Sports Club on Monday. Scott Edwards-led team gave Sri Lanka a run for their money in their first match of the Super Sixes before losing by 21 runs last week.

Now with Sri Lanka defeating Zimbabwe in their second match and already qualifying for the semifinal and Scotland defeating West Indies to move to 4 points on the Super Six table, the Dutch must defeat Oman in their next match to keep their hopes alive of qualifying. Now if the Netherlands can win both their remaining matches against Oman and

Scotland and the Scots can beat Zimbabwe in their next match - three teams will be level on 6 points and one with the best NRR will qualify for the World Cup 2023.

However, Oman, will not be easy prey as they almost chased down 333 to win against Zimbabwe in their last match - losing only by 14 runs.



