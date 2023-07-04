Highlights | ZIM vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Scorecard: Scotland Eliminate Zimbabwe With 31-Run Win

Zimbabwe have failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 after losing their final Super Six match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier by 31 runs at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday. Scotland can book their ticket to India with a win over Netherlands in their final Super Six match on Thursday.

Scotland managed to score just above 230, thanks to Leask and Watt stepping up towards the end. It's a bit below what they were hoping for, but at least they have something to defend. But 'Player of the Match' Chris Sole rocked Zimbabwe early in their chase, claiming 3/33.

Zimbabwe's bowling was impressive, keeping a tight grip on the game and not giving Scotland's batters much room to score. Sean Williams was the standout player, taking three quick wickets and putting Zimbabwe in control. He got rid of key players like Cross, McMullen, and Berrington, slowing down Scotland's scoring. Leask and Watt's late push saved Scotland from ending with a total under 200. Zimbabwe had a few missed opportunities in the field that could have cost them more runs.



