BAN: 39-2 (9) | AFG Vs BAN ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Litton Das Cleaned Up By Fazalhaq

Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for just 156 after winning toss and opting to bowl first in their first match of the ODI World Cup at Dharamshala's HPCA Stadium. Apart from openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, no other batter really stepped up for Afghanistan. Shakib Al Hasan was brilliant both as a captain and bowler. He provided the first two breakthroughs for Bangladesh when the going got tough. Taskin Ahmed bowled well in spells while Mehidy Hasan Miraz was excpetional with the ball. Shoriful Islam had a bad starte but came back strong in the new spell to pick wickets.

The backdrop for the Bangladesh team was far from serene. Internal controversies and disputes, particularly involving star player Shakib Al Hasan and the absence of Tamim Iqbal from the World Cup squad, have cast a shadow over their preparations. The challenge for Bangladesh now lies in putting aside these distractions and focusing on the pivotal tournament opener.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 3 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan.