Highlights | PAK vs NZ 1st T20 Semi-Final: Pakistan qualify for final, wait for India or England
Pakistan vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Follow LIVE Updates of PAK vs NZ, 1st Semi-Final Match, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, that will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, on Wednesday, 9 November.
PAK vs NZ 1st T20 Semi-Final Cricket live Score and Updates: Pakistan were handed a lifeline when the Netherlands beat South Africa in the first game of the triple-header on Sunday, but now with a blank slate, they have set their sights on going all the way. Familiar foes after the recent tri-series near this part of the world, Pakistan and New Zealand go head-to-head in Sydney in the first semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Having beaten New Zealand in New Zealand to win the tri-series title recently, Pakistan would be eyeing a win with the momentum they have gathered over the last couple of matches in the Super 12 phase of the tournament.
PAK vs NZ 1st T20 Highlights:
- Kane Williamson wins toss, New Zealand to bat first
- 153 Runs Target for Paskistan
- Pakistan Win by 7 wickets
New Zealand, on the other hand, began their T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 campaign with a massive win over defending world champions Australia. Williamson's side had finished runners-up in their T20 World Cup 2021. New Zealand lost to England but managed to top Super 12 Group 1 to earn the right to play in the first semifinal.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has not been in the best of form, scoring just 39 runs in 5 games but batting coach and team mentor Matthew Hayden announced in the pre-match conference on Tuesday (November 8) that he will continue to open the innings with Mohammad Rizwan. Babar will be hoping to replicate the magic of the team from 1992 World Cup, which managed to defeat New Zealand in semifinal and went on to become world champions as well.
Pakistan vs New Zealand (Pak vs NZ) 1st T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal Full squad
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.
Check LIVE Updates from Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney here.
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: PAK win by 7 wickets
Pakistan win by 7 wickets as they defeat New Zealand with a brilliant all-round performance. What a start from Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in their chase of 153 and later on Mohammad Haris 30 (26) showed great composure to guide his side over the line.
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Second wicket!
Pakistan lose their 2nd wicket as Rizwan 57 (43) caught by Ferguson bowled by Boult. New Zealand with a glimmer of hope but they will need some really brilliant bowling to snatch this contest.
PAK - 132/2 (17 Overs), Haris 17 (17)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Pakistan on cusp of victory
Pakistan are on cusp of booking their ticket for the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 as Rizwan and Haris in the middle are keeping their cool.
PAK - 127/1 (16 Overs), Rizwan 55 (40) & Haris 15 (14)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: BIG WICKET!
Babar Azam 53 (42) caught by Mitchell bowled by Boult. New Zealand finally get the wicket they were looking for. Pakistan still have a big task of scoring 48 runs but they have to do it without their skipper now.
PAK - 109/1 (13 Overs), Rizwan 48 (34) & Haris 4 (2)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Babar hits fifty
Babar Azam completes his half-century in just 38 balls with 7 boundaries and with strike-rate of 131.58. Brilliant innings by the Pakistan skipper in a much-needed match. What a performance from Pakistan so far in this contest.
PAK - 97/0 (11 Overs), Babar 50 (38) & Rizwan 43 (28)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: New Zealand in deep danger!
New Zealand are in deep danger at the moment as both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan get going in Pakistan's chase. Kiwis need to find a wicket quickly if they want any hope in their contest.
PAK - 75/0 (9 Overs), Rizwan 37 (24) & Babar 35 (30)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Pakistan on FIRE!
Rizwan and Babar Azam are on fire at the moment as they take off Pakistan to a fiery start in their chase of 153 runs. Pakistan are on top at the moment as New Zealand bring in Santner to take the pace off.
PAK - 55/0 (6 Overs), Rizwan 28 (17) & Babar 25 (19)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: New Zealand in danger
New Zealand in deep danger as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan get going. 15 runs from that third over of Trent Boult, New Zealand need to find a wicket quickly if they want to control the game now.
