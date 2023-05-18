Highlights | SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Final Scorecard: Kohli Ton Helps Royal Challengers Beat Sunrisers, Move Closer To Playoffs

Heinrich Klaasen's 49-ball IPL hundred was overshadowed by Virat Kohli's as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 of Indian Premier League 2023. Klaasen smashed a 49-ball 100 and eventually finished with 104, a knock which included 8 fours and 6 sixes respectively. Kohli, however, topped it wirh a match-winning 63-ball 100 to guide RCB to a memorable win, which keeps them on track to earn a playoffs spot.

Earlier, Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the all-important toss in this must-win game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. RCB fielded the same side as last game but SRH brought in Kartik Tyagi and Harry Brook in the playing 11s. This game is important for both the sides but RCB have a lot more to lose from this contest as they are looking to win their last two remaining league matches to qualify for the Playoffs.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 match HERE.