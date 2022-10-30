India Vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score Updates: Rohit Sharma to pick between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant in IND playing 11

Team India will have their task cut out when they take on South Africa in their third clash of the Super 12 stage in the T20 World Cup 2022. India have had a good tournament so far, beating Pakistan and Zimbabwe respectively in their first two games of the tournament. However, their first big test arrives today at Perth vs a high-quality South African side, who know a thing or two about playing T20 cricket. South African pacers, esepecially, will be a huge challenge for Team India batters on fast track at Perth. South Africa are expected to include one more pacer in the squad, may be in form of Marco Jansen, who has troubled Indian batters in the past.

India will be banking on the likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya to come good in this big clash. Hardik, Rohit, and Surya especially are good against bounce, they can play their cut shots and pulls too. India are not going to play Rishabh Pant in place of out-of-form KL Rahul, informed the batting coach Vikram Rathour in the pre-match press conference. He said that Rahul will be back playing the role of an aggressor as soon as he starts middling the ball.

South Africa have a dangerous batting attack as well. They have Quinton de Kock in form. Then there is Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller who can all hit the ball long.