PAK - 24/0 (3 Overs), Rizwan 17 (9) & Babar 7 (9)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Here we go!
Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan open the batting for Pakistan as they chase 153 runs. Trent Boult attacks the stumps for New Zealand. Pressure on both sides at the moment.
PAK - 7/0 (1 Over), Babar 1 (2) & Rizwan 6 (4)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Pak need 153 runs to win
New Zealand finish with 152/4 at the end of 20 overs. Mitchell scores a fifty. Kane Williamson with a fighting 46. Pakistan need 153 to win and book their spot in the final. Superb effort from Pakistan bowlers in the first innings.
NZ 152/4 (20)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: 50 for Mitchell!
Top knock from Daryl Mitchell, another semifinal and another brilliant knock from the middle order batter. He might have played a match-winning knock for New Zealand. Time will tell if that is a right statement to make. Pakistan have a tricky chase coming up. Let's see how much Pakistan can make here.
NZ 147/4 (19.2)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: NZ look for big finish!
Mitchell and Neesham in the middle and they aim for a big total now. They must eye something around 160. Neesham has begun to launc an attack.
NZ 141/4 (18.4)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Williamson departs!
OUT! Shaheen Afridi gets rid of NZ captain Kane Williamson, who makes 46 off 42 balls. He was looking to scoop Afridi but missed the pace on the ball and his bails were dislodged. Neesham joins Mitchell in the middle.
NZ 123/4 (17)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: NZ aim for big finish!
Williamson and Mitchell have taken New Zealand innings past the 100 mark already. They are looking for big finish now with just 4 overs to go. Pakistan still fielding well, barring one excpetion when they missed the run out chance.
NZ 116/3 (16)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Fifty-run stand!
Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell bring up 50-run stand for the fourth wicket in just 35 balls. Mitchell looking to take on the bowlers here. He is the more aggressive of the two batters in the middle. Kane too looking solid in the middle as the game begins to swing.
NZ 99/3 (14)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Kane survives LBW call!
Kane Williamson playing well in the middle, playing a captain's knock. Wasim hit him high on the pads, appealed but umpire Erasmus felt otherwise. Babar went upstairs but the decision stays as the ball was too high. Next ball was even tight but Babar opts not to take it.
NZ 88/3 (12.4)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: NZ look to steady innings!
Shadab Khan is bowling superbly in the middle. Pakistanis are pumped up and they are still on top at the moment. Mitchell and Kane trying to bring the innings back on track. Mitchell is looking confident at the moment. NZ staying positive despite loss of quick wickets.
NZ 73/3 (11)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: NZ on back foot!
New Zealand are back foot with back to back wickets of Conway and Phillips. Kane and Daryl Mitchell in the middle and they need to form a steady stand here to make a game out out of it. Still a long way to go into this match.
NZ 54/3 (9.2)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Shaheen's first over!
Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled another brilliant first over in a big match. He dismissed Finn Allen in that fiery over.
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: NZ lose 2nd wicket
OUT! Brilliant from Shadab Khan, a rocket throw from him hits the bulls eye and Conway has been caught short of the crease. New Zealand lose their second wicket. End of powerplay. This wicket fell on the last ball of the powerplay.
NZ 38/2 (6)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: NZ on song!
Kane Williamson and Devon Conway look in great rhythm at the moment. They have steadied the innings beautifully after early blow and they lose Allen cheaply. Kane, especially, looks good in the middle. He seems to have found his touch back and Conway is going all guns blazing at the moment.
NZ 34/1 (5.1)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: NZ recover after early blow!
Devon Conway and Kane Williamson look to recover New Xealand after the early blow. They have provided some sort of momentum to the innings while ensuring no more wickets fell.
NZ 19/1 (3)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Shaheen strikes!
OUT! Shaheen Shah Afridi strikes. He provides the breakthrough for Pakistan. He got Finn Allen who wanted to smash the ball out of the park. But missed it completely. He is not second time lucky against attacking Shaheen. Pakistan off to a brilliant start with the ball.
