India Vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score Updates: Rohit Sharma to pick between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in IND playing 11
Team India will have their task cut out when they take on South Africa in their third clash of the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup 2022. India have had a good tournament so far, beating Pakistan and Zimbabwe respectively in their first two games of the tournament. However, their first big test arrives today at Perth vs a high-quality South African side, who know a thing or two about playing T20 cricket. South African pacers, esepecially, will be a huge challenge for Team India batters on fast track at Perth. South Africa are expected to include one more pacer in the squad, may be in form of Marco Jansen, who has troubled Indian batters in the past.
India will be banking on the likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya to come good in this big clash. Hardik, Rohit, and Surya especially are good against bounce, they can play their cut shots and pulls too. India are not going to play Rishabh Pant in place of out-of-form KL Rahul, informed the batting coach Vikram Rathour in the pre-match press conference. He said that Rahul will be back playing the role of an aggressor as soon as he starts middling the ball.
South Africa have a dangerous batting attack as well. They have Quinton de Kock in form. Then there is Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller who can all hit the ball long.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Head to head!
It has been 13 years since South Africa defeated India in the ICC T20 World Cup. The last time it happen was way back in 2009 at Nottingham.
It has been 13 years since South Africa defeated India in the ICC T20 World Cup. The last time it happen was way back in 2009 at Nottingham.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Playing 11
India will be worried about the form of KL Rahul in this World Cup. He has had two back to back failures and he looks out of confidence at the moment. Batting coach Vikram Rathour said yesterday that Pant is ready but won't replace Rahul in playing 11 in this match.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Overcast conditions!
The cameras cut to the clouds and it has become very dark in Perth, umpires checking the light and talking to the groundsmen. Pakistan would want to win this and the match to resume. Remember, India vs South Africa to be played here after this match. Not a big rain threat but the dark clouds are floating around.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: NED vs PAK update
Netherland make 91/9 at the end of 20 overs. Bas de Leede was retired hurt by the Rauf delivery. Run out on the last ball. Pakistan should make it easily. But you just never know.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: A Kohli record awaited!
With the India vs South Africa match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Indian Batsman Virat Kohli has a chance to beat former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene's record of most runs scored in the T20 World Cup.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Perth Weather News!
The weather in Perth was not really up to the mark for a game of cricket as it showered for a bit but the weather looks fine now as Pakistan vs Bangladesh match is happening right now. The India vs South Africa match to start at 4.30 pm IST.
India and South Africa match is set to be a high-octane contest, so expect a lot of fireworks. It will essentially be India's batting vs SA's pace bowling. India have many batting stars like Kohli, Rohit, Surya, Hardik. SA have high-quality pacers in Nortje, Rabada and Parnell.
IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE score and updates: Hello and welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of India vs South Africa match here on our LIVE blog. The toss to take place at 4 pm IST, the match to start at 4.30 pm IST at Perth. Stay tuned for all updates related to the match here on our LIVE blog.