NZ 6/1 (1)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: NZ off to positive start!
National anthems are done and Finn Allen off to quick start. He hits Shaheen for a boundary down the ground. The next ball crashes into his legs. Pakistan appeal and umpire raises finger. But it is not out as a huge inside edge on to the pads. Review helps Allen. Decision overturned.
NZ 4/0 (0.2)
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Captains' quotes!
Babar Azam: Even we would have batted first. Same team. We are confident as a team and we'll look to carry the momentum. They have quality players, we'll try to be calm. We are trying to focus on this game.
Kane Williamson: We are gonna have a bat. Used surface, not much grass on it. We're going with the same team. Same pitch but different I reckon. It's important we adjust to those changing conditions and assess quickly.
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Playing 11s
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
PAK vs NZ LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Toss News!
New Zealand win toss and Kane Williamson opts to bat first. NZ are unchanged.
PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Head to head in semis!
Just a quiet reminder ahead of the upcoming toss that Pakistan have history on their side. Check below for more.
Pakistan have won 3 out of 3 semi-finals against New Zealand in Men's World Cups - two in the ODI format (Auckland 1992 & Manchester 1999) and one in the T20 format (Cape Town 2007). #NZvPak #T20WorldCup
— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 9, 2022
PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Dream11 prediction!
Are you still confused about which players to pick and which to ignore for your fantasy and Dream11 teams? Why not take suggestion and benefit from it.
PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: LIVE stream details!
This is a big match. Pakistan taking on New Zealand and the stake is quite high: a place in the final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Two teams have had contrasting campaigns and yet again it is potentially a thriller in making.
PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Toss at 1 pm IST
The teams have arrived at the SCG and will begin to train at the the ground before the toss takes place at 1 pm IST. The match to start at 1.30 pm IST.
Watch out this space for more updates.
PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Pak team leaves for SCG!
Babar Azam's side are on their way to play the T20 World Cup 2022's first semi-final. Watch the players board the team bus below.
Off to the stadium for the semi-final against New Zealand _#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/PnkDz2DviR
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 9, 2022
PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Injury scare for India!
After Rohit Sharma was injured in the nets yesterday, star batter Virat Kohli has been hit in the nets by a Harshal Patel delivery as well. Kohli though was quickly back on his feet after getting hit.
PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Squads
The match to start at 1.30 pm IST, toss at 1 pm IST. Before that, take a look at the two squads.
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman
Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Asif Ali
PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Pak vs NZ in WC knockouts!
A very interesting stat has come about just before the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal between Pakistan and New Zealand. Both these sides have met each other thrice in the World Cup knockouts, with Pakistan winning on all three occasions.
PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Virat Kohli at the top!
What a comeback this has been from Virat Kohli in this World Cup. He sits atop in the list of top run getters in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. He has scored 246 runs in five matches has potentially two matches still left.
Virat Kohli has been back to his best in piling on the most runs at the #T20WorldCup _
Highlights of the India star's unbeaten knock against Bangladesh _ https://t.co/OuhMTqWWz2 pic.twitter.com/x2CuOzbDPA
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 7, 2022
PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: All eyes will be on Babar
Pakistan captain Babar Azam will be crucial for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup semifinal. His form will be key for Men in Green. The Pakistan captain has not scored even 50 runs from five matches. He spent a long time as the lonely Pakistan batter in the optional nets session. It seems a big knock is loading.
PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Kane Williamson wants to lead from 2019 World Cup final
New Zealand and Kane Williamson came close to becoming the 50-over world champions in the 2019 ICC World Cup final. The New Zealand skipper wants to learn from that match ahead of his team's T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against Pakistan. Here's what Kane Williamson had to say about the 2019 experience...
"I suppose when you turn up everybody wants to win, that's kind of a big part of the idea, I guess, of tournament sport. If you can find yourself in positions where you can compete to get across the line, that's a really good thing. But we're going into a semifinal. There's four teams there that certainly have the ambition to go the way and it's certainly been the case in the other tournament. So it's exciting. They're all great teams. All playing really good cricket. And we're certainly focused on our challenge tomorrow. And it's a strong Pakistan."
New Zealand and Pakistan meet at the SCG with a spot in the Final up for grabs
Which team wins today?#T20WorldCup | #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/V9cHaS4Mk1
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 9, 2022
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semifinal: SKY is the limit for Suryakumar Yadav, says Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma speaks up on Suryakumar Yadav: "He is a batter, who doesn't carry any baggage. He has a lot of suitcases, loves his shopping but doesn't carry a lot of baggage. He likes to bat in the same way whether is 10 for 2 or 100 for 2. As we say, 'Sky is the limit' for him."
PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to open
Out-of-form Pakistan captain Babar Azam will continue to open the batting with Mohammad Rizwan. Here is what Pakistan batting coach and mentor Matthew Hayden said:
"Babar and Rizwan rightly are a number one combination. If I can take your minds way back to a different World Cup, that was the 2007 World Cup and Adam Gilchrist had a lean World Cup healed of that undefeated campaign for Australia. If you remember that last match against Sri Lanka, he went on to score an incredible hundred and realised his potential in that tournament and awakened the world once again to the fact that he was such a premium batsman in that format of the game. It's always nice to have two players that have felt the pressure, and we all feel the pressure at any given times in our career. No different for the number one combination, no different for the number four ranked T20 player in Babar. And don't be surprised whatsoever if you don't see some fireworks because very special players don't often stay down for long."
PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 1st semifinal: Black Caps road to semis
Kane Williamson's New Zealand started off their Super 12 campaign in the T20 World Cup 2022 with a win over defending champions Australia. Their only loss in the Super 12 stage came at the hands of England. Check the Black Caps road to semifinals here.
The path to the @T20WorldCup finals! Follow play tomorrow against @TheRealPCB LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz and @SENZ_Radio. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IY5eeSmsZb
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 8, 2022
PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2022 1st Semifinal: Check Dream11 Predictions
Babar Azam or Kane Williamson, Shaheen Shah Afridi or Trent Boult. Who should be your Dream11 picks for the Pakistan vs New Zealand semifinal.
PAK vs NZ, T20 World Cup 1st Semifinal: Check LIVE STREAMING details
Babar Azam's Pakistan will take on Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday (November 9).
Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Report: What happens if rain plays spoilsport?
As a result, if the semifinal game between Pakistan and New Zealand results in a No Result, New Zealand will go to the final because they won Group 1. India will go to the final if Semifinal 2 between India and England results in a tie. Therefore, if the two semifinal games are cancelled, India and New Zealand will play in the final game at MCG on November 13.
LIVE PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022
__ Encouraging words from __ team mentor Matthew Hayden following the win over Bangladesh that sealed our spot in the semi-finals _#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OgolOwGfGs
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 6, 2022
LIVE PAK vs NZ Semi-Final T20 World Cup 2022
Monday mahi at the @scg _ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/jIfAx2ML8r
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 7, 2022
LIVE PAK vs NZ 1st Semi-Final T20 World Cup 2022
Four teams remain _
It all begins at the SCG _#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wveJcXbXse
— ICC (@ICC) November 8, 2022
"Babar and Rizwan rightly are a number one combination. If I can take your minds way back to a different World Cup, that was the 2007 World Cup and Adam Gilchrist had a lean World Cup healed of that undefeated campaign for Australia," said Hayden.
LIVE PAK vs NZ 1st Semi-Final
Final training at the @scg ahead of tomorrow's @T20WorldCup semi-final against @TheRealPCB. #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/eCkEtvHbxa
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 8, 2022
LIVE PAK vs NZ 1st Semi-Final
Team __ arrives in Sydney __#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/LjIu1Hy1Mv
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 7, 2022
Hello and welcome to Zee News's live coverage of Pakistan vs New Zealand's 1st semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. We will be taking you through all the key updates from the game. Stay Tuned!
